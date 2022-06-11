U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +20.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,317.85
    -1,131.47 (-3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Demand for Global Medical Fluid Bags Market Size & Share | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% Growth | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

·11 min read

NEW YORK, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Zion Market Research study, The global medical fluid bags market was worth around USD 3.25 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.4 percent over the forecast period. The report evaluates key drivers and opportunities for the medical fluid bag market. Also, major restraints and challenges are studied in the report that can impact the overall market expansion during the projection period. In addition.

Zion_Market_Research_Logo
Zion_Market_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Medical Fluid Bags Market Reports:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Medical Fluid Bags Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.4 % (2022-2028).

  • Through the primary research, it was established that the Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market was valued at approximately USD 3.25 Billion in 2021.

  • This is primarily due to the high patient population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, large number geriatric population, and emerging healthcare infrastructure.

  • China and India are expected to remain the major revenue contributor in the regional market owing to the huge patient population and presence of key vendors.

  • North America and Europe are projected to contribute significant revenue to the global market during the forecast period

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Medical Fluid Bags Market By Product Type (Blood Bags, Intravenous Bags, Dialysis Bags, And Others), By Material (PVC Compounds, Polyolefins, And Others), And By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Medical Fluid Bags Market: Overview

Medical fluid bags come in a variety of sizes and are made up of an interior pouch and an outside plastic coating. The separation of these bags into an inner pouch and an exterior covering serves to protect the contents until the pouches' specified expiry date. These bags are commonly utilized in healthcare settings with a multifunctional approach to maintain proper sterilized conditions for blood samples, which helps to ensure infection-free premises, reduce disease spread, and avoid any loss of blood samples or medications. Additionally, these bags are utilized in fluid replacement treatment, which is used to ensure blood transfusions, body fluid collection, electrolyte imbalances, and the patient's healthy nutritional intake via an oral or enteral route of administration.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/medical-fluid-bags-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 190 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Medical Fluid Bags Market: Growth Drivers

  • Growing geriatric population may boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The global increase in the number of geriatric and older persons is likely to boost the market. According to the World Health Organization, the share of the world population over 60 years old is predicted to rise by 22% by 2050, reaching 2 billion people. In the year 2020, the number of persons over 60 years old outweighed children under the age of five. By 2050, 80 percent of the world's elderly will be living in low- and middle-income countries. This is a significant problem for countries throughout the world since they must guarantee that their social and health systems are capable of dealing with this demographic transformation. Chronic obstructive lung disease, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease are all frequent illnesses in older people. Geriatric syndromes refer to the rise of complicated health conditions such as urine incontinence, frailty, and cancer as people get older. As medical fluid bags are used to store blood, drain, glucose, and other liquids, it will have a significant impact on the growth of the global medical fluid bags market. Furthermore, the increase and development of numerous chronic diseases, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and other associated conditions, are also driving the market.

Medical Fluid Bags Market: Restraints

  • Health hazards associated with components used in the manufacturing of medical fluid bags may impede the market growth.

Concerns about incorrect disposal having a negative influence on the environment, as well as difficulties linked with the usage of PVC-made medical fluid bags on patients' overall health, might stymie market growth. Prolonged exposure to endocrine-disrupting di-(2-Ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) and bisphenol-A (BPA) has been linked to major health problems, according to the National Centers for Biotechnology Information.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/medical-fluid-bags-market

Global Medical Fluid Bags Market: Opportunities

  • Increasing the use of eco-friendly materials for the manufacturing of medical fluid bags will provide better growth opportunities for market expansion.

This growing emphasis on the usage of environmentally friendly materials in the creation of medical specialty bags will have a favorable influence on the market's growth in the coming years. Because of the negative effects of DEHP-PVC medical bags on human health and the environment, PVC-free medical bags have been developed. Several governmental and private groups are encouraging the adoption of environmentally friendly materials in medical disposables to safeguard caregivers and patients from the pollution generated by PVC manufacture and disposal. To limit the quantity of waste created during ostomy treatments, vendors are also producing washable and biodegradable pouch liners, which is one of the important trends in the global medical fluid bags market.

Global Medical Fluid Bags Market: Challenges

  • Stringent regulatory approvals for the manufacturing of medical fluid bags pose a major challenge to the market growth.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States oversees the development, approval, and post-approval monitoring of medical devices, counting medical fluid bags. The majority of medical fluid bags are classed as Class I medical devices, requiring manufacturers to register their businesses. In order to receive FDA clearance, medical fluid bags must also have correct labeling and fulfill the packaging standard standards of 21 CFR 175.105. Such mandatory regulatory requirements may cause a delay in product launch, limiting the arrival of new medical fluid bags in the market.

Global Medical Fluid Bags Market: Segmentation

  • The global medical fluid bags market is categorized into product type, material, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into intravenous bags, blood bags, dialysis bags, and others. The material segment of the market is bifurcated into polyolefins, PVC compounds, and others. The end-user segment is further divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, blood banks, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/medical-fluid-bags-market

List of Key Players in Medical Fluid Bags Market:

  • Baxter International

  • B. Braun Medical

  • C.R. Bard (Becton Dickinson and Company)

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Coloplast

  • Fresenius Kabi

  • Pall Corporation

  • ConvaTec

  • Renolit

  • Maco Pharma

  • Smiths Medical

  • Technoflex

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Medical Fluid Bags Market?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Medical Fluid Bags Market forward?

  • What are the most important companies in the Medical Fluid Bags Market Industry?

  • What segments does the Medical Fluid Bags Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Medical Fluid Bags Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 3.25 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 6.4 % 2022-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Baxter International, B. Braun Medical, C.R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Terumo Corporation, Coloplast, Fresenius Kabi, Pall Corporation, ConvaTec, Renolit, Maco Pharma, Smiths Medical, Technoflex, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.  

