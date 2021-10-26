U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.25
    +19.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,731.00
    +111.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,600.25
    +104.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.80
    +7.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    -0.47 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.92
    -0.51 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0050
    +0.3060 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,641.57
    -32.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,505.77
    +1,263.10 (+520.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.52
    +47.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Demand for IFS Cloud™ drives strong Q3 performance for IFS with cloud revenue up 104% YoY

·3 min read

Industrial asset & service proposition drives momentum with major customer wins

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, today announced its Q3 2021 year-to-date (YTD) financial results, ending September 30, 2021.

Driving strong performance in Q3 was the increase in customer demand for IFS in the Cloud, with cloud revenue up 104% year-on-year (YoY). In line with this, recurring revenue now constitutes 81% of software revenue, representing a 19% increase YoY.

With customers achieving faster time-to-value because of the improved deployment capabilities of IFS Cloud™, as well as more partners implementing IFS solutions, the contribution of software revenue now represents 72% of IFS's total revenue, up 17% YoY.

The improvements against every leading KPI demonstrate IFS's continued growth as well as an impressive revenue mix that is delivering consistency and predictability. Combining this with IFS's differentiated proposition for companies managing asset and service needs, provides a headwind for strong end of year.

In Q3, IFS also added depth to its offering with the acquisition of Customerville. Customerville is an award-winning feedback platform that elevates feedback and listening across the entire customer journey thanks to its unique design-driven approach. It enables companies to get a better understanding of their customers, address issues and unearth new opportunities so that they can ultimately deliver amazing Moments of Service™.

Testament to IFS's leadership in Service Management is recognition from Gartner who named IFS a Leader, for the sixth consecutive time, in the Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. In Q3, IFS also won competitive tenders with its industrial asset and service proposition, adding one of the world's largest packaging and one of the world's largest telecoms companies as customers.

Commenting on the results, Darren Roos, CEO of IFS, said: "At heart, IFS is a technology-driven software company and the investments we have - and continue to make - into the IFS Cloud platform and our customer-facing services evidence themselves in these stellar results. The strong growth in software revenue is testament to us attracting new customers, but also in our commitment to our current customers whose ongoing success is of paramount importance to us. I'm proud of the work that our team has done to create market differentiation with our industrial asset and service capabilities, which continues to create positive momentum."

IFS CFO, Constance Minc, added: "It is hugely impressive for a business of our size to be growing at such a pace, while at the same time building resilience and consistency into our revenue mix. We are continuing to deliver to plan which provides us full confidence in how we will close out the year."

Summary of the financial highlights from Q3 2021 YTD:

  • Software revenue was SEK 3.4bln, an increase of 17% Year on Year

  • Recurring revenue was SEK 2.75bln, an increase of 19% Year on Year and representing 81% of software revenue

  • Cloud revenue increased 104% Year on Year representing more than 29% of software revenue

* Note: all figures based in Swedish Krona and reported in constant currency.

In line with WorkWave establishing itself as a standalone business at the end of Q2 2021, the performance reported above excludes WorkWave's contribution to the IFS Group. Performance including WorkWave saw software revenue grow at 24% YTD. The IFS Group is on track to achieve $1bln USD revenue in 2021.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts information:

MEA& APJ: Adam Gillbe
Corporate Communications
Email: press@ifs.com
Phone: +44 7775 114 856

USA: Mairi Drysdale
Corporate Communications
Email: press@ifs.com
Phone: +1 520 396 2155

Europe: Marie-Christin Hansen
Corporate Communications
Email: press@ifs.com
Phone: +44 755 306 1878

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/demand-for-ifs-cloud--drives-strong-q3-performance-for-ifs-with-cloud-revenue-up-104--yoy,c3439692

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/q3-release-image,c2972233

Q3 release image

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-ifs-cloud-drives-strong-q3-performance-for-ifs-with-cloud-revenue-up-104-yoy-301408428.html

SOURCE IFS

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce and Uber Canada launch Black Business Direct: Canada's national digital directory for Black-owned businesses

    Today, the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) and Uber Canada announced the nation-wide launch of Black Business Direct, the newest national digital directory by a national Black led non-profit organization. The directory will help even more Black-owned businesses to be discovered.

  • How the biggest companies in America are helping the smallest ones get onto their shelves

    Large companies see the benefits of giving small businesses a helping hand, but sometimes what they offer isn’t what entrepreneurs are looking for

  • Analyst Report: Pentair plc

    Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into two segments: consumer solutions and industrial & flow technologies. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $3 billion in revenue and $518 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.

