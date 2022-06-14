U.S. markets closed

Demand for Polyurea Coating Projected to Witness a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022 - 2032, By Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“Growing demand for polyuria from heavy defense-related expenditures is likely to shape the growth of the polyurea market.”

United States, Rockville, MD, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The polyurea market revenues were estimated at US$ 928.5 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2 Bn.

The government across the globe has been supporting the usage of polyurea. Polyurea linings are becoming more popular as a result of government laws limiting VOC emissions by the construction sector. This element is expected to fuel the market's robust demand growth. Product demand is predicted to be fueled by rising spending on lining systems for environmental protection as a result of strict laws aimed at reducing pollution concerns. However, rising global use of polyolefin-based lining systems, such as HDPE and LDPE, in the construction and mining industries is likely to provide a real challenge in the coming years.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7434

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Polyurea Market was valued at US$ 928.5 Mn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Polyurea Market revenue would increase 2X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 2 Bn in 2032.

  • In terms of Raw Materials, urea revenue through Aromatic raw materials is projected to account for the highest projected CAGR of over 7.7%.

  • In terms of Product Types of Polyurea, Coating accounted for the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the historical period.

  • US is the dominant country in the Polyurea Market with an expected absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 295.8 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

Which Country Lies at the CenterStage for Polyurea Market Revenue?
The market in United States is expected to account for the highest revenue of US$ 608.8 Mn by the end of 2032 with an expected CAGR of 6.9%. This is due to readily available raw materials in the region. Furthermore, the region's total industrial development will be boosted by an increase in non-residential building activity.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7434

Competitive Landscape
The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Polyurea Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

  • In April 2022, Bayer announced that Ginkgo Bioworks has agreed to buy Bayer's West Sacramento Biologics Research & Development site as well as its internal discovery and lead optimization platform. Ginkgo Bioworks will collaborate with Bayer on developing biological solutions in fields such as nitrogen optimization, carbon sequestration, and next-generation crop protection over a multi-year period.

  • In February 2022, the Sherwin-Williams Company declared that it has fixed an agreement with North Carolina, Iredell County, and The City of Statesville to enhance its coatings production and architectural paint. Over the next three years, Sherwin-Williams aims to invest at least US$300 Mn in the redevelopment and add more than 180 full-time positions to the facility, effectively doubling the current workforce.

  • In August 2020, Resdev Limited announced a partnership with VersaFlex. Resdev's parking deck, specialty flooring, and concrete repair solutions will be combined with VersaFlex's specialized coatings, linings, and technical foams portfolio as a result of this decision. Their collaboration will first focus on bringing VersaFlex's wide network of clients in North and South America to the Pumadur portfolio of polyurethane cement-based flooring products.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7434

More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Polyurea Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Polyurea Market in terms of Raw Material (Aromatic, Aliphatic), Product Type (Coating, Lining, Adhesive & Sealants and Other Product Types), and Application (Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Chemicals team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the chemicals and materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Glutathione Agarose Resin Market - Glutathione Agarose Resin Market Analysis By Product (Glutathione Reduced & Glutathione Oxidized Agarose Resin) By Application (Immunoprecipitation, Protein Purification & Research) By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Road Marking Paints and Materials Market - Road Marking Paints and Materials Market by Type (Paint based Materials, Performance-based Materials), by Application (Road and Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking), by Region- 2022 to 2032

Industrial Enzymes Market - Industrial Enzymes Market By Product Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases) By Application (Technical, Feed Additives, Food Processing), By End Use - Global Forecast 2022-2032
Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market - Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Type (Specialty Oilfield Chemical Demulsifiers, Modifiers, Reducers, Biocides, Surfactants, Inhibitors & Scavengers) By Application and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Methyl Chloride Market - Methyl Chloride Market Analysis By Function (Methyl Chloride Intermediates, Methyl Chloride Refrigerants & Methyl Chloride Solvents) By Application & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Cenospheres Market - Cenospheres Market Analysis By Type (Gray Cenospheres, White Cenospheres), By End Use (Refractories, Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market - Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Analysis By Product (Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides, Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides, Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides & Capryl Alkyl Polyglucosides) By Application, By Primary Function & By Country – Europe Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Hyaluronic Acid Market - Hyaluronic Acid Market Analysis By Application (Dermal Fillers, Osteoarthritis, Ophthalmic), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By End Use, By Region - Global Forecast - 2022-2032

Coupling Agents Market - Coupling Agents Market Analysis by Type (Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane), by Application (Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesive & Sealants, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market - Europe High Temperature Coatings Market Analysis, By Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Aluminium, Polyurethane, PPS, PTFE), By Technology (Water, Solvent, Solid-based), By Component, by Coating Surface, by Surface Temperature Range, by Curing Mechanism, by Use Case, by Application & Country 2022-2032

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