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3428

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/medical-fluid-bags-market

Recent Developments:

  • In November 2020, Fagron Sterile Services (FSS) introduced Intravenous (IV) Bags, which complement the company's current HYDROmorphone, fentaNYL, and midazolam brands. This introduction aided the corporation in expanding its product variety and increasing revenues.

Regional Dominance:

  • North America to lead the global market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific holds the major share in the global medical fluid bags market. This is primarily due to the high patient population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, large number geriatric population, and emerging healthcare infrastructure. China and India are expected to remain the major revenue contributor in the regional market owing to the huge patient population and presence of key vendors. North America and Europe are projected to contribute significant revenue to the global market during the forecast period.

Global Medical Fluid Bags Market is segmented as follows:

Medical Fluid Bags Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

  • PVC Compounds

  • Polyolefins

  • Others

Medical Fluid Bags Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Blood Banks

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

Medical Fluid Bags Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market accrued earnings worth approximately 2.8 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 10.9 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.8% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Orthopedic Navigation Systems market accrued earnings worth approximately 2.1(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 7.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.7% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Intravenous Infusion Pumps market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.7 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 8.9 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 8.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Medical Device Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country report. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-global-medical-fluid-bags-market-size--share--exhibit-a-cagr-of-6-4-growth--industry-trends-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301565645.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Office Designs to Lure Back Remote Workers

    What research tells us about how to make employees less stressed, more productive—and willing to leave home.

  • Energy Stocks Are Hot, but It’s Not Too Late to Buy. 6 to Consider.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/soaring-gasoline-food-prices-boost-us-consumer-inflation-may-2022-06-10 as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in four decades. Biden, who came into office vowing to reduce U.S. dependence on fossil fuels, said on Friday he was hoping to speed up oil production, which is expected to hit record highs in the United States next year.

  • Ford: Buy the Dip?

    More than a century ago, Henry Ford transformed the way people traveled from one place to another. The Blue Oval has since become an iconic brand with a loyal customer base. The big question today is, can Ford (NYSE: F) stay as relevant for another century?

  • Blueprint Stock Dives On The FDA's Tricky New Requirement For Its Leading Drug

    The FDA recommended Blueprint Medicines change the ultimate goal of a midstage study, leading BPMC stock to crumble Thursday.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Medical gaming treating life-changing injuries

    From strokes and Parkinson's to PTSD, severe conditions can be helped with game-based therapies.

  • Oil falls as U.S. inflation data surges, China imposes lockdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected and China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures. Brent crude fell $1.06 to settle at $122.01 a barrel. Both benchmarks still posted weekly gains, 1.9% for Brent and 1.5% for WTI.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: FB, GOOGL Among 25 Names On This Screen

    See who joins Meta and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • U.S. gas prices average hits $5 as summer of pain sets in

    Gas prices topped $5 a gallon nationwide as of Saturday, according to the latest price data from AAA, and the sharp rise in recent months is not showing signs of slowing.

  • Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine Works Safely in Kids, Including Those Under Age 5, FDA Says

    The Food and Drug Administration’s positive assessment could bode well for the prospects the agency will authorize the vaccine’s use in young kids.

  • GSK Shows Positive Pivotal Phase III Data For Its RSV Vaccine Candidate

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) intends to engage with regulators immediately after reporting positive headline results from a pre-specified efficacy interim analysis of the AReSVi 006 phase III trial, it anticipates regulatory submissions in the second half of 2022. AReSVi 006 is a phase III trial investigating GSK’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate for adults aged 60 years and above. An Independent Data Monitoring Committee reviewed the interim analysis, and the primary endpoint was exc

  • ‘We’re in the triple-digits now.’ COVID hospitalizations climb in Fresno, as cases mount

    The ‘reality on the ground’ shows Fresno County’s had seven straight weeks of rising coronavirus infections among its residents.

  • With Adobe Stock, Let's 'Wait and See'

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Thursday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO of Adobe , the leader in creativity software. Narayen said that innovation is still alive and well, and Adobe remains at the forefront of creativity around the world. When asked about inflation, Narayen noted that he's been amazed that digital products have not been included in consumer price indices.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Revisits sub-$29,000 as Investors React to US Inflation

    Bitcoin fell for a fourth consecutive day on Friday. Another spike in US inflation fueled fears of more aggressive Fed rate hikes to curb inflation.

  • The World Is Going to Need More Natural Gas. This Stock Could Be a Key Beneficiary.

    Global demand for natural gas is expected to rise over the next couple decades, and this pipeline specialist is ready to provide it.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Flows to China While Meeting Other Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on Fed Bets: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, while fulfilling requests from many other customers in Asia a

  • Stitch Fix Stock: Why It's a Bad Fit for Investors

    Digital clothing retailer Stitch Fix has laid off 15% of its workforce, which really shouldn't surprise anyone.

  • Novavax CEO Stanley Erck: 'Everything is on track' for Covid vaccine

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck looked at the clock, in a conference room surrounded by about 30 colleagues, as the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee chairman called for a vote Tuesday afternoon. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee started entering their votes into the electronic system. A recommendation for emergency use authorization for Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine would be critical to an ultimate green light.

  • FDA Advisors Support the First New Gene Therapy in Nearly 5 Years

    Recent times have been tough for developers of gene therapies, the formerly-celebrated breakthroughs that address diseases caused by faulty genes. It has been nearly five years since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked its outside advisors to weigh in on a gene therapy approval, and stocks in the biotech niche have fallen far out of favor. Thursday and Friday, however, were good days for gene therapy pioneer bluebird bio (ticker: BLUE).