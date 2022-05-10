U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.98
    -11.26 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,140.29
    -105.41 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,608.31
    -14.94 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.58
    -13.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.09
    -2.00 (-1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -11.80 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9520
    -0.1270 (-4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2360
    -0.1270 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,173.93
    -1,111.69 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.15
    +8.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.25
    +44.67 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Demand for Global Solar Street Lighting Market Size to Surpass USD 12303.5 Million by 2028 with Stunning CAGR of 15.1% Growth | Industry Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

·10 min read

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global solar street lighting market was worth around USD 5,291.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 12303.5 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the solar street lighting market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the solar street lighting market.

Zion_Market_Research_Logo
Zion_Market_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Solar street lighting Market Reports:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Solar street lighting Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15.1 % (2022-2028).

  • Through the primary research, it was established that the Solar street lighting Market was valued approximately USD 5,291.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 12303.5 Million by 2028.

  • Asia Pacific region leads the global solar street lighting market in terms of revenue and volume share and this can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization in this region.

  • North America is expected to see good growth owing to the rising focus on sustainability and the increasing popularity of solar lighting solutions.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Solar street lighting Market By Type (Standalone, Grid Connected), By Lighting Source (CFL, LED), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Solar street lighting Market: Overview

Solar street lighting is expected to see a bright demand outlook over the forecast period as demand for better and sustainable outdoor lighting increases across the world. Solar lighting works by absorbing the energy from the sun during the daytime and storing it to use in the nighttime when needed. This is a sustainable lighting option and will see an increase in popularity as the demand for electricity increases.

Increasing focus on sustainability, rising population, increasing consumption of electricity, and dimming popularity of conventional lighting are some other factors that are expected to boost the solar street lighting market potential through 2028.

High installation costs are anticipated to have a restraining effect on the global solar street lighting market growth and will slow down the industry over the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/solar-street-lighting-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 150 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Solar street lighting Market: Growth Dynamics

Driver: Increasing Focus on Sustainability.

The world has seen a substantial rise in focus on sustainability as the environment deteriorates and one of the major contributors to this is the energy generation sector this, in turn, has propelled the demand for renewable energy sources. The rising focus on creating more sustainable power solutions and decreasing dependency on conventional power generation is expected to majorly propel the adoption of solar street lighting over the forecast period. Increasing focus on managing the growing demand for energy will also shape the solar street lighting market growth through 2028.

Restraints: High Installation Costs to Hinder Solar street lighting Market Growth.

Solar street lighting solutions are costly to fix and install and this factor is a major hampering factor for the global solar street lighting marketplace. Solar solutions are still relatively expensive due to the high costs of panels and the supporting structure that they require and this is what creates a major obstacle for installation. This is expected to hamper the solar street lighting market growth in low-income economies and hence slow down the global market pace through 2028.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/solar-street-lighting-market

Global Solar street lighting Market: Segmentation

  • The global solar street lighting market is segregated based on type, lighting source, application, and region.

By lighting source, the market is divided into CFL and LED. The LED segment is projected to have a bright outlook over the forecast period. The increasing popularity and high availability of LED lighting solutions are expected to boost the demand for this segment in the global solar street lighting market landscape. This segment will hold a major market share by the end of the forecast period.

By Application, the solar street lighting market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to lead the solar street lighting market growth in terms of the application over the forecast period. The rising focus on sustainable energy generation and stringent mandates to incorporate renewable energy is expected to boost the adoption of solar street lighting in this application through 2028.

Recent Developments

  • In January 2020 – SolarOne Solutions Inc. a leading name in lighting solutions in the United States was selected by Eagle Butte community center for the installation of SolarOne off-grid solar streetlights to achieve reduced carbon footprint.

Get More Insight before Buying at : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/solar-street-lighting-market

List of Key Players of Solar street lighting Market:

  • Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

  • Bridgelux Inc.

  • Omega Solar

  • Dragons Breath Solar

  • Solektra International

  • SOKOYO Solar Group

  • Sunna Design

  • Solar Street Lights USA

  • Urja Global Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Solar street lighting Market?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Solar street lighting Market forward?

