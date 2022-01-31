U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Demand for Propanediol to Remain Prominent in Personal Care Industry, Reveals Fact.MR

·5 min read

Fact.MR's recently published report on the Propanediol Market offers a comprehensive analysis By Source, By Function, By Application. In addition, it provides in-depth information about the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, latest trends, and growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global propanediol market is estimated at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 29 Mn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

FactMR_Logo

1, 3 propanediol comes equipped with superior sensory characteristics, and hence, is being extensively used in the personal care industry as a skin penetration enhancer, emollient, and solvent with moisturizing properties.

Attributed to these factors consumption of propanediol in personal care & cleaning products has gained traction and is anticipated to see decent rise in demand.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Propanediol Market? Request for a Sample Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7086

As per latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global propanediol consumption over the past half-decade increased at a CAGR of around 1.3%, while global volume consumption by 2021-end stood at around 10.2 kilo tons. Consumption of petrochemical-based PDO is expected to be concentrated in the discussed regions, owing to high disposable income and rising trend of using bio-based propanediol personal care products. Moreover, consumers in these regions spend relatively more than their Asia Pacific counterparts.

"Consumer Preference for Bio-based Chemicals Driving use of Propanediol in Skin Care Products". Propanediol's gentle skin attributes is mainly due to its naturally occurring sources. Since the chemical is naturally derived, its bio-based propanediol demand has seen a surge owing to change in consumer preference from synthetic-based products to plant-based products.

Propanediol has been identified as the perfect substance that can retain and attract moisture from the atmosphere via absorption. The chemical's water absorbing capacity is high when compared to others.

Attribute

Details

Propanediol Market Size (2021A)

US$ 20.1 Mn

Market Forecast Value (2032F)

US$ 29 Mn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032)

3.5% CAGR

North America Market Share

~31%

Top 2 Propanediol Manufacturers' Market Share

~55%

Key Takeaways:

  • Top companies in the propanediol market have shifted their focus from synthetic to organic skin care products, which has boosted demand for bio-based propanediol.

  • Propanediol consumption in personal care is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the decade while being valued at US$ 29.2 Mn by 2032-end.

  • High Demand for Naturally Derived Cosmetic Products Driving PDO Consumption.

Growth Drivers:

  • Attributed to the properties of bio-based propanediol coupled with consumer preference to buy green label products is driving demand for this bio-based chemical.

  • Consumer Preference for Bio-based Chemicals Driving use of Propanediol in Skin Care Products.

Key Restraints:

  • Production of propanediol for its function as an emollient is poised to show substantial growth over the projected forecast period.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7086

Competitive Landscape:

  • Market players can be seen investing in innovation and R&D. Additionally, major players in the business, over the past half-decade, have paced up production capacities, thus helping them garner high segmental revenue share in the market.

Key Companies:

  • DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

  • DSM & Metabolic Explorer

  • Haihang Industry

  • Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights into the Date Sugar Market:

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the Propanediol Market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Propanediol Market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Key Segments Covered in Propanediol Industry Survey:

  • By Source:

  • By Function:

  • By Application:

  • By Region:

Key Questions Covered in Date Sugar market Report:

  • The report offers insight into the Propanediol Market for 2022-2032.

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth of Propanediol Market between 2022 and 2032.

  • Propanediol Market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical Domain –

Coating Pigments Market: The coating pigments market growth is driven by numerous factors. Such as the increase in the use of coloured packaging materials for several end-use industries like food packaging, consumer goods packaging etc. has impacted the coating pigments market.

Wearable Exoskeletons Market: As wearable exoskeletons are a relatively new technological advancement, the landscape is interspersed with the emergence of countless start-up companies, besides existing established players. With key industries looking to integrate flexible solutions, demand for wearable exoskeletons is only poised to incline.

Power Generation Pumps Market: The Asia-Pacific power generation pumps market consisting of East Asia power generation pumps market South Asia power generation pumps market. In East Asia, Power plants are moving towards replacements or retrofit in order to minimize the downtime and maximize the performance.

Aircraft Towbar Market: Aircraft towbars are still weapon of choice when it comes to pushback and other ground operations. Airlines industries are particularly focusing on efficiency and reducing the operational time and time Lag.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-propanediol-to-remain-prominent-in-personal-care-industry-reveals-factmr-301471697.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

