Demand for Global Media Monitoring Software Market Size to Surpass USD 7793.77 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 16.10% | Media Monitoring Software Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·10 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[229+Pages Report] The size & share of the Global Media Monitoring Software Market is predicted to grow to around $7793.77 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 16.10% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Meltwater, Salesforce.com, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SPRINKLR INC., ISENTIA, Kantar Media UK Ltd., Socialbakers, Linkfluence, Digimind, CARMA International, Inc., Circus Social Pte. Ltd, Media Track Pte Ltd., Brandwatch, Bangkok Digital Services Co., Ltd., Brand 24 SA, PT. SONAR ANALITIKA INDONESIA, GALASEO, and others.

NEW YORK, US, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Media Monitoring Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Offering (Integrated Platform and Standalone Software), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, and On-Premise), By Application (Broadcast Monitoring, Print Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, and Online Monitoring), By End User (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Verticals (IT & Telecommunications, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Media Monitoring Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3,182.40 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 16.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 7793.77 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Media Monitoring Software market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Media Monitoring Software market.

What is Media Monitoring Software? How big is the Media Monitoring Software Industry?

  • Market Overview:

In general, the media monitoring software industry informs customers on consumer needs, product feedback, brand loyalty, and competitors' marketing strategies. Apart from that, it enables businesses to assess the effectiveness of their communication materials. The media monitoring software business is putting a greater emphasis on client needs and satisfaction. The usage of artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems is increasing as a result of technical breakthroughs, which are more likely to increase global demand. Furthermore, the growing digitization and popularity of social media platforms are driving industry demand in the global media monitoring software market. During the projection period, the market will grow due to an increase in the development and implementation of monitoring systems.

The highest market share is predicted to be held by software monitoring, with growth owing to rising demand for software solutions such as Google alert and others. The expense of integrating monitoring systems is prohibitively expensive for medium and small-scale enterprises. The number of potential losses in the system integration process will almost certainly stymie market growth.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/media-monitoring-software-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 229+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and ForecastGrowth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the Media Monitoring Software market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 16.10% between 2022 and 2028.

  • The Media Monitoring Software market size was worth around US$ 3,182.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 7793.77 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • The market growth during the forecast period is an increase in the development and adoption of monitoring platforms.

  • By deployment mode, the cloud segment dominated the market in 2021.

  • By application, the social media monitoring segment dominated the market in 2021.

  • North America dominated the media monitoring software market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global media monitoring software Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Media Monitoring Software market include:

  • Meltwater

  • Salesforce.com

  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

  • SPRINKLR INC.

  • ISENTIA

  • Kantar Media UK Ltd.

  • Socialbakers

  • Linkfluence

  • Digimind

  • CARMA International Inc.

  • Circus Social Pte. Ltd

  • Media Track Pte Ltd.

  • Brandwatch

  • Bangkok Digital Services Co. Ltd.

  • Brand 24 SA

  • PT. SONAR ANALITIKA INDONESIA

  • GALASEO

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/media-monitoring-software-market

Market Growth Drivers

The increasing adoption of social media and digital platforms by individuals globally is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In the current scenario, government organizations and officials are also using social media platforms for many activities such as promotion, spreading information, and others which also require media monitoring software.

In addition, the rising demand for software solutions such as Google alert and others is expected to aid the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the prominent player in the market is developed advanced social listening platforms.

Media Monitoring Software Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic not only had a negative influence on the beneficial impact that marketing size had throughout the projected period, but it also caused outbreaks of the rising demand that was supported by the rising use of social media platforms. The increasing number of people who have access to the internet helps drive the growth of online digital media platforms. In addition, covid-19 has altered the culture of the workplace across all of the different business sectors. Work options for providers of media monitoring software were available to them while they stayed at home. In addition, several of the market's most influential players are working on the development of various products for the media monitoring software market.

Browse the full "Media Monitoring Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/media-monitoring-software-market

Media Monitoring Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global media monitoring software market has been segmented into the offering, deployment mode, application, end users, and verticals. Based on offering, the media monitoring software market is categorized into integrated platforms and standalone software. In these two segments, the standalone segment dominated the market in 2021 as standalone software.

Based on deployment mode, the media monitoring software market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Among these, the cloud-based is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the media monitoring software market is classified into broadcast, print, social media, and online monitoring. Among these, the social media monitoring segment captured the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the media monitoring software market is classified into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2021 with the highest market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period. Based on the verticals, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunications, travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance, and others. Among these, the media & entertainment segment dominated the market with the acquisition of the highest market share in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the highest share of the media surveillance software market in 2021. The adoption of software and services is based on cutting-edge technology. Additionally, the region includes several key players, such as Hootsuite and Salesforce.com, and others are expected to drive demand for media monitoring tools. In addition, North America is developing advanced social monitoring tools. Therefore, these factors are expected to support the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/media-monitoring-software-market

Recent Industry Developments:

  • In July 2020, Onclusiveinc. revealed a media monitoring software suite with additional products named ‘’essential and pro.’’ this software suite is aimed at providing scalable, intelligent media monitoring.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Media Monitoring Software industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Media Monitoring Software Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Media Monitoring Software Industry?

  • What segments does the Media Monitoring Software Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Media Monitoring Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 3,182.40 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 7793.77 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

16.10% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Meltwater, Salesforce.com, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SPRINKLR INC., ISENTIA, Kantar Media UK Ltd., Socialbakers, Linkfluence, Digimind, CARMA International, Inc., Circus Social Pte. Ltd, Media Track Pte Ltd., Brandwatch, Bangkok Digital Services Co., Ltd., Brand 24 SA, PT. SONAR ANALITIKA INDONESIA, and GALASEO.

Key Segment

By Offering, Deployment Type, Application, End User, Verticals, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/media-monitoring-software-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Media Monitoring Software market is segmented as follows:

By Offering

  • Integrated platform

  • Standalone software

By Deployment Type

  • Cloud-based

  • On-premise

By Application

  • Broadcast Monitoring

  • Print Monitoring

  • Social Media Monitoring

  • Online Monitoring

By End User

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Verticals

  • IT & Telecommunications

  • Travel & Hospitality

  • Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Banking

  • Financial Services and Insurance

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Media Monitoring Software Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/media-monitoring-software-market

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Offering, Deployment Type, Application, End User, Verticals, and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email:sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


