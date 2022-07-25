Demand Side Platform Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Demand Side Platform Market size is expected to grow rapidly during the upcoming years. Easy management and improved campaign reporting capabilities are likely to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Demand Side Platform (DSP) Market, 2022-2029.”

Industry Development

November 2020 - FoxPush, LLC. and JGroup announced the very first Arabic demand-side platform. The platform also comes with Cost per Action (CPA) and Cost per Lead (CPL) bidding models.

Market Experienced Strong Growth Owing to Rapid Digitalization

This market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of rapid digitalization. The sudden spike in COVID patients resulted in lockdowns, forcing companies to adopt digitalization and work from home strategies. The rising adoption of e-commerce, social media, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices by consumers opened novel opportunities for advertising. This factor increased the adoption of the demand side platform (DSP). These factors may enhance market progress.





Driving Factors

Rising Proliferation of Digital Advertisement Inventories to Bolster Industry Growth

The demand side platform (DSP) makes advertisement selling and purchasing cheaper and more reliable. It enables users to manage multiple data exchanges using a single interface. The rising proliferation of digital advertisement inventories is expected to enhance demand-side platforms' demand (DSP). Further, the rising demand for programmatic advertising is expected to enhance the demand for the platform. Moreover, the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence is expected to enhance the adoption of the software. These factors may drive the demand-side platform (DSP) market growth.

However, the lack of awareness regarding the product's benefits is expected to hinder the industry’s progress.

Segmentation

By solution, the market is segmented into self-service and managed service. As per the industry, it is classified into BFSI, retail and B2B sales, healthcare, government, travel, media and entertainment, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation By Solution Self Service

Managed Service By Industry BFSI

Retail and B2B Sales

Healthcare

Government

Travel

Media and Entertainment

Others By Geography North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

Presence of Prominent Market Players to Enhance Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the global demand side platform (DSP) market share because of the presence of major players. Further, the adoption of advanced advertising and marketing strategies is expected to enhance the demand for the product. In addition, the strong demand for programmed advertising is expected to fuel industry growth.

In Europe, the rising penetration of social media and the internet is expected to enhance the demand for demand-side platforms (DSP). Further, the presence of a strong mobile advertising network may facilitate market progress.

In Asia Pacific, the strong popularity of digital advertising is expected to enhance market growth during the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Enter Partnerships to Offer Effective Services and Enhance their Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market devise partnership strategies to enhance their brand image globally. For example, Unruly Group Ltd. partnered with Publica Global (Gibraltar) Limited in November 2020. This partnership shall allow Unruly Group to offer a self-service publisher tool that allows publishers and advertisers to reduce frequent repetitions and ad latency of similar ads. Further, manufacturers adopt expansions, research and development, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their global market position.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Adform Group

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Amobee, Inc.

Centro, Inc.

Gourmet Ads Pty Ltd.

RhythmOne, LLC

Smart AdServer SAS

Unruly Group Ltd.

thetradedesk com

Emerse Sverige AB

StackAdapt Inc.