  • Go Deep: A Playbook for Scoring Sustainability Points in 2022

    Even if you don’t ever watch a game, football culture is part of everyday life in the U.S. Since 1920, the NFL has been delighting fans and breaking hearts all over the world. You’ll find football ...

  • Triangle real estate veteran leaves Highwoods Properties for Cushman & Wakefield

    The Triangle office of Cushman & Wakefield has pulled a real estate veteran from Highwoods Properties to join its capital markets team.

  • H Code Launches A Code to Drive Authentic, Data-Driven Marketing to AAPI Audiences

    H Code also appoints Sunny Chen as Product Marketing Manager for A Code and releases the AAPI Digital Fact Pack (Lite Edition), an analysis of the AAPI community’s online behaviors and attitudes

  • Stitch Fix CEO on how ‘Stitch Fix Freestyle’ is changing the future of retail

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Sibile Marcellus, Sitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding explains how Stitch Fix Freestyle is changing the future of retail.

  • Stitch Fix CEO: ‘Data science and algorithms are at the core’ of the company

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Sibile Marcellus, Sitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding explains how the company utilized data science and algorithims to improve its offerings.&nbsp;

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Local leaders discuss workforce gaps, labor needs

    The panel touched on issues of racial and social inequity and the widening gap of educational access and opportunities.

  • China Evergrande Says Work on Some Residential Projects Has Resumed

    The highly indebted developer said construction was progressing at some of its projects in southern China, as it tries to stave off collapse and deliver homes it has promised to more than a million people.

  • Inflation: Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan explains the big question

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan discusses why he's not overly concerned about inflation at the Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Natural-gas futures surge 12%, as U.S. oil touches 7-year high before ending flat

    Natural-gas futures rally on Monday, with forecasts for colder weather in parts of the U.S. lifting prices for the heating fuel by nearly 12% for the session. Oil futures, meanwhile, settled on a mixed note, with U.S. prices flat, but global prices up for the session as investors focused on tight supply.

  • Rogers shares slide as battle for control of board deepens

    (Reuters) -Shares in Rogers Communications Inc tumbled more than 6% on Monday as a family feud over the control of the board deepened after rival factions claimed they were in charge of one of Canada's largest telecom companies. Late on Sunday, former Chairman Edward Rogers issued a statement saying he intends to initiate legal proceedings in the British Columbia Supreme Court to confirm the shareholder resolution that created his reconstituted board. That comes after the company's board last week voted to remove Edward Rogers, son of late founder Ted Rogers, as chair after he tried to replace CEO Joe Natale with another executive.

  • What Happens When the Fed Finally Tapers?

    The Fed's recent quantitative easing policy has resulted in roughly doubling its balance sheet to about $8.5 trillion since the start of the pandemic.

  • Large employer group launches pharmacy benefit management business

    EmsanaRx, the PBM unit of the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) coalition, will provide employers a fixed price per prescription as well as guidance from a clinical pharmacist account manager. PBMs serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, health insurance plans and pharmacies to negotiate prescription drug prices. San Francisco-based PBGH has been assisting large employers and other healthcare consumers for over three decades in getting access to higher quality care and reducing costs.

  • DWAC, the Trump Social-Media SPAC, Surges: What to Know

    The firm is promoting itself as having a large market opportunity in presenting an alternative to what it views as the liberal-minded media establishment.

  • AIG names new CFO with life and retirement unit split under way

    Fitzsimons joined AIG in July 2019 and was most recently serving as the insurer's chief administrative officer. Lyons will move into the newly created role of Global Chief Actuary and Head of Portfolio Management at AIG from January, after which Fitzsimons will take his place, the company said.

  • Raymond James cheers Business First Bancshares results with double upgrade

    Shares of Business First Bancshares rose 2.5% in premarket trades Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock by two notches, to strong buy from market perform, on the heels of the lender's third-quarter results. Analyst William J. Wallace IV set a price target of $33 and cited the bank's net interest income and loan growth of 8%. "We were pleased to see core trends continue to improve at the bank, and as loan growth looks to be more than just pent-up demand, we are increasing our core growth

  • Dollar edges up, currency markets sluggish ahead of cbank meetings

    Currency markets lacked clear direction in early European trading on Tuesday, with the dollar edging slightly higher but most major pairs little changed as investors looked ahead to central bank meetings this week. It is set to maintain its massive stimulus programme and slash this year's inflation forecast in a sign it has no intention to follow other central banks that are preparing exits from crisis-mode policies.