U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.50
    +3.26 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.90
    +19.90 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.29 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1162
    +0.0069 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8400
    -1.0260 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,113.92
    -486.30 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.21
    -1.89 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

On-demand laundry service Sudshare raises $10 million in bid to have gig workers clean other people's clothes from their homes

Tom Dotan
·5 min read
Mort Fertel, Sudshare CEO
Sudshare CEO Mort FertelSudshare

  • Uber-for-Laundry startup Sudshare has raised a $10 million seed round.

  • The company has 70,000 gig workers doing laundry for the app already.

  • Past failures for similar services include Washio which lost millions.

Investors are taking the Uber-for-laundry model out for another spin cycle. Sudshare, a Minneapolis startup that's been operating for three years, announced Wednesday it's raised $10 million to build out its gig-worker-powered laundry service.

Among investors in the company's seed round is Headline, a VC firm that has backed several two-sided marketplace businesses including GoPuff. Other investors include the CEO of Cameo as well as an Instacart co-founder.

Mort Fertel, Sudshare's CEO says his company already has 80,000 customers and is profitable. The company plans to use the capital to expand beyond its current footprint of 400 cities in the US and market to more customers and workers (or "Sudsters" as the company calls its laundry doers).

The business is pretty by-the-books for marketplace-based startups. From the Sudshare app, users can set up a time for a worker to come to their house and pick up their dirty laundry. The Sudster then does the laundry, folds and packages it, and drops it off the next day.

Fertel said the idea for the company came from his wife who was tired of doing the laundry for their family of seven. One of their kids built the app and the company started taking on workers and customers. Fertel has a varied business background, including spending the last two decades running a marriage counseling service.

If Sudshare's model feels like a flashback to the heydays of the "Uber for X" startups from seven or eight years ago that's because it is. As Uber and Lyft took off around 2013 and beyond, scores of startups tried to marry its model of matching gig workers who could provide a service on demand.

Most of these startups died quickly, and few areas saw as many washouts as laundry and cleaning services. A high-profile failure was Washio, which raised around $16 million from VCs including Canaan Partners but imploded amidst high costs and high customer turnover.

Yet, some startups from the era survived. Rinse, which has raised $25 million, still operates in about half a dozen cities.

Fertel is well aware of past failures in app-enabled laundry. He is also quick to point out that Sudshare is different. For one, most of those companies weren't relying on gig workers to do the laundry; Washio workers did pick-ups and drop-offs but the cleaning was done at commercial laundromats. The same is true for Rinse and its "Valets."

Sudsters meanwhile, are doing loads of laundry at their houses and apartments. That, Fertel said, has enabled the company to expand quickly to hundreds of cities with little to no marketing costs. The expansion has been largely through word of mouth, according to Fertel, although a cursory look online shows that Sudshare is certainly running Google search campaigns.

Fertel said his company also has better margins because it doesn't do dry cleaning.

"The company who succeeds in this space is going to be the company that specializes in laundry and is not distracted and bogged down in dry cleaning," Fertel said.

Rinse's CEO Ajay Prakash told Insider in an interview that his company does both dry cleaning and laundry. He also said Rinse is profitable in all of the cities it operates in but is losing money on operational costs. Prakash projects the company will be profitable overall this year.

Fertel argues that Sudster is better positioned than past failures because the gig model has exploded in the last few years, especially during the pandemic. More people are working from home than ever before, and he says gig workers want that option as well.

It's why he said they've been so quick to get 70,000 Sudsters onto the platform. That pitch was enticing enough for investors to look past their concerns over the failure rate in the Uber-for-laundry space.

"Instead of being one driver, one car, one ride, this could be a Sudster picking up several loads of laundry and having a couple of machines in their garage," said Nicole Farb, a partner at Headline who lead the firm's investment in Sudshare.

The company says the economics are good for users and workers. It costs customers $1 per pound of laundry, and the Sudster gets 75 cents. The average order is 39 pounds. One Sudster who previously spoke to Insider said she's making $5,000 a month doing laundry for the service. Although rising energy costs will eat into the economics for Sudsters. Fertel said the company recently instituted an optional gas tip on top of the regular tip, which he says most customers are using.

Economics aside, there are other issues that have cropped up when handling people's dirty laundry. One Sudster said a particularly bad batch had worms in it. The company said cases like that are exceedingly rare.

Fertel plans to use the new capital to ramp up marketing efforts and bring on new staff. Investors are looking down the road toward expanding into business customers like restaurants, boutique hotels, and municipalities.

He pushed back on the worry that going the route of gig workers doing laundry rather than professional fluff-and-folds will result in a less consistent experience. Because customers rank Sudsters, the app's algorithm prioritizes people based on their scores. So the best Sudsters rise to the top.

"If they don't perform, they're not getting any orders," Fertel said.


Are you an insider with insight to share? Got a tip? Contact Tom Dotan via email at tdotan@insider.com or Twitter DM at @cityofthetown. Check out Insider's source guide for suggestions on how to share information securely.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Small businesses fear Amazon shadow, survey finds

    Small businesses say Amazon's dominance is one of their most significant challenges in a new survey Wednesday from an anti-monopoly group shared exclusively with Axios.Why it matters: Tech giants and their critics are both looking for support from small businesses in their lobbying battles over antitrust bills, due to the outsized sway small firms can hold with lawmakers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The Institute for

  • No-Nonsense Advice On How To Finally Get Your Business Idea Off The Ground

    Ever had a seemingly brilliant business idea — say, an app or a product — pop into your head and think, Huh, I should really make that a reality? The entrepreneurial bug, as they say, bites you. But it can be daunting to actually pursue the venture and see it to fruition as opposed to temporarily ruminating on it (and maybe later learning that someone else launched that genius concept — ouch). While there’s no one-size-fits-all for entrepreneurial success, there are some useful nuggets of wisdom

  • Consortium to Buy Nielsen for $10 Billion

    A consortium led by Elliott Management’s private-equity arm and Brookfield Asset Management agreed to pay $28 a share for the TV ratings company.

