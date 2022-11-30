Demand for Global Vegan Supplements Market Size Projected to Reach USD 22.11 Billion by 2030, With 10.35% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Vegan Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Botanical Supplements, and Others); By Form; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" in its research database.
according to the [115+ Pages] research report, the global vegan supplements market size was valued at USD 9.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.11 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period.
What are Vegan Supplements? How Big is Vegan Supplements Market Size?
Overview
Vegan diets are gaining significant popularity these days due to their health benefits and environment-friendly nature. According to reports, the population of vegans in America increased from 0.4% to 3.5% in the last two years. Then, there are around 720,000 vegans in the UK. However, vegan products include not just vegan foods but also supplements that are produced without any animal byproducts.
Vegans don't eat any red meat, poultry, game, fish, shellfish, or crustacean. Therefore, these supplements are obtained from plant-based sources. Vitamin B12, Omega-3 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3 are the common nutritional supplements for vegans. Growing popularity of veganism is the prominent factor driving the demand for the vegan supplements market.
Request Sample Copy of "Vegan Supplements Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vegan-supplements-market/request-for-sample
Key Highlights of the Report
Market value data for each segment and sub-segment
Analysis by geography with consumption of the product/service in the region
Competitive landscape, which incorporates the extensive company profiles
The current as well as the future outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments
In-depth analysis of market perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis
Dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities market
Key strategic initiatives taken by major players
Some of the Top Market Players Are:
DuPont
Jarrow Formulas
Vitamin Energy
Solgar
Deva Nutrition
Natrol
Kerry Group
Vitacost
Orgenetics
MusclePharm
HTC Health
Danone
Roquette Freres
Kerry Group
BENEO
Glanbia
Amway
Sakara Life
NUZEST
For Additional List of Players and Detail Information, Download a Report PDF Brochure
Growth Driving Factors
Rising vegan population to flourish the market growth
Plant-based foods are safer and healthier than animal-based products. The increasing consumers' awareness of healthy products and food safety is fueling market growth. With rising animal welfare concerns, the sector for plant-based protein supplements is expanding. A surge in investment by manufacturers in novel protein sources is another factor expected to propel the vegan supplements market size. Also, the growing vegan population globally and rising demand for a diet high in proteins are expected to positively contribute to the vegan supplements industry growth.
Moreover, the continuous usage of vitamins among growing senior populations boosts market development. These supplements are linked to lower risk of heart disease, LDL, blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer, which positively influences the market growth. In addition, growing research and development activities and product innovations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the vegan supplements market for the key players during the forecast period.
Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/17531
Recent Developments
In January 2021, Beyond Meat collaborated with PepsiCo, a food and beverage company to provide plant-based protein-based snacks and drinks.
Segmental Analysis
Vitamins held the largest market share in 2021
Based on product vegan supplements market segmentation, the vitamins segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. People on vegan diets consume vegan vitamins and supplements. Vegan supplements are getting attention these days due to the significant advantages offered by them over synthetic or animal-based supplements. Vegan vitamins and supplements are also gaining high demand from the food and beverage industry. Growing health and wellness consciousness among consumers has led to increasing demand for vitamin-based food products that provide additional health benefits. This is one of the major factors fueling the segment's growth.
Capsule supplements segment is anticipated to dominate the market
In terms of form, capsule supplements are projected to witness the major vegan supplements market share. Capsule supplements are very popular because they are convenient to administer. Ease of production and cost-effectiveness are the two key factors supporting the rising expansion of capsule products. Increasing demand for vitamin supplements in the sports industry also drives the vegan supplements demand. Manufacturers of sports supplements are increasingly selling sports nutrition products in soft gel capsule form and oral dosage form across the world.
Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vegan-supplements-market/request-for-discount-pricing
Vegan Supplements Market: Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Revenue forecast in 2030
USD 22.11 Billion
Market size value in 2022
USD 10.06 Billion
Expected CAGR Growth
10.35% from 2022 - 2030
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022 - 2030
Top Market Players
DuPont, Jarrow Formulas, Vitamin Energy, Solgar, Deva Nutrition LLC, Natrol, Kerry Group, Vitacost, Garden of Life, Pure Encapsulations, Orgenetics, MusclePharm, HTC Health, Danone, Roquette Frères, Kerry Group, BENEO, Glanbia PLC, Amway, Sakara Life, and NUZEST
Segments Covered
By Product, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region
Customization Options
Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Geographic Overview
Vegan supplements market demand in Europe is likely to generate the significant growth
Based on geography, Europe is expected to show significant growth owing to the increasing emphasis on preventative healthcare in the region. Guardian revealed that more than 500,000 people signed up for Veganuary in January 2021 to eat only plant-based foods for a month. The number was increased to 100,000 from January 2020. However, the campaign aims to hit 2 million supporters by the end of January 2022. Other factors, such as surging awareness about vegan diets along, growing consumer awareness about the intake of a nutritious diet, and rising concerns regarding weight management, are accelerating the market's growth.
Browse the Detail Report "Vegan Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Botanical Supplements, and Others); By Form; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vegan-supplements-market
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Polaris Market Research has segmented the vegan supplements market report based on product, form, distribution channel, and region:
By Product Outlook
Vitamins
Minerals
Amino Acids
Botanical Supplements
Others
By Form Outlook
Powder
Liquid
Capsules
Bars
Others
By Distribution Channel Outlook
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Drug Stores & Pharmacies
Health & Wellness Stores
Online Retailing
Others
By Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
Browse More Related Research Reports:
Moringa Products Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/moringa-ingredients-market
A2 Milk Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/a2-milk-market
Olive Oil Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/olive-oil-market
Food Inclusions Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-inclusions-market
Pet Food Ingredients Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-food-ingredients-market
About Polaris Market Research
Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.
Contact:
Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-global-vegan-supplements-market-size-projected-to-reach-usd-22-11-billion-by-2030--with-10-35-cagr-growth-polaris-market-research-301690241.html
SOURCE Polaris Market Research