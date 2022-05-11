U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Demand for Global Carbon Disulfide Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1100 Million Mark by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% Growth | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[210+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Carbon Disulfide Market size & share revenue was worth about USD 758.8 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to approximately USD 1100 million by 2028, with a CAGR of around 4.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Jiangsu Jinshan Chemical Co. Ltd., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Arkema Group, Shanghai Baijin Chemical Group Co., Ltd., GFS Chemicals, Inc., Merck KGaA, ShanXi Jinxinghua Chemical Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Liaonian Ruixing Chemical, Seidler Chemical Co., Tedia, Avantor Performance Materials, Inc., Nouryon, Alfa Aesar, and Manass Jinyunli Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Carbon Disulfide Market By Purity (Pure and Impure), By Application (Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Rubber, Rayon, and Fibers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Carbon Disulfide Market size & share was valued at around USD 758.8 million in 2021and it is expected to cross around USD 1100 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Carbon Disulfide? How big is the Carbon Disulfide Industry?

Market Overview:

Carbon disulfide (CS2) is a colorless to light yellow organic solvent with a disagreeable odor. It is used in spectroscopy as a fumigant, insecticide, non-polar solvent, and optical dispersant. Carbon disulfide is primarily used as a raw material to manufacture various products such as cellophane carbon tetrachloride, fertilizer, and viscous rayon with functional properties such as high flammability and insolubility in water.

Furthermore, impure CS2 is a yellowish liquid with a pungent odor that is widely used in various industrial operations. Carbon disulfide traces are found on the earth's surface as a result of volcanic eruptions, and it is commercially produced through the reaction of sulfur and carbon at high temperatures.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/carbon-disulfide-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 758.8 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1100 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

4.5% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Jiangsu Jinshan Chemical Co. Ltd., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Arkema Group, Shanghai Baijin Chemical Group Co., Ltd., GFS Chemicals, Inc., Merck KGaA, ShanXi Jinxinghua Chemical Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Liaonian Ruixing Chemical, Seidler Chemical Co., Tedia, Avantor Performance Materials, Inc., Nouryon, Alfa Aesar, and Manass Jinyunli Chemical Co. Ltd., among others

Key Segment

By Purity, Application, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Carbon Disulfide Market: Dynamics

  • Rising demand for carbon disulfide from end-user industries

The growing demand for carbon disulfide in the manufacturing of cellophane drives segment growth in the packaging sector. The continued use of CS2 as a substitute for ammonia fertilizers is anticipated to drive the global carbon disulfide market over the forecast time frame. Furthermore, an increase in the use of CS2 to protect fruits from insects and fungus is expected to fuel its demand in the food industry.

However, government restrictions on the use of carbon disulfide due to its negative health effects such as migraines and confusion are expected to slow market growth. Nonetheless, new collaborations and technology transfers among industry participants are expected to boost the global carbon disulfide market size.

Browse the full “Carbon Disulfide Market By Purity (Pure and Impure), By Application (Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Rubber, Rayon, and Fibers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/carbon-disulfide-market

Carbon Disulfide Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 had a considerable impact on the commerce segment and market. Manufacturers are working out how to recover from the existing position by rearranging their sales channels and product innovation.

The period of the viral spread remains a crucial component in calculating the pandemic's overall impact. The global carbon disulfide market, on the other hand, is expected to normalize after 2022.

Carbon Disulfide Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global carbon disulfide market is segmented on the basis of purity, application, and region.

  • Carbon disulfide market is led by the rubber application, which is growing at a CAGR of 4.4%

By purity, the market is divided into pure and impure. Impure carbon disulfide is most commonly used in industrial processes. By application, the market is divided into agriculture, pharmaceuticals, packaging, rubber, rayon, and fibers. The carbon disulfide market is led by the rubber application, which is growing at a CAGR of 4.4 percent. In the process of vulcanization of rubber, carbon disulfide is used as an accelerator. Rubber demand for non-tire products is increasing as a result of rising vehicle production, which is driving the market growth for carbon disulfide.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/carbon-disulfide-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global carbon disulfide market include -

  • Jiangsu Jinshan Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

  • Arkema Group

  • Shanghai Baijin Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

  • GFS Chemicals Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • ShanXi Jinxinghua Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • Liaonian Ruixing Chemical

  • Seidler Chemical Co.

  • Tedia

  • Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

  • Nouryon

  • Alfa Aesar

  • Manass Jinyunli Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the data provided by our research analyst, the Carbon Disulfide market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of over 4.5% over the forecast period.

  • The Carbon Disulfide market was valued at roughly USD 758.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1100 million, by 2028.

  • By application, the carbon disulfide market is dominated by the rubber application, which is developing at a CAGR of 4.4%.

  • On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a sizable portion of the global carbon disulfide market. Europe is expected to experience a similar trend.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Carbon Disulfide industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Carbon Disulfide Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Carbon Disulfide Industry?

  • What segments does the Carbon Disulfide Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Carbon Disulfide Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/carbon-disulfide-market

Regional Dominance:

Because of rising carbon disulfide production and consumption, as well as favorable legislation and government policies in the region, Asia Pacific dominates the global carbon disulfide market.

Europe is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028, owing to significant import activity of carbon disulfide as well as widespread adoption in the rubber industry in the region.

Recent Developments

  • March 2022: Tedia Company, LLC announced that they have formed a strategic partnership with NewHold Enterprises, LLC. Tedia is North America's largest manufacturer of OEM high-purity solvents, with products sold in over 30 countries for life science, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and laboratory applications.

  • November 2021: Avantor, Inc. a global provider of mission-critical customers' needs in the life sciences and technologically advanced & applied materials industries, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Antylia Scientific's Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets from investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/carbon-disulfide-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global carbon disulfide market is segmented as follows:

By Purity

  • Pure

  • Impure

By Application

  • Agriculture

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Packaging

  • Rubber

  • Rayon

  • Fibers

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Carbon Disulfide Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/carbon-disulfide-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Calcium Carbonate Market By Application (Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Carbon Black Market By Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black), By Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks & Coating, Plastic), By Grade (Standard Grade, Specialty Grade): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market By Type (Milled and Chopped), By Source (Automotive scrap, Aerospace scrap, and Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive &Transportation, Aerospace &Defense, Industrial, Sporting Goods, Consumer Goods, Marine, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Cellophane Market By Commodity (Plain Transparent Cellophane, Coated Cellophane & Others [Metallic]) By Formation (Tape, Bags, Films, & Others [Sheets]), By Process (Tobacco & Cigarettes Packaging, Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Battery Packaging, and Others), By Distribution Network (Indirect & Direct): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Citrus Fiber Market - By Type (Tangerine Fiber, Grapefruit Fiber, Orange Fiber, And Others), By Application (Dairy, Ice-Cream, Meat Product, Fruit Juice, And Others), And By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2021–2028

Liquid Nitrogen Market By Component (Refrigerant and Coolant), By Manufacturing Method (Pressure-Swing Adsorption and Cryogenic Distillation), By Transportation, Distribution, & Storage (Merchant Liquid Distribution, Cylinder & Packaged Distribution, and Tonnage Distribution), By End-Use (Healthcare, Rubber & Plastic, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Metal Manufacturing & Construction, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Insights, Holistic Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