  • Steven Mnuchin's fund buys major stake in security startup Zimperium for $525 million

    Liberty Strategic Capital, a Washington D.C.-based private equity fund founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, has acquired a controlling stake in enterprise security firm Zimperium for $525 million, both told Reuters on Monday. The deal is Liberty Strategic Capital's first majority stake acquisition since its launch last year. SoftBank Corp, which has been an investor in Zimperium since 2017, will continue as a minority owner.

  • Houston co. gets United Airlines investment to develop sustainable aviation fuel sources

    Cemvita Factory has a growing portfolio of microorganisms that capture and convert carbon dioxide into alternative fuels and chemicals.

  • MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says Markets Not Ready for Bitcoin Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are unprepared for Bitcoin-backed bonds, according to MicroStrategy Inc. founder Michael Saylor, the most vocal advocate of companies adding the cryptocurrency to their balance sheets. Most Read from BloombergHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaBiden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost Battery MetalsHackers Steal Abo

  • Thor Construction Founder Richard Copeland Dies At 66, Leaving Legacy Of Black Entrepreneurship

    Richard Copeland, who built Thor Construction into the largest Black-owned business in Minnesota, has died at 66 of cancer.

  • The Yield Curve Briefly Sent a Recession Warning. Here’s What That Tells Us.

    The yield curve's brief inversion can't definitively say whether a recession is coming, but it could be a bullish signal for stocks.

  • Listen to the Volume

    Volume rises as stocks go down and it falls as stocks go up -- now let's see how volume has moved during the rally. Also, let's check the QQQ fund and the overbought reading.

  • Why Fred Smith is stepping down from the CEO role at FedEx — and what he'll do next

    Over the course of five decades, Fred Smith turned FedEx into an international giant. Here's a breakdown of why he decided to step down, why he's confident in Raj Subramaniam, and what he'll do next.

  • International Energy Forum: $150 Oil Is Possible

    Oil prices could spike to $150 per barrel, especially if the situation with Russian oil supply worsens amid sanctions from the West and self-sanctioning from buyers

  • Nike's women's shoe sales see challenge by rival's new model

    One analyst's data shows the U.S. women’s running retail market grew 24% while Nike’s only grew 3%.

  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - A Time for Action

    As the USA celebrates Women’s History Month, EcoVadis reviews the progress achieved by companies throughout our global network with regard to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). To achieve gende...

  • Credit Suisse leaves managers on Greensill hook as shareholders seek audit

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse's board will leave managers potentially liable for the collapse of its Greensill-linked funds when it asks shareholders to grant them a discharge for other activities, the bank said on Wednesday, as a group of investors pushed for a special audit. Credit Suisse racked up a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.7 billion) loss in 2021, partly as a result of a $5.5 billion hit from the implosion of investment fund Archegos which hit the bank that March. Its reputation was also damaged by the collapse of $10 billion in supply chain finance funds (SCFF) linked to insolvent British financier Greensill that same month, for which it is still trying to recover investor funds.

  • DHL strikes deal to buy up to 9.5% stake in Canada's Cargojet

    DHL Express Division, an affiliate of Deutsche Post DHL Group, struck a deal with Cargojet Inc, which would give the German company an option to buy up to 9.5% equity stake in the Canadian firm. Cargojet said on Tuesday it had reached a five-year extendable deal to provide air-transportation services for DHL Network Operations, as demand for e-commerce soars during the pandemic. Shares of Ontario-based Cargojet, which provides time sensitive air cargo services, rose almost 14% to C$186.10 in mid-day trading.

  • BOJ ramps up battle to defend yield cap even as weakening yen raises economic risk

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan kept up its relentless quest to defend a key yield cap by offering to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds on Tuesday, underscoring its resolve to keep policy ultra-loose and putting downward pressure on the yen. The BOJ's intervention raised the stakes for policymakers in the world's third-largest economy as Japan tries to navigate the rising cost of imports from a weakening currency and global fallout of the Ukraine war. The bond market intervention is in line with an announcement the BOJ made on Monday to offer unlimited bond buying from Tuesday to Thursday to keep the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield from rising above an implicit 0.25% cap it sets around its 0% target.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin bonds not going as planned for crypto-mad millennial president

    Investors fear the "volcano bond" is risky and far-fetched.

  • Senators Plan Bipartisan Retirement Package as House Poised to Pass Secure 2.0

    As Secure 2.0 nears the finish line in the House, lawmakers in the upper chamber are finalizing their own bill that could make it easier for savers to annuitize their retirement savings.

  • Biden Proposes Minimum Tax on the Very Rich

    President Biden’s 2023 budget request includes a proposed minimum tax on extraordinarily wealthy households. Under the plan, households worth more than $100 million would face a 20% minimum tax rate on their income – and income would be redefined to include unrealized capital gains. According to the White House, the tax would apply to the top 0.01%, or less than 20,000 households. Any taxes paid by those households would count toward the 20% minimum, so the tax would apply only to those who pay

  • FedEx Stock Pops On CEO Change, UPS Expands Google Cloud Partnership

    FedEx stock rose as founder Fred Smith will step aside as CEO. UPS expands Google Cloud ties as businesses generate more data.