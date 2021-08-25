U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Demand From The Healthcare Sector Drives The Plasticizers Market As Per The Business Research Company's Plasticizers Global Market Report

The Business Research Company
·5 min read

Segments covered: By Product Type – Phthalates Plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, Others, Non-Phthalates Plasticizers, DOTP, Adipates, Trimellitates, Epoxies, Benzoates; By Application – Flooring & Wall, Film & Sheet Coverings, Wires & Cables, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, Others; By Distribution Channel – Online, Offline

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s plasticizers market report, the increasing demand for plasticizers from the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the plasticizers market in the coming years. The medical product manufacturing companies are increasingly using flexible plasticized PVCs in the production of goods such as blood bags, biohazard containment structures, IV tubing, and many others.

For instance, around 170 hospitals in Australia and New Zealand accepted IV bags, face masks, and oxygen tubing for recycling. The Vinyl Council of Australia is in charge of this programme, which is funded by Baxter, a medical device business that also sponsors a recycling programme in Guatemala. Therefore, this increasing demand for plasticizers from the healthcare sector drives the growth of the plasticizers market.

The global plasticizers market size is expected to grow from $78.91 billion in 2020 to $87.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The economic recovery post-pandemic will support the market for plasticizers. The market is expected to reach $93.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Plasticizers Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Phthalates Plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, Others, Non-Phthalates Plasticizers, DOTP, Adipates, Trimellitates, Epoxies, Benzoates), By Application (Flooring & Wall, Film & Sheet Coverings, Wires & Cables, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery major plasticizers companies, plasticizers market share by company, plasticizers manufacturers, plasticizers market size, and plasticizers market forecasts. The report also covers the global plasticizers market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Plasticizers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2700&type=smp

Plasticizers are also known as dispersing agents, dispersants, and softeners. The majority of plasticizers are used in the production of flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or vinyl. Plasticizers can reduce the polymer's glass transition temperature, melt viscosity, and elastic modulus and also improve the characteristics of materials including concrete, clays, and other similar items.

The global plasticizers market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 66.06% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include LG Chem Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, UPC Group, Evonik Industries.

The top opportunities in the plasticizers industry segmented by product type will arise in the phthalates plasticizers segment, which will gain $2,269.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the plasticizers market segmented by application will arise in the film & sheet coverings segment, which will gain $1,702.3 million of global annual sales by 2025, by distribution channel will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $2,586.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The plasticizers market size will gain the most in the China at $1,067.2 million.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global plasticizers market, accounting for 51.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the plasticizers market will be the Middle East and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.0% and 5.7% respectively. These will be followed by North America and Africa, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.2% and 4.8% respectively, during 2020-2025.

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC, Low-smoke PVC, Chlorinated PVC), By End Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Footwear, Healthcare), By Application (Pipes & Fittings, Film & Sheets, Wire & Cables, Bottles, Profiles, Hoses & Tubing), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Synthetic Sweeteners, Plasticizers, Ethyl Alcohol, Silicone (Except Resins), Fatty Acids, Gum And Wood Chemicals), By End-User Industry (Chemical Industry, Coating & Printing Industry, Electronics Industry, Food & Pharmaceutical Industry), By Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Cosmetics Grade), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

1-Decanol Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.


CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


