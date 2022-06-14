Demand for Global Bio-Butanol Market Size & Share to Hit USD 21,058.5 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.04% | Bio-Butanol Industry Trends, Growth, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Bio-Butanol Market size & share was valued at around USD 14,385.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 21,058.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 7.04% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Abengoa, Biocleave Limited, Bioenergy International, Butalco GmBH (Lesaffre), Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (BP and Corteva), Eastman Chemical Company, Gevo Inc., Metabolic Explorer SA, Solvay S.A., W2 Energy Inc., and Others.

NEW YORK, NY, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Bio-Butanol Market - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bio-Butanol Market size & share In terms of revenue was worth USD 14,385.1 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 21,058.5 million mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.04% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

What is Bio-Butanol? How big is the Bio-Butanol Industry?

Report Overview:

Biobutanol, also known as bio-based butanol fuel, is a second-generation alcoholic fuel that has a higher energy density and lower volatility than ethanol. Additionally, biobutanol is an essential raw material in the production of glycol ethers. Biobutanol is also referred to as bio-based butanol fuel. In addition, biobutanol is frequently utilised as a plasticizer in order to improve the chemical intermediate for butyl esters or butyl ethers in plastic materials. This is one more benefit of using biobutanol. In recent years, rising environmental concerns regarding the emission of excessive greenhouse gases (GHG) have led to a growth in the demand for products that are derived from bio-based materials.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14,385.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 21,058.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.04% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Abengoa, Biocleave Limited, Bioenergy International, Butalco GmBH (Lesaffre), Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (BP and Corteva), Eastman Chemical Company, Gevo Inc., Metabolic Explorer SA, Solvay S.A., W2 Energy Inc., and Others Key Segment By Raw Material, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Bio-Butanol Market: Dynamics

One of the primary factors driving the market's growth is the increasing demand for energy-efficient fuel sources around the world. With growing public concern about the discharge of excessive greenhouse gases (GHG) into the environment, there is a movement in preference toward alternative fuels and renewable energy sources, which is driving market expansion. In accordance with this, the widespread use of bio-butanol in the production of compounds such as butyl acrylates is also fueling market expansion. It's also used to make acetates, acrylates, glycol ethers, and other industrial solvents.

Furthermore, developments in fermentation and cellulose extraction technologies are boosting market expansion. Other reasons, such as rising biofuel usage in the aviation and fleet transportation sectors, as well as the implementation of favorable government policies encouraging the use of bio-based products, are expected to propel the market even further. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in important nations such as China and India have boosted bio-Butanol demand in recent years. The growing population in emerging nations, particularly in APAC, as well as the demand for enhanced infrastructure and residential spaces, are likely to promote worldwide bio-Butanol consumption. One of the primary market restraints is the detrimental impact of solvent-based systems on human and environmental health.

Bio-Butanol Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 impacted various industries. Lockdowns in multiple countries and logistical issues have hurt the sectors. Supply chain interruptions, human shortages, logistical restrictions, component shortages, demand reduction, inadequate corporate finances, and lockouts in numerous nations have hurt the sector. In this crisis, raw material suppliers and other enterprises must reconsider their strategies to serve this industry. The outbreak has halted residential and commercial construction. During the crisis, this industry's bio-butanol demand will be low to medium.

Delays in order delivery, supply chain constraints, a lack of people and equipment, and a lack of materials are all major concerns. After the crisis, demand for bio-Butanol is expected to surge. Even without shutdowns, restrictions on personnel and materials have slowed operations. Countries relaxed restrictions and opened business in many industries in 2020. Even after the lockout, bio-Butanol facilities will have trouble restarting. This affects bio-Butanol sales.

Bio-Butanol Market: Segmentation Overview

The global Bio-Butanol market is segregated based on Raw Material, Application, and End-Use Industry.

In terms of Application, the acrylates category led the global market in the forecast period. Growing demand for the product from different coatings applications such as paper coatings, leather coatings, and water-based coatings is likely to drive growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, increased R&D on bio-butanol as a motor fuel to replace gasoline due to its better physical qualities and cost-effectiveness is projected to generate new market prospects in the near future.

In terms of Raw Materials, Cereals represented a substantial proportion of the bio-butanol market in the forecast period. Butanol may be produced from a range of agricultural and forestry leftovers, as well as some energy crops, such as apple pomace, potato peel, brewer's wasted malt, corn cobs, corn stover, and corn fiber. Whereas the production process includes pre-treatment of wheat straw with dilute sulphuric acid to enhance cellulose accessibility to hydrolytic enzymes. The pretreated wheat straw is then hydrolyzed with hydrolytic enzymes to break down the cellulose into simple 5-carbon or 6-carbon sugars, followed by a combination fed-batch fermentation/gas stripping process to convert the sugars to butanol without product inhibition. As cereals are the primary raw material used in the manufacturing of bio-butanol, an increase in cereal output may aid in the expansion of the bio-butanol industry.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Bio-Butanol Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Bio-Butanol Market:

Abengoa

Biocleave Limited

Bioenergy International

Butalco GmBH (Lesaffre)

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (BP and Corteva)

Eastman Chemical Company

Gevo Inc.

Metabolic Explorer SA

Solvay S.A.

W2 Energy Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Bio-Butanol market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.04% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Bio-Butanol market was valued at around USD 14,385.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21,058.5 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Throughout the forecast period, the acrylates category dominated the global market in terms of application.

The automobile industry was an important market for Bio-Butanol in terms of end-use applications, and it is expected to grow.

During the projected period, APAC is expected to dominate the bio-butanol market. The APAC economy is heavily influenced by the economic dynamics of countries like China and India.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Bio-Butanol industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Bio-Butanol Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Bio-Butanol Industry?

What segments does the Bio-Butanol Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Bio-Butanol Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is likely to have considerable notable market expansion throughout the projection period because of government funding for R&D and a strong industrial base.

The existence of stringent environmental and regulatory laws in North America will result in market growth that is above average throughout the projection period. The region's rebounding industrial sector is projected to assist market development.

Rapid urbanization in emerging economies like India and China is fuelling construction demand, which is contributing to growth. Other important sectors in this region include cosmetics and textiles, which have seen an increase in demand for bio-butanol due to its improved characteristics.

The global Bio-Butanol market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material

Cereal Crops

Sugarcane Bagasse

Waste Biomass

Others

By Application

Acrylates

Acetates

Glycol Ethers

Biofuel

Others

By End-Use Industry

Transportation

Construction

Medical

Power Generation

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



