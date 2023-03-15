Demand for Mass Flow Controllers Is Expected To Reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Fact. MR’s latest report on Mass Flow Controllers Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Mass Flow Controllers Market.

Rockville , March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global demand for mass flow controllers is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6% and reach a market value of US$ 1.5 billion by the end of 2033. This can be mainly attributed to the increasing demand for usage in water & wastewater treatment plants and the semiconductors sector.



Mass flow controllers are used to monitor and manage the flow of fluid and gases. To regulate a given kind of gas or fluid at a particular variety of flow rates, a mass flow controller is developed and adjusted to do so. When precise control of flow rates is needed, mass flow controllers are used in various projects as an indispensable tool. These devices are widely utilised in machines, research facilities, industrial settings, etc.

The market for mass flow controllers is primarily driven by the increasing focus on microtechnology in fields such as science and engineering and the rising demand for low flow rate mass controllers for precise measurements. Due to their high level of precision and stability, mass flow controllers are becoming more and more popular across the food & beverage, oil & gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 1.5 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2032) 6 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 227 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mass flow controllers market is valued at US$ 847 million in 2023.

Demand for mass flow controllers in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Sales of differential pressure flow meters are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The market for mass flow controllers in Germany is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

“Technological advancements and increasing use in space applications & renewable energy projects are boosting the market for mass flow controllers market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Which Area is Driving Interest for Mass Flow Controllers in the US?

Rapidly Developing Oil & Gas Industry

Natural gas odorization and oil added substance dose both require mass stream estimation instruments. A gadget used to gauge and direct the progression of gases is a gas mass stream regulator. The interest for energy, which incorporates coal, atomic power, flammable gas, raw petroleum, and sustainable power sources, is rising rapidly.

Rather than volumetric stream meters, Coriolis stream meters straightforwardly measure mass stream. This makes them ideal for use by the oil and gas industry, where the warming worth instead of the volume of the oil based commodities is of significant interest.

Natural gas, which is handled at a handling plant for sanitization and afterward melted, is known as condensed petroleum gas (LNG).

For the beyond five years, the US has seen a consistent expansion in its month to month LNG sends out, which in 2021 was a sum of around 3.5 tcf. The looming LNG plant advancements in the country are supposed to bring values up in the next few years.

Key Companies Profiled in Mass Flow Controllers Market Report

Hitachi Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Omega Engineering, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Kobold Messring GmbH

Axetris AG

Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.

Brooks Instrument

Aircom Pneumatik GmbH

Oval Corporation

Malema Engineering Corporation

Flexible Industriemesstechnik GmbH (FLEXIM)



Recent Market Developments

Sensirion AG added two mass flow controllers to its SFC5500 series in June 2022, broadening its product line. These mass flow controllers can be used in industrial, medicinal, and analytical settings.

The FLEXI-FLOW series, introduced by Bronkhorst in April 2022, combines quick and steady chip sensors with dependable and precise bypass technology. These multifunction mass flow controllers can measure flow and temperature in addition to other parameters.

Mass Flow Controllers Industry Research Segmentation

By Product : Coriolis Mass Flow Meters Differential Pressure Flow Meters Thermal Mass Flow Meters

By Material : Stainless Steel Exotic Alloys

By Flow Rate : Low Medium High

By Industry : Semiconductors Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Oil & Gas Food & Beverages Water & Wastewater Treatment



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mass flow controllers market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (Coriolis mass flow meters, differential pressure flow meters, thermal mass flow meters), material (stainless steel, exotic alloys), flow rate (low, medium, high), and industry (semiconductors, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

