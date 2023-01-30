U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,051.75
    -32.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,889.00
    -157.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,083.00
    -139.25 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.80
    -17.70 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.02
    -1.66 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.90
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.21 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    +0.0350 (+0.99%)
     

  • Vix

    19.79
    +1.06 (+5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2376
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1310
    +0.3270 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,101.63
    -447.46 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.71
    +5.70 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.01
    -1.14 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.40
    +50.84 (+0.19%)
     

Demand for Milling Machines Market to Surpass US$ 110,203.8 Million by 2033 as Application in Food & Beverage and Automotive Sectors Surges | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Consumers are increasingly demanding high-quality products and this is set to drive the sales of CNC milling machines during the forecast period. High Production Output and Customized Cutting Ability to Fuel Demand for Horizontal Milling Machines During the Forecast Period.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global milling machine market is anticipated to surpass a value of US$ 110,203.8 million by 2033. In 2023, the valuation of the market is expected to reach US$ 68,303.3 million. From 2023 to 2033, the market is set to record a steady CAGR of 4.9% approximately between 2023 and 2033.

During the 2017 to 2022 historical period, the milling machine market experienced plenty of upheavals due to the pandemic’s impact on the global economy. According to FMI’s observations, the market’s CAGR dropped to 4.5%. However, as economies recover from the pandemic, FMI expects the market to perform better.

Ask for In-depth Report Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16589

Milling machines are used for creating work components across a diverse array of industries ranging from automobile to food and beverage to aerospace. Typically, they are used for crafting metal parts, but they can be used to make parts out of plastics and composite materials as well. Based on shape, milling machines can be either horizontal or vertical. Both types are commonly used, but FMI expects vertical machines to register more sales during the forecast period owing to the fact that they can be used for numerous purposes such as milling, drilling, boring, and slotting.

Based on mode of operation, milling machines can be categorized into manual and computerized numerical control (CNC). Sales of CNC milling machines are anticipated to skyrocket during the forecast period owing to their ease of use, accuracy, and efficiency. However, purchases of manual milling machines are also set to continue as they offer more affordability.

Key Takeaways from the Milling Machine Market Study:

  • Sales of milling machines are predicted to grow at a rate of 2.7% in 2033 in Australia.

  • Demand for milling machines is anticipated to surge at a rate of 32.7% by 2023 in the United States

  • India milling machine market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.3%.

  • The United Kingdom milling machine market is estimated to expand at a steady 5.3% CAGR.

  • Demand for milling machines across the North America is projected to surge at a CAGR of 38% during the 2023 to 2033 forecast period.

Browse a Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/milling-machine-market

Competition Landscape: Milling Machine Market

Datron Dynamics Inc., Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, Amera-Seiki, Hass Automation, Inc., Anderson Europe GMBH, Hurco Companies, EMCO Group, and Okuma Corporation are among the leading companies in the global milling machine market.

FMI expects both top and emerging players to invest heavily in research and development for delivering innovative features through their products. Collaborations between international and local players are likely as well.

Get Valuable Insights into Milling Machine Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the milling machine equipment market presenting historical demand data (2017 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023 to 2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for milling machine equipment based on as below:

By Product:

  • Vertical Mills

  • Horizontal Mills

By Application:

  • Automotive

  • General Machinery

  • Precision Engineering

  • Transport Machinery

  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Online

  • Offline

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16589

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Milling Machine Market
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments
3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
3.5. Value Chain Analysis

Ask us your questions about this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16589

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Process Automation Domain:

Beer Fermenter Market Size: The global beer fermenter market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,152.2 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market is poised to register growth at a 3.4% CAGR. In 2033, the market’s value is set to reach US$ 1,609.7 million.

Vertical Mill Market Review: The overall sales of vertical mill are projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,367.2 by the end of 2023, as per the study. This indicates a marginal jump from the market’s US$ 1,298.4 Million in 2022.

Commercial Cheese Shredder Market Key Trends: The global commercial cheese shredder market size is expected to increase from US$ 11,631.0 million in 2023 to US$ 23,094.7 million by 2033.

Horse Drawn Farming Equipment Market Outlook: The demand for horse drawn farming equipment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Currently, the horse drawn farming equipment market share is estimated to be around US$ 4.48 billion for this continuing year 2023. 

