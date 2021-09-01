U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

Demand Science to Showcase Leadiro B2B Intelligence Solution Fueled by Its Business Data Engine at the Gartner® Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2021

·3 min read

DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Science, a global sales and marketing intelligence platform that drives growth for thousands of the world's largest companies, introduces Leadiro, powered by its Business Data Engine. Their data and intelligence solution brings actionable contact and business intelligence to sales and marketing professionals to identify active prospects and accelerate pipeline growth. Demand Science will showcase the solutions at their virtual exhibitor booth throughout the 2021 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo, taking place from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2021.

"We are excited to be part of this distinguished Gartner event and look forward to exchanging ideas about the future of predictive intent, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) trends for marketers," said Peter Cannone, CEO of Demand Science. "Sales and marketing professionals are still searching for incremental efficiency gains from more predictive intent data. With Leadiro, we solve for the buyer intelligence information gap with more accurate data and the consolidation of intent sources."

Demand Science's Business Data Engine assembles healthy real-time data and buyer intent signals to give sales and marketing professionals the who, when, and how to target their audience, allowing them to focus on prospects with the highest propensity to buy. The Business Data Engine powers actionable data in the Leadiro platform using AI-driven analytics and predictive intent aimed at delivering faster revenue conversions for clients.

As a leader in global B2B data and intelligence, the Demand Science team will be ready to chat virtually at the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2021, demonstrating how they can help sales and marketing professionals:

  • Navigate the challenges of 2020 to today and shifts in the buyer journey

  • Leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to drive real results in the marketing tech stack

In addition to the virtual exhibition, Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo attendees are invited to join Demand Science CEO Peter Cannone for his important industry speaking session, "Data Policy Changes & COVID Challenges: How Marketers Can Thrive with Better Intel" on September 1 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

The company will also host an exciting roundtable, "Not Hype. How Marketers Are Embracing AI/ML and Driving Real Growth," featuring Chief Revenue Officer Chris Rack, Chief Marketing Officer Monica Sullivan, and Chief Strategy Officer Bill Harrigan on September 2 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

To learn more about Demand Science and its Business Data Engine, schedule a meeting in the virtual exhibitor engagement zone during the 2021 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo, or visit www.demandscience.com .

About Demand Science

Demand Science is a global revenue intelligence platform that accelerates demand generation for the world's largest software, technology and B2B companies. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B market intelligence, analytics, content trends, and predictive intent, Demand Science delivers healthy data and prioritized buyer insights that align sales and marketing professionals with more qualified audiences.

About the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo

Gartner analysts will provide additional insights during Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo , which takes place virtually, August 31 - September 2, 2021. The conference provides marketing leaders actionable advice about the trends, tools and emerging technologies they need to deliver business results. Gartner analysts address the biggest opportunities, challenges and priorities marketers face today, including data and analytics, customer experience, content marketing, customer insight, marketing technology (martech) and multichannel marketing. Follow news and updates for the event on Twitter at #GartnerMKTG. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

CONTACT

Brands2Life on behalf of Demand Science

Rich Gallagher | (415) 610-7500 | pr@demandscience.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-science-to-showcase-leadiro-b2b-intelligence-solution-fueled-by-its-business-data-engine-at-the-gartner-marketing-symposiumxpo-2021-301367329.html

SOURCE Demand Science

