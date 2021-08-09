U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

Demand IQ to exhibit at the NABCEP 2021 Solar Industry Conference in Knoxville, TN

·2 min read

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand IQ, a leading software company for solar providers, will be exhibiting at the NABCEP 2021 Conference in Knoxville, Tennessee, August 9-12, 2021.

Demand IQ will be featuring its product, Stella, an A.I.-powered solar software platform that reduces solar soft costs and automates solar customer acquisition. Stella utilizes Google's Project Sunroof to deliver personalized savings calculations for each homeowner that educate and inform prospective buyers. Solar companies who use Stella see a dramatic increase in solar lead volume, lower customer acquisition costs, and shorter sales cycles. Product demos will be offered at the Demand IQ booth #18, along with booth giveaways and a drawing to win an eBike.

In addition to exhibiting their solar software product, Demand IQ will be debuting EPC Finder, a first-of-its-kind dealer recruitment platform, at booth #19. EPC Finder is a free online marketplace that helps commercial and residential solar installers grow by partnering with top-performing sales teams. Solar EPCs and dealers can create a profile in seconds, then connect and message with top sales and installation partners. EPC Finder makes recruiting and vetting third-party solar sales organizations easy. The platform will be entirely free for both EPCs and sales organizations to use.

About Demand IQ:

Demand IQ, a comprehensive solar revenue acceleration platform, allows solar energy installation companies to engage and convert more prospects into customers. Demand IQ's Stella app combines conversational AI, a solar savings calculator, virtual appointment setting, utility bill capture, and data from Google Project Sunroof to provide homeowners with solar savings and installation costs in real-time. Stella can engage with many prospects at once, at any time of day, acting as a virtual sales agent. Stella connects to the customer's CRM via API integration, allowing an instant and seamless flow of information.

About the NABCEP Conference:

The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners® (NABCEP®) is the most respected, well-established, and widely recognized certification organization for professionals in the field of renewable energy. NABCEP offers certifications and credentials for skilled professionals, specialists, and those new to working in photovoltaics, solar heating, and small wind technologies.

The annual NABCEP CE Conference is geared toward PV industry professionals who have experience with PV installation, solar + storage, technical sales, design, O&M, or system inspection. This is the only industry event that allows NABCEP Board Certified Professionals to obtain as many as 21 hours of continuing education units needed to recertify.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-iq-to-exhibit-at-the-nabcep-2021-solar-industry-conference-in-knoxville-tn-301350802.html

SOURCE Demand IQ

