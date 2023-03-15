U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.40
    -68.89 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,501.38
    -654.02 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,299.81
    -128.34 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.94
    -42.96 (-2.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.88
    -4.45 (-6.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.70
    +19.80 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    -0.0197 (-1.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4100
    -0.2280 (-6.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0129 (-1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6880
    -1.5470 (-1.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,343.35
    -1,727.16 (-6.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.66
    -15.58 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.32
    -245.79 (-3.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Demand for Mass Flow Controllers Is Expected To Reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Fact. MR’s latest report on Mass Flow Controllers Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Mass Flow Controllers Market.

Rockville , March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global demand for mass flow controllers is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6% and reach a market value of US$ 1.5 billion by the end of 2033. This can be mainly attributed to the increasing demand for usage in water & wastewater treatment plants and the semiconductors sector.

Mass flow controllers are used to monitor and manage the flow of fluid and gases. To regulate a given kind of gas or fluid at a particular variety of flow rates, a mass flow controller is developed and adjusted to do so. When precise control of flow rates is needed, mass flow controllers are used in various projects as an indispensable tool. These devices are widely utilised in machines, research facilities, industrial settings, etc.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8407

The market for mass flow controllers is primarily driven by the increasing focus on microtechnology in fields such as science and engineering and the rising demand for low flow rate mass controllers for precise measurements. Due to their high level of precision and stability, mass flow controllers are becoming more and more popular across the food & beverage, oil & gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.


Report Attributes

             Details

Forecast Period

2023 - 2033

Value Projection (2032)

US$ 1.5 Billion

Growth Rate (2023-2032)

6 % CAGR

No. of Pages

170 pages

No. of Tables

80 Tables

No. of Figures

227 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global mass flow controllers market is valued at US$ 847 million in 2023.

  • Demand for mass flow controllers in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

  • Sales of differential pressure flow meters are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5%.

  • The market for mass flow controllers in Germany is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

“Technological advancements and increasing use in space applications & renewable energy projects are boosting the market for mass flow controllers market, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8407

Which Area is Driving Interest for Mass Flow Controllers in the US?

Rapidly Developing Oil & Gas Industry

Natural gas odorization and oil added substance dose both require mass stream estimation instruments. A gadget used to gauge and direct the progression of gases is a gas mass stream regulator. The interest for energy, which incorporates coal, atomic power, flammable gas, raw petroleum, and sustainable power sources, is rising rapidly.

Rather than volumetric stream meters, Coriolis stream meters straightforwardly measure mass stream. This makes them ideal for use by the oil and gas industry, where the warming worth instead of the volume of the oil based commodities is of significant interest.

Natural gas, which is handled at a handling plant for sanitization and afterward melted, is known as condensed petroleum gas (LNG).

For the beyond five years, the US has seen a consistent expansion in its month to month LNG sends out, which in 2021 was a sum of around 3.5 tcf. The looming LNG plant advancements in the country are supposed to bring values up in the next few years.

Key Companies Profiled in Mass Flow Controllers Market Report

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Omega Engineering, Inc.

  • Horiba Ltd.

  • Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

  • MKS Instruments, Inc.

  • Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

  • Kobold Messring GmbH

  • Axetris AG

  • Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.

  • Brooks Instrument

  • Aircom Pneumatik GmbH

  • Oval Corporation

  • Malema Engineering Corporation

  • Flexible Industriemesstechnik GmbH (FLEXIM)

Recent Market Developments

  • Sensirion AG added two mass flow controllers to its SFC5500 series in June 2022, broadening its product line. These mass flow controllers can be used in industrial, medicinal, and analytical settings.

  • The FLEXI-FLOW series, introduced by Bronkhorst in April 2022, combines quick and steady chip sensors with dependable and precise bypass technology. These multifunction mass flow controllers can measure flow and temperature in addition to other parameters.

Mass Flow Controllers Industry Research Segmentation

  • By Product :

    • Coriolis Mass Flow Meters

    • Differential Pressure Flow Meters

    • Thermal Mass Flow Meters

  • By Material :

    • Stainless Steel

    • Exotic Alloys

  • By Flow Rate :

    • Low

    • Medium

    • High

  • By Industry :

    • Semiconductors

    • Chemicals

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • Oil & Gas

    • Food & Beverages

    • Water & Wastewater Treatment

Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons (Get 20% Discount): https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8407

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mass flow controllers market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (Coriolis mass flow meters, differential pressure flow meters, thermal mass flow meters), material (stainless steel, exotic alloys), flow rate (low, medium, high), and industry (semiconductors, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: 

Gas and Liquid Flow Management Systems Market: worldwide gas and liquid flow management system market remains at US$ 18.58 billion and is supposed to move to a market valuation of US$ 27.25 billion toward the finish of 2032.