Commercial Pizza Oven Market Research: The commercial pizza oven market is expected to elevate at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period (2022 to 2032). The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4,000.0 million in 2022 and exceed US$ 7,579.4 million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
Tel: +1-845-579-5705
Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedIn | TwitterBlogs | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • SoFi stock pops as earnings bring ‘major positives’ on profits and growth

    SoFi shares were rallying in premarket action Monday after the digital financial services company exceeded expectations with its latest earnings

  • Apple set to report earnings amid wave of tech layoffs

    A preview of Apple's quarterly earnings report as investors watch closely for signs of life from the tech sector.

  • Tesla stock: JP Morgan note pours cold water on sizzling rally

    Time for a long overdue breather in Tesla's stock?

  • Think Chevron's Profit Was Obscene? 5 Companies Will Blow It Away

    Chevron's giant $36.5 billion 2022 profit turned heads — including at the White House. But plenty of S&P 500 companies will make even more than the oil giant.

  • Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

    Clarity from Pfizer Inc this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment. China was an insignificant market for Paxlovid before the strict infection-control policy was lifted, but Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company has since distributed millions of Paxlovid treatment courses there through a deal with China's Meheco. Talks between Pfizer and China's government health insurer bogged down over price, and the drug is only covered by China's broad healthcare insurance plan until late March.

  • The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Long-term investors looking to overcome the effects of inflation can find some satisfaction from quality growth stocks, especially from companies generating triple-digit growth in revenue and share-price appreciation. Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Abermarle (NYSE: ALB) can all be purchased for under $300. All three companies have had triple-digit percentage revenue and share-price growth over the past five years.

  • China E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Falls After Reports of Move to Singapore

    Stock in Alibaba the Chinese e-commerce site, fell 7% in Hong Kong trading on Monday after reports the company is moving its headquarters out of the country. Alibaba (ticker: HK:9988) is close to completing a new campus in Singapore, according to the reports, which could become its global headquarters. The Sina Financial news site reported that the company denied the speculation and its headquarters would remain in the city of Hangzhou in the east of mainland China.

  • Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.

    These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Adani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s 413-page attempt to restore confidence in his business empire is falling flat with investors, as stock-market losses deepen and key dollar bonds sink to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsShares of most Adani firms slum

  • Beat the Market the Zacks Way: NVIDIA, Bilibili, Novo Nordisk in Focus

    Our time-tested methodologies were at work to help investors navigate the market well last week. Here are some of our key performance data from the past three months.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Lucid, Alibaba, SoFi, and More

    Tesla trades lower after rising about 33% last week. Alibaba shares slump after a report says the company was moving its headquarters to Singapore; Alibaba denies the speculation.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • 1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Investors should temper expectations, as this company's near-term success is largely out of its control.

  • Here Are 4 Stocks I've Already Bought in 2023

    Overall, the value of my investment accounts declined by about 22% last year. Most of my stocks are held in retirement accounts, and I just turned 40 years old last year. Plus, there are some excellent bargains in the stock market for patient long-term investors.

  • 3 Surprising Stocks You Never Knew Warren Buffett Owns

    Since the mid-1960s, Warren Buffett has shown Wall Street that he knows a thing or two about investing. In the roughly 57 years he's spent as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $685 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of more than 3,800,000%, through Jan. 25, 2023. Thanks to required quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, mirroring the Oracle of Omaha's buying and selling activity is relatively easy.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Don’t Buy the Rally as Fed Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors flocking to the equity rally will be disappointed as they’re in direct defiance of the Federal Reserve, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings“Better price action in stocks has started to convince many investor

  • 3 Beaten-Down Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When some stocks fall, it's best to run for the hills. But when others decline, it's a great buying opportunity. The difference ultimately stems from how strong the companies' underlying businesses are.

  • Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Blackstone...

  • Historic Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- This time was supposed to be different.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsThe memory-chip sector, famous for its boom-and-bust cycles, had changed its ways. A combination of more disciplined management and new markets for its products — including 5G technol

  • Altria Group Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    While stocks have generally been under pressure lately, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has held up better than most. Despite long-term challenges facing the company as more people give up smoking, the tobacco giant's solid near-term outlook and generous dividend suggest that shares could continue to hold up well in the face of volatility for the broader market. Or are there too many risks to the company's business to make it a suitable long-term investment candidate?