U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.00
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,929.00
    +54.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,460.75
    +37.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.50
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.53
    -0.17 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0224
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +1.11 (+4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4150
    +0.3650 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,052.01
    -607.14 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.30
    -16.95 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.40
    +0.03 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Demand Side Platform Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Demand Side Platform Market are Adform Group, Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services, Amobee, Inc., Centro, Inc, Gourmet Ads Pty Ltd, RhythmOne, LLC, Smart AdServer SAS, Unruly Group Ltd, thetradedesk com, Emerse Sverige AB, StackAdapt Inc., and among others

Pune, India, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Demand Side Platform Market size is expected to grow rapidly during the upcoming years. Easy management and improved campaign reporting capabilities are likely to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Demand Side Platform (DSP) Market, 2022-2029.”

Industry Development

November 2020 - FoxPush, LLC. and JGroup announced the very first Arabic demand-side platform. The platform also comes with Cost per Action (CPA) and Cost per Lead (CPL) bidding models.

Market Experienced Strong Growth Owing to Rapid Digitalization

This market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of rapid digitalization. The sudden spike in COVID patients resulted in lockdowns, forcing companies to adopt digitalization and work from home strategies. The rising adoption of e-commerce, social media, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices by consumers opened novel opportunities for advertising. This factor increased the adoption of the demand side platform (DSP). These factors may enhance market progress.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/demand-side-platform-dsp-market-104793


Driving Factors

Rising Proliferation of Digital Advertisement Inventories to Bolster Industry Growth

The demand side platform (DSP) makes advertisement selling and purchasing cheaper and more reliable. It enables users to manage multiple data exchanges using a single interface. The rising proliferation of digital advertisement inventories is expected to enhance demand-side platforms' demand (DSP). Further, the rising demand for programmatic advertising is expected to enhance the demand for the platform. Moreover, the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence is expected to enhance the adoption of the software. These factors may drive the demand-side platform (DSP) market growth.

However, the lack of awareness regarding the product's benefits is expected to hinder the industry’s progress.

Segmentation

By solution, the market is segmented into self-service and managed service. As per the industry, it is classified into BFSI, retail and B2B sales, healthcare, government, travel, media and entertainment, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation

By Solution

  • Self Service

  • Managed Service

By Industry

  • BFSI

  • Retail and B2B Sales

  • Healthcare

  • Government

  • Travel

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Asia Pacific


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/demand-side-platform-dsp-market-104793


Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

Presence of Prominent Market Players to Enhance Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the global demand side platform (DSP) market share because of the presence of major players. Further, the adoption of advanced advertising and marketing strategies is expected to enhance the demand for the product. In addition, the strong demand for programmed advertising is expected to fuel industry growth.

In Europe, the rising penetration of social media and the internet is expected to enhance the demand for demand-side platforms (DSP). Further, the presence of a strong mobile advertising network may facilitate market progress.

In Asia Pacific, the strong popularity of digital advertising is expected to enhance market growth during the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Enter Partnerships to Offer Effective Services and Enhance their Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market devise partnership strategies to enhance their brand image globally. For example, Unruly Group Ltd. partnered with Publica Global (Gibraltar) Limited in November 2020. This partnership shall allow Unruly Group to offer a self-service publisher tool that allows publishers and advertisers to reduce frequent repetitions and ad latency of similar ads. Further, manufacturers adopt expansions, research and development, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their global market position.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Adform Group

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Amobee, Inc.

  • Centro, Inc.

  • Gourmet Ads Pty Ltd.

  • RhythmOne, LLC

  • Smart AdServer SAS

  • Unruly Group Ltd.

  • thetradedesk com

  • Emerse Sverige AB

  • StackAdapt Inc.


Pre Book - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104793


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report He Had Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Ta

  • Don't Let This Recent Stock Split Fool You

    Investors will notice that GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock is now trading below $50 per share, courtesy of a four-for-one stock split the company just completed. The gaming retailer is still a favorite target of short-sellers; more than 17% of outstanding shares are sold short. Could this stock split be the catalyst for another short squeeze?

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

    Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA franchise he completely transformed.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • ‘I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband’: I pay all the bills and gave the down payment for our home, and all he does is buy stuff and contribute to his 401(k)

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband. I have been married for almost 10 years. When my husband and I were first married, he convinced me to stop working after the first year or so, which I regret.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • When Should You Buy Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • Stocks, Futures Fluctuate Amid Recession Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures wavered Monday amid concerns about a dimming economic outlook and possible recession.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationEuropean stocks pared losses after th

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Warner Bros. Discovery

    It's been a tough three months for the entertainment and media giant following its spin-off and merger.

  • Porsche Boss Takes Over VW After Combative CEO Is Driven Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationVolkswagen AG ousted Herbert Diess, the architect of the auto industry’s biggest electrification effort, after clashes with labor unions and execution is

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]