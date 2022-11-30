U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Demand for Global Vegan Supplements Market Size Projected to Reach USD 22.11 Billion by 2030, With 10.35% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Vegan Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Botanical Supplements, and Others); By Form; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" in its research database.

Polaris Market Research Logo
Polaris Market Research Logo

according to the [115+ Pages] research report, the global vegan supplements market size was valued at USD 9.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.11 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period.

What are Vegan Supplements? How Big is Vegan Supplements Market Size?

  • Overview

Vegan diets are gaining significant popularity these days due to their health benefits and environment-friendly nature. According to reports, the population of vegans in America increased from 0.4% to 3.5% in the last two years. Then, there are around 720,000 vegans in the UK. However, vegan products include not just vegan foods but also supplements that are produced without any animal byproducts.

Vegans don't eat any red meat, poultry, game, fish, shellfish, or crustacean. Therefore, these supplements are obtained from plant-based sources. Vitamin B12, Omega-3 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3 are the common nutritional supplements for vegans. Growing popularity of veganism is the prominent factor driving the demand for the vegan supplements market.

Request Sample Copy of "Vegan Supplements Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vegan-supplements-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Market value data for each segment and sub-segment

  • Analysis by geography with consumption of the product/service in the region

  • Competitive landscape, which incorporates the extensive company profiles

  • The current as well as the future outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments

  • In-depth analysis of market perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis

  • Dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities market

  • Key strategic initiatives taken by major players

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • DuPont

  • Jarrow Formulas

  • Vitamin Energy

  • Solgar

  • Deva Nutrition

  • Natrol

  • Kerry Group

  • Vitacost

  • Orgenetics

  • MusclePharm

  • HTC Health

  • Danone

  • Roquette Freres

  • Kerry Group

  • BENEO

  • Glanbia

  • Amway

  • Sakara Life

  • NUZEST

For Additional List of Players and Detail Information, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

  • Rising vegan population to flourish the market growth

Plant-based foods are safer and healthier than animal-based products. The increasing consumers' awareness of healthy products and food safety is fueling market growth. With rising animal welfare concerns, the sector for plant-based protein supplements is expanding. A surge in investment by manufacturers in novel protein sources is another factor expected to propel the vegan supplements market size. Also, the growing vegan population globally and rising demand for a diet high in proteins are expected to positively contribute to the vegan supplements industry growth.

Moreover, the continuous usage of vitamins among growing senior populations boosts market development. These supplements are linked to lower risk of heart disease, LDL, blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer, which positively influences the market growth. In addition, growing research and development activities and product innovations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the vegan supplements market for the key players during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/17531

Recent Developments

In January 2021, Beyond Meat collaborated with PepsiCo, a food and beverage company to provide plant-based protein-based snacks and drinks.

Segmental Analysis

  • Vitamins held the largest market share in 2021

Based on product vegan supplements market segmentation, the vitamins segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. People on vegan diets consume vegan vitamins and supplements. Vegan supplements are getting attention these days due to the significant advantages offered by them over synthetic or animal-based supplements. Vegan vitamins and supplements are also gaining high demand from the food and beverage industry. Growing health and wellness consciousness among consumers has led to increasing demand for vitamin-based food products that provide additional health benefits. This is one of the major factors fueling the segment's growth.

  • Capsule supplements segment is anticipated to dominate the market

In terms of form, capsule supplements are projected to witness the major vegan supplements market share. Capsule supplements are very popular because they are convenient to administer. Ease of production and cost-effectiveness are the two key factors supporting the rising expansion of capsule products. Increasing demand for vitamin supplements in the sports industry also drives the vegan supplements demand. Manufacturers of sports supplements are increasingly selling sports nutrition products in soft gel capsule form and oral dosage form across the world.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vegan-supplements-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Vegan Supplements Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 22.11 Billion

Market size value in 2022

USD 10.06 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

10.35% from 2022 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 - 2030

Top Market Players

DuPont, Jarrow Formulas, Vitamin Energy, Solgar, Deva Nutrition LLC, Natrol, Kerry Group, Vitacost, Garden of Life, Pure Encapsulations, Orgenetics, MusclePharm, HTC Health, Danone, Roquette Frères, Kerry Group, BENEO, Glanbia PLC, Amway, Sakara Life, and NUZEST

Segments Covered

By Product, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

  • Vegan supplements market demand in Europe is likely to generate the significant growth

Based on geography, Europe is expected to show significant growth owing to the increasing emphasis on preventative healthcare in the region. Guardian revealed that more than 500,000 people signed up for Veganuary in January 2021 to eat only plant-based foods for a month. The number was increased to 100,000 from January 2020. However, the campaign aims to hit 2 million supporters by the end of January 2022. Other factors, such as surging awareness about vegan diets along, growing consumer awareness about the intake of a nutritious diet, and rising concerns regarding weight management, are accelerating the market's growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Vegan Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Botanical Supplements, and Others); By Form; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vegan-supplements-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the vegan supplements market report based on product, form, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Outlook

  • Vitamins

  • Minerals

  • Amino Acids

  • Botanical Supplements

  • Others

By Form Outlook

  • Powder

  • Liquid

  • Capsules

  • Bars

  • Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Drug Stores & Pharmacies

  • Health & Wellness Stores

  • Online Retailing

  • Others

By Region Outlook

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact: 
Likhil G 
30 Wall Street 
8th Floor, 
New York City, NY 10005, 
United States 
Phone: +1-929 297-9727 
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com 
Follow US: LinkedIn twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-global-vegan-supplements-market-size-projected-to-reach-usd-22-11-billion-by-2030--with-10-35-cagr-growth-polaris-market-research-301690241.html

SOURCE Polaris Market Research