  • What are the most important companies in the Solar street lighting Market Industry?

  • What segments does the Solar street lighting Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Solar street lighting Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 5,291.5 Million

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 12303.5 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 15.1 % 2022-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Bridgelux, Inc., Omega Solar, Dragons Breath Solar, Solektra International, SOKOYO Solar Group, Sunna Design, Solar Street Lights USA, Urja Global Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2580

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/solar-street-lighting-market

Regional Dominance:

  • North America is expected to see good growth

Asia Pacific region leads the global solar street lighting market in terms of revenue and volume share and this can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization in this region. Increasing focus on sustainability and rising adoption of renewable energy resources are other factors that influence the solar street lighting market potential over the forecast period. Nations of India, China, and Japan are anticipated to be the most notable markets in this region through 2028. Supportive government initiatives to boost the installation of solar street lighting solutions are also expected to have a positive impact on solar street lighting market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The market for solar street lighting in North America is expected to see good growth owing to the rising focus on sustainability and the increasing popularity of solar lighting solutions.

Global Solar street lighting Market is segmented as follows:

Solar street lighting Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Standalone

  • Grid Connected

Solar street lighting Market: By Lighting Source Outlook (2022-2028)

  • CFL

  • LED

Solar street lighting Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

Solar street lighting Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Solar street lighting Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-solar-street-lighting-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • High-End Lighting Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global High-End Lighting market accrued earnings worth approximately 17.3(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 28.7(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.8% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Overhead Conductor Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Overhead Conductor market accrued earnings worth approximately 709(USD Million) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,232 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 3.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Smart Energy Market - Global Industry Analysis: The smart energy market accounted for USD 130.1 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 273.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Energy & Mining Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-global-solar-street-lighting-market-size-to-surpass-usd-12303-5-million-by-2028-with-stunning-cagr-of-15-1-growth--industry-trends-share-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301544048.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer price

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • Here’s Why ClearBridge Investments Sold its Vroom (VRM) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across eight of the 10 […]

  • Electric vehicles: The ‘entire industry’ is transitioning to silicon batteries, Group14 CEO says

    Group14 CEO & Co-Founder Rick Luebbe joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss electric vehicle adoption, raising $400 miliion in funding led by Porsche, and the outlook for lithium-silicon batteries.

  • 3 Top Aerospace Stocks to Buy in May

    The aerospace sector is an excellent place to invest in 2022, and for those looking to open positions, few options look more appealing to me than aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), advanced composites company Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and aviation services company AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR). Not only have they been significant outperformers so far this year, but their earnings momentum is improving.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • 10 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 risk-free dividend stocks to buy amid rising economic uncertainty. If you want to skip reading about these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty. Amid rising interest rates and risks of a recession, investors are rushing towards value plays […]

  • Why Trade Desk Stock Fell 15% in April

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) were sliding with the broad market last month, even as there was little news out on the ad tech stock. Investors ditched high-growth, high-priced names throughout April, and Trade Desk was swept up in the sell-off. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock closed the month down 15%.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Peloton stock tumbles on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third quarter earnings for Peleton.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Bullish GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$11m bet

    Insiders who bought US$11m worth of GameStop Corp.'s ( NYSE:GME ) stock at an average buy price of US$102 over the last...

  • Upstart Stock Plunges 54% as Full-Year Revenue Outlook Is Cut

    The artificial-intelligence lending company slashes its full-year revenue outlook, noting the possibilities of a recession.

  • Bausch Health Crashes On Unexpected Loss As Bausch & Lomb Starts Trading

    Bausch Health Companies reported an unexpected first-quarter loss and light sales on Tuesday and BHC stock crashed.

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.

  • Novavax Missed Q1 Estimates By a Mile: Should Investors Worry?

    Novavax could be close to winning a long-awaited U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its vaccine. With all of that in mind, investors were hopeful that the company's first-quarter results announced after the market closed on Monday would provide a nice catalyst. The vaccine stock plunged in after-hours trading after Novavax missed Wall Street's Q1 estimates by a mile.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even