Demand for Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size to Surpass USD 102.3 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 17.4% | Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry Trends, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

The global healthcare cloud computing market size was valued at USD 39.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 102.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, CareCloud Inc., VEPRO eHealth Solutions, Siemens Healthineers AG, eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, Nextgen Healthcare Inc., DXC Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Hyland Software Inc., and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions), By Component (Services, Software), By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud), By Pricing Model (Pay-as-you-go, Spot Pricing), By Service Model (Software-as-a-service, Platform-as-a-service, Infrastructure-as-a-service), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 39.1 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 17.4% and is anticipated to reach over USD 102.3 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the healthcare cloud computing market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global healthcare cloud computing market.

What are Healthcare Cloud Computing? How big is the Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry?

  • Market Overview:

By providing hosted services online, gathering data in real-time, and improving data accessibility, healthcare cloud computing assists businesses in storing, managing, and processing data from many locations. Numerous benefits of healthcare cloud computing include enabling professionals to store and access data remotely.

Real-time data gathering and accessibility are improved via cloud computing. It has outperformed the traditional paper healthcare system by handling data more quickly and effectively. One typical use of healthcare cloud computing technology is for remote patient monitoring.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • About 214+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the healthcare cloud computing market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 17.4% between 2022 and 2028.

  • The Healthcare Cloud Computing market size was worth around US$ 39.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 102.3 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • The global healthcare cloud computing market will be driven by increased consumer acceptance of cloud computing and the usage of IT over the projected period due to changes in the supply and demand market in the healthcare sector.

  • By product, the healthcare provider solution category dominated the market in 2021.

  • By components, the services segment dominated the market in 2021.

  • North America dominated the global healthcare cloud computing market in 2021.


Industry Growth Drivers

  • Technological advancement in the healthcare industry to drive market growth

One of the key factors fueling the expansion of the global healthcare cloud computing market is the spread of fast internet around the globe. The widespread use of wearable technology, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry, as well as the emergence of new payment structures and the cloud's cost-effectiveness, are driving the market's expansion. The development further influences the market in popularity of the technology due to its many benefits, including the availability of dynamic health benefit plan designs & flexibility, better data storage, and scalability offered by cloud computing.

The market for healthcare cloud computing is positively impacted by improvements in healthcare infrastructure, an increase in disposable money, fast digitization, and the establishment of accountable care organizations. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, using blockchain in the health cloud and introducing the telecloud will provide lucrative opportunities to market participants.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market include;

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • NTT DATA Corporation

  • CareCloud Inc.

  • VEPRO eHealth Solutions

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • eClinicalWorks

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

  • DXC Technology

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Athenahealth Inc.

  • INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

  • Hyland Software Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • salesforce Inc.

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Sectra AB

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • EnSoftek Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Iron Mountain Inc.

  • ClearDATA Networks Inc.

  • Global Net Access

  • VMware Inc.

Browse the full “Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions), By Component (Services, Software), By Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud), By Pricing Model (Pay-as-you-go, Spot Pricing), By Service Model (Software-as-a-service, Platform-as-a-service, Infrastructure-as-a-service), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segregated based on products, components, deployment model, pricing model, service model, end user, and region.

Based on products, the market is classified into healthcare provider and payer solutions. Healthcare provider solutions led the market in 2021 and are expected to dominate during the forecast period. Based on components, the market is segmented into services and software. In 2021, the services segment dominated the market. Based on the deployment model, the market is classified into private, hybrid, and public clouds. The private cloud segment is expected to register the highest growth. Based on the pricing model, the market is classified into pay-as-you-go and spot pricing. The pay-as-you-go model segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on the service model, the market is segmented into software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and infrastructure-as-a-service. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The market is segmented based on end-users: healthcare providers and payers. The healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

  • North America dominated the healthcare cloud computing market

The global healthcare cloud computing market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global healthcare cloud computing market in 2021. One of the key factors contributing to the high revenue share may be the growing usage of analytical IT solutions in healthcare management to improve workflow efficiency and process effectiveness.

North America is a dominant player in the healthcare cloud computing business, and it is predicted that, barring any significant changes, this pattern will continue over the coming years. U.S. is a leader in healthcare cloud computing, mostly due to its high adoption rate of healthcare IT services and ongoing backing from the government sector.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Recent Industry Developments:

  • February 2022: To facilitate clients' adoption of a hybrid cloud strategy and move mission-critical workloads from SAP solutions to the cloud for regulated and non-regulated sectors, Lyniate bought SAP SE.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Healthcare Cloud Computing industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry?

  • What segments does the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 39.1 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 102.3 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

17.4% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, CareCloud Inc., VEPRO eHealth Solutions, Siemens Healthineers AG, eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, Nextgen Healthcare Inc., DXC Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Hyland Software Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., salesforce Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sectra AB, Dell Technologies Inc., EnSoftek Inc., Oracle Corporation, Iron Mountain Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., Global Net Access, VMware Inc., and others.

Key Segment

By Product, Component, Deployment Model, Pricing Model, Service model, End User, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented as follows:

By Product

  • Healthcare Provider Solutions

  • Healthcare Payer Solutions

By Component

  • Services

  • Software

By Deployment model

  • Private Cloud

  • Hybrid Cloud

  • Public Cloud

By Pricing model

  • Pay-as-you-go

  • Spot Pricing

By Service model

  • Software-as-a-service

  • Platform-as-a-service

  • Infrastructure-as-a-service

By End User

  • Healthcare Providers

  • Healthcare Payers

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Component, Deployment Model, Pricing Model, Service model, End User, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Also Read Our Blogs:


