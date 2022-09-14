U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

On Demand Pharmaceuticals and Wavelength Pharmaceuticals Awarded BIRD Foundation Grant

·3 min read

Funding will Advance the Development and Pilot of an On Demand Medicine Manufacturing System  

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Demand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ODP), and Wavelength Pharmaceuticals (Petah Tikva, Israel) - a SEQENS company, are pleased to announce that the US-Israel Binational Industrial Research & Development (BIRD) Foundation is investing $1M to advance on-demand, point-of-care medicine manufacturing. ODP, a technology company transforming the way medicines are produced, and Wavelength Pharmaceuticals, a world-class developer and manufacturer of Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs) with more than 30 years of exceptional regulatory track record with all leading international authorities, will leverage their complementary manufacturing capabilities to strengthen a reliable supply of essential medicines and the ingredients required to make them.

The economic crisis, complex global supply chains, the scale of demand, and pricing and reimbursement policies are driving an increasing number of annual drug shortages leading to a serious threat to public health. The combination of ODP and Wavelength's manufacturing platforms will lead to efficiencies in the use of resources and reduced cycle times in producing medicines and their ingredients.

"The causes of these shortages are multidimensional and indicative of a fragile, dysfunctional marketplace. One reason for shortages is that current manufacturing techniques, facilities, and processes lack agility. Generic medicine manufacturers lack incentives to invest in advanced technologies," said Dr. Tyler McQuade, ODP's Chief Innovation Officer. "Any stress placed on the supply chain, such as COVID-19, yields major shocks. For example, 70 percent of 40 critical care drugs have experienced shortages during the pandemic."

"Working with ODP's Pharmacy on Demand platform offers a rapid response capability to meet surges in demand and mitigates supply chain risks associated with procuring starting materials from foreign governments," said Ilan Avni (Wavelength's VP Business Development). The combination of ODP and Wavelength's capabilities ushers in a new manufacturing era to ensure the essential drugs of today and tomorrow will meet present and future health crises."

About On Demand Pharmaceuticals

On Demand Pharmaceuticals™ is an innovative technology company transforming how medicines are made so they can be produced on demand—whenever and wherever medicines are needed. Our breakthrough manufacturing technology platform, the Pharmacy on Demand (PoD)™, can be quickly customized to produce anything from key starting materials to active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and final formulated drugs. With this technology, we're on a mission to provide an adequate, safe, and reliable supply of medicines to every community across the world.

For additional information, please visit https://ondemandpharma.com

About Wavelength Pharmaceuticals

Wavelength is a customer-focused world-class developer and manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Its recent merger with SEQENS has created a scaled leader of global industrial footprint and one of the world's leading providers of pharmaceutical solutions with annual revenues of $1.3 billion, 24 manufacturing sites, 10 R&D centers and 3,200 employees worldwide. The combined company has a broad portfolio of products with more than 200 active pharmaceutical ingredients, 500 drug intermediates, as well as pharmaceutical grade solvents and specialty ingredients. The company offers a wide range of API custom development and manufacturing services across a wide range of advanced technology platforms including enzymatic chemistry, particle design, spray drying, custom polymers, lipids, highly potent and controlled substances. From pre-clinical grams to multi-ton commercial scale with uncompromising consistent quality, regulatory compliance and exceptional customer service.

For more information, please visit: seqens.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-demand-pharmaceuticals-and-wavelength-pharmaceuticals-awarded-bird-foundation-grant-301624618.html

SOURCE On Demand Pharmaceuticals

