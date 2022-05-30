Demand for Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 74.90 Billion by 2028, With a CAGR of 4.05% | Nitrogenous Fertilizer Industry Trends, Outlook, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[210+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market size & share revenue is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.05% to USD 74.90 billion between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Yara International ASA (Norway), CF Industries Holdings (US), Nutrien Agrium (Canada) Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (Canada), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), and others.

NEW YORK, NY, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market size & share was valued at USD 58.03 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit around USD 74.90 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.05% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Nitrogenous Fertilizer? How big is the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market?

Report Overview:

Farmers' growing understanding of soil profile and nutritional balance, as well as the growing popularity of commercial agriculture around the world, low-cost fertilizer production, and increased demand for agrochemicals, are all predicted to boost the nitrogenous fertilizer market. Furthermore, the market's growth pace will be cushioned by an increase in the requirement to boost productivity and equalize yield and fertilizer intensity discrepancies between countries.

Furthermore, rising nitrogenous fertilizer usage in agricultural land will provide lucrative and attractive growth possibilities for the nitrogenous fertilizer industry. The nitrogenous fertilizer market's development rate will be slowed by variable raw material prices and the health risks associated with nitrogen fertilizers. Furthermore, rising organic food consumption would provide a significant obstacle to the market's expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 58.03 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 74.90 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.05% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Yara International ASA (Norway), CF Industries Holdings (US), Nutrien Agrium (Canada) Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (Canada), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), and Others Key Segment By Crop Type, Application, Form, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: Dynamics

The global market for nitrogenous fertilizer is predicted to be driven by the rising population and demand for healthy, safe, and inexpensive food for the growing population. The application of high-quality nitrogen fertilizers is expected to unlock the crop's great yielding potential. In this industry, shrinking cropland and rising area under precision farming, such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, is predicted to boost growth. Increased crop output and crop growth require the management and regeneration of soil nutrients such as nitrogen.

The nitrogen in commercial fertilizers is especially soluble, allowing for simple plant uptake and assimilation. The use of nitrogenous fertilizers is increasing around the world due to the benefits connected with crop development; however, the negative impact of nitrogenous fertilizers on the ecosystem should not be overlooked. Companies in the worldwide nitrogen fertilizer market are concentrating their efforts on the development of new products that are more efficient and have less negative environmental consequences.

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has influenced all of the processes that connect all of the operations and connect agricultural goods to end users. Farmers have been experiencing a scarcity of agricultural inputs such as fertiliser, seed, and pesticides. China is one of the world's top producers and exporters of fertiliser. The international fertiliser trade was severely impacted by the Chinese blockade. When China's lockdown began, it had a huge impact on output, resulting in stockpiling due to labour shortages and transportation challenges. Prices have never been lower, stockpiles have never been larger, and demand in producing countries is uncertain.

The entire research study examines both the qualitative and quantitative components of the market for nitrogenous fertilisers. The supply and demand sides of the market have both been explored. The demand side analysis looks at market income in different regions before comparing it to the income of all major countries. The supply-side study looks at the industry's key competitors, their regional and worldwide presence, and their strategy. Every major countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America is explored exhaustively.

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: Segmentation Analysis

The cereals and grains segment accounted for the majority of revenue, regardless of crop type. This is because these crops necessitate meticulous attention in order to produce high yields and maximize profitability for farmers and the agriculture industry as a whole. Due to their lower necessary quantities, nitrogenous fertilizers such as anhydrous ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and urea are favored for cereals and grains, ensuring an adequate supply of nitrogen for optimal plant growth. The oilseeds and pulses application segment were the second-largest, with the highest revenue CAGR predicted during the forecast period.

The liquid segment dominates the market over the forecast period, according to the form. Dry nitrogenous fertilizers are more often used than liquid nitrogenous fertilizers because they are more easily available and less expensive. Aside from that, farmers are becoming more aware of the advantages of liquid nitrogenous fertilizers, such as their stability and higher crop absorption effectiveness. As a result, there has been a rise in demand for liquid nitrogenous fertilizers.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market:

Yara International ASA (Norway)

CF Industries Holdings (US)

Nutrien Agrium (Canada)

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (Canada)

EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Nitrogenous Fertilizer market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.05% during the forecast period.

In term of revenue, The Nitrogenous Fertilizer market size was valued at around USD 58.03 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 74.90 billion, by 2028.

The cereals and grains segment accounted for the majority of revenue, on the basis of crop type. This is because these crops necessitate meticulous attention in order to produce high yields and maximum profitability for farmers and the agriculture industry as a whole.

Based on the form, the liquid segment dominates the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, The Asia Pacific region dominated the market, accounting for the majority of revenue. This is owing to the abundance of arable land, a big rural population, and ideal climatic circumstances.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Nitrogenous Fertilizer industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Industry?

What segments does the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

Over the projection period, Asia Pacific will lead the market. The growing need for nitrogenous fertilizers in emerging countries is driving the industry. In growing countries like India and China, demand for nitrogenous fertilizers has been steadily increasing. Fertilizer consumption has increased as a result of factors such as increasing population and a shift in preference from grain-based to high protein-based diets.

Furthermore, agriculture is the primary source of income for the majority of India's population. Wheat, sugarcane, rice, and fruits were among the country's top exports. Furthermore, the availability of government subsidies and incentives for fertilizer purchases has boosted consumption and demand in these countries.

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global nitrogenous fertilizer market is segmented as follows:

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (Floriculture Crops, Permanent Crops, Plantation Crops, Pastures, Grasslands, and Other Agricultural Cultivation)

By Application

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others (Aerial Application, Basal Application, and Starter Solution)

By Form

Liquid

Dry

Others (Granular and Pelleted)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



