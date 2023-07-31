Demand for London office space slumps as work from home takes root

City of London skyline

Demand for office space in London has slumped as the shift to working from home takes root.

The Covid-19 lockdown, which saw many workers forced to work from home, has had a significant impact on working practices with an increasing number of businesses opting for hybrid working styles for their staff.

The number of enquiries for new working space dropped by 11pc in 2023 compared to last year, according to data from Rightmove and property data provider EG.

Andy Miles, commercial expert at Rightmove said: “The way we work has been one of the biggest changes to come out of the pandemic, with flexible, hybrid or even completely remote working becoming the norm for many businesses now.

“It’s likely that companies are increasingly assessing the size of the location they need, and the flexibility of their arrangements in order to best fit the needs of the modern workforce.”

Meanwhile, changes in office environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rules have also put off buyers from wanting to invest in offices as many older buildings will require expensive work to bring them up to standards to meet the Government’s net zero targets.

All buildings have an energy performance certificate (EPC) that gives owners and renters an idea of how much it will cost to heat and light a property, as well as its CO2 emissions.

New laws that came into force in April banned landlords from renting offices with an energy efficiency rating of E or below.

The Government plans to introduce a minimum rating of C by 2027 and a B in 2030.

In April, only around 23pc of all London offices were rated A+, A or B, meaning most landlords will have to spend money doing up their properties.

Mr Miles added: “With the upcoming changes to minimum EPC requirements, we anticipate that there may be additional demand for office space that already meets these standards and does not require further work by the landlord.”

Lifting a building from an EPC rating of C to A costs between £26-£40 per square feet on average, according to Savills.

For a 10,000 square foot office that could hold around 100 people, that would mean costs of up to £400,000.

