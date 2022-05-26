Demand for Global Calcite Market Size To Hit USD 16.5 Billion by 2028, at 6.2% CAGR: Industry Trends, Share, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report | Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[221+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Calcite Market size & share revenue is predicted to grow to around USD 16.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 6.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Carmeuse Lime & Stone Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Greer Limestone Company, Blue Mountain Minerals, LafargeHolcim, Mineral Technologies, GLC Minerals, LLC, Imerys, Carmeuse, The National Lime & Stone Company, NALC, LLC, United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., AGSCO Corp., J.M. Huber Corp., and others.

NEW YORK, NY, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Calcite Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

How big is the Calcite Market?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Calcite Market size & share was valued at around USD 11.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 16.5 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Calcite? Calcite Market Coverage & Overview:

Calcite is a mineral that is found in rocks. It is widely distributed and can be found in metamorphic, sedimentary, and igneous rocks all over the world. Calcite is the most abundant mineral in limestone and marble.

These rocks are pretty common and can be found in large quantities in the Earth's crust. Globally, the calcite market is divided into two segments: ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC).

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 11.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 16.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Carmeuse Lime & Stone Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Greer Limestone Company, Blue Mountain Minerals, LafargeHolcim, Mineral Technologies, GLC Minerals, LLC, Imerys, Carmeuse, The National Lime & Stone Company, NALC, LLC, United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., AGSCO Corp., J.M. Huber Corp., Mississippi Lime, Omya, GCCP Resources, Midwest Calcium Carbonates, Mountain Materials, Inc., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, and ILC Resources, among others Key Segment By Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Calcite Market: Growth Factors

The demand for fine-grained calcite powder is increasing

The increasing demand for calcite as a substitute for talc and kaolin will have an impact on global calcite market growth from 2022 to 2028. Calcite's favorable chemical properties, cost-effectiveness, rising demand from the plastics & paper industries, and advancements in polymer & plastics manufacturing are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the calcite market.

On the other hand, the rise in significant potential applications will enhance various opportunities, promoting the development of the industry during the forecast period. High transportation costs, slow neutralization action, and increasing water hardness will impede the growth from 2022 to 2028. The shrinking paper industry is highly urbanized countries due to rising digitization will pose a threat to the global calcite market's growth.

Calcite Market: Restraints

Cyclical nature of the mining business is a constraint on expansion

Raw material prices usually tend toward higher values as a result of the cyclical nature of the mining business. This is expected to have a negative influence on the growth of the calcite market. In a similar vein, fluctuations and unpredictability in steel production can have an effect on the growth of the market during the time covered by the forecast.

Calcite Market By Type (Precipitated Calcium Carbonate, Ground Calcium Carbonate), By Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Plastics, Construction, Paints & Coatings, Paper, and Others), and By Region - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028



Calcite Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative effect on the global calcite market because it caused the construction industry to come to a standstill in numerous regions around the world. The bulk of construction companies have suffered losses as a result of the protracted period of idleness. The departure of workers from the construction sites basically putting a halt to the entire sector because it caused the work to come to a halt. In addition, the workers at the manufacturing company moved back to their hometowns, which resulted in the cessation of production at the company.

Due to a breakdown in the supply chain, there was an interruption in the consistent delivery of materials. On the other hand, the circumstance is anticipated to become better, which will reinstate the growth of the calcite market during the period being forecasted.

Segmentation Analysis of Calcite Market:

The global calcite market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By Type Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, the market is divided into precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate.

The segment of ground calcium carbonate is expected to have the largest market share.

By Application Segment Analysis

On the basis of application, the market is divided into adhesives & sealants, plastics, construction, paints & coatings, paper, and others.

Paper is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global calcite market include -

Carmeuse Lime & Stone Company

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Greer Limestone Company

Blue Mountain Minerals

LafargeHolcim

Mineral Technologies

GLC Minerals LLC

Imerys

Carmeuse

The National Lime & Stone Company

NALC LLC

United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

AGSCO Corp.

J.M. Huber Corp.

Mississippi Lime

Omya

GCCP Resources

Midwest Calcium Carbonates

Mountain Materials Inc.

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific is the largest calcite consumer, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The massive market size is contributed to calcite manufacturing expansion and growing preference from the plastics and paper industries in Japan, China, and India, among other places.

Furthermore, low labor costs, easy access to raw materials, and other factors contribute to the region's market growth.

Recent Developments

April 2021: Minerals Technologies entered into an agreement with Baiyun Paper to increase its manufacturing capacity and expand into new markets.

February 2020: Omya International AG and Idwala Industrial Holdings Ltd. founded the "Omya Idwala SA" joint venture in South Africa. The joint project will have access to a diverse portfolio of high-quality calcium carbonate and specialty chemical products.