Air Flow Sensor Market: The worldwide air flow sensor market is assessed at USD 2.2 Billion of every 2022 and is conjecture to outperform USD 3.3 Billion by 2032, developing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Compressor Controllers Market: Compressor Controllers Market By Component (Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition SCADA), By Application (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Oil & Gas, Energy Mining, Petrochemical) - Global Review

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shubham Patidar
Email: shubham@factmr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe's Charts Look Vulnerable Ahead of Earnings

    In this daily Point and Figure chart of ADBE, below, I can see a potential downside price target in the $257 area. In this weekly Point and Figure chart of ADBE, below, I can see that the software is projecting a price target in the $237 area.

  • U.S. oil benchmark drops to 14-month low as recession fears mount

    Oil futures extend losses, with the U.S. benchmark touching its lowest intraday level since December 2021.

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Upping StakeBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • Oil falls 5% to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged 5% to their lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding. "We definitely have seen the oil market separate themselves from oil inventories and we’re more focused on a larger meltdown of the global economy," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says engineers who joined Meta in-person perform better than those who joined remotely

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has pointed to internal data analysis that suggests engineers who initially joined the company in an in-person capacity performed better than those who joined remotely from the get-go. The insights stem from a memo sent to employees earlier today, in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting another 10,000 jobs. Aside from announcing the fresh round of layoffs, Zuckerberg delved into a number of ways the company was looking to improve efficiency, such as canceling "lower priority projects" and creating a flatter organizational structure by removing various management layers.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Ryan Reynolds Sells Mint Mobile for $1.35 Billion to T-Mobile

    T-Mobile said Wednesday that it would pay 39% in cash and 61% in stock for Mint Mobile’s parent company, Ka’ena Corp.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Why Gas Bills Are Going Crazy—With No End in Sight

    Supply challenges contributed to the most volatile year on record for natural gas prices, and the volatility isn’t slowing down.

  • Household Retailer Boxed Is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale

    Grocery courier Boxed said Tuesday it might file for bankruptcy as it continues to explore a possible sale of the business less than two years after going public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The e-commerce company specializing in household staples and pantry items said in a securities filing that it is actively soliciting proposals for the sale of all or most of its assets to improve its liquidity position. Boxed went public in 2021 by merging with a SPAC at a time when the popularity of such blank-check companies was exploding.

  • Did MAX 737 Victims Suffer Pain? The Latest Litigation Issue for Boeing and Crash Victims’ Families

    Plaintiffs’ attorneys say relatives of crash victims are legally entitled to damages beyond their own grief and loss.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 more workers amid 'Year of Efficiency' push

    Meta says it will lay off another 10,000 workers by the end of the year.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says firm has liquidity, not seeking capital or deals

    Charles Schwab has ample liquidity, the chief executive of the bank and brokerage said on Tuesday, moving to allay concerns about a "doomsday scenario" that has weighed broadly on bank stocks after the failure of two U.S. lenders since Friday. "We have not raised capital and we are not in the market at this point for M&A transactions," Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab, told Reuters in an interview. The firm saw an influx of $4 billion in assets to the parent company on Friday as clients moved assets to Schwab from other firms, Bettinger said.

  • Bosses Are Catching Job Applicants Using ChatGPT for a Boost

    It was an unexpected problem. Earlier this year, Christina Qi, the chief executive of market data company Databento, noticed almost every job application included exactly what she was looking for. The company prompts candidates to write a tweet and a press release about microwave towers, a niche topic that requires research, Ms. Qi said.

  • Meta cuts more jobs in latest tech layoffs

    “With less hiring, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team,” Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post on March 14. Zuckerberg added: “Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired.” In November, Meta announced that itwould cut 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce, in the first layoffs in the company’s 18-year history.

  • GM chief marketing officer to step down

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Tuesday its global chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl had decided to retire effective March 31. The Detroit automaker is one of the largest U.S. advertisers spending $3.3 billion in 2021 on advertising and promotions, according to its annual report. Wahl, a former chief marketing officer at McDonalds who held marketing jobs at a number of automakers, assumed her current role at GM in 2019.