Ocado wins back middle classes after price cuts - latest updates

Ocado’s joint grocery venture with Marks & Spencer boosted revenues as the online retailer won back the middle classes following a series of price cuts.

Ocado Retail recorded a 7.2pc increase in sales to £569.6m in the third quarter despite the number of items in its average basket slipping from 45 to 44 compared to the same three months last year. Average orders per week on Ocado.com grew 1.9pc to 381,000,

It follows a series of price cuts on items like kale, avocados and organic vegetables as it battles to win back market share.

Ocado Group’s chief executive Tim Steiner admitted in July that the company’s joint grocery venture with M&S had been a disappointment so far and is “not where we wanted it to be” at this stage.

In its trading update for the three months to August 27, the company maintained its guidance for the full year, forecasting “marginally positive” underlying profit.

Ocado Retail’s chief executive Hannah Gibson, who took the job last September, said the company was delivering on its “Perfect Execution strategy, making sure every element of our customer proposition and our operating model is at its best”.

She added the company’s third quarter results “underpins our confidence” that the business will deliver “mid-single digit revenue growth and full year profitability” in its full-year results.

08:07 AM BST

YouTube stops Russell Brand making money from channel

YouTube has blocked Russell Brand’s account from making money from advertising and merchandise, suspending one of the comedian’s key sources of income following sexual assault allegations.

Our technology editor James Titcomb has the latest:

A spokesman for the Google-owned video site said it was “demonetising” any channels related to Mr Brand and that its rules cover behaviour off the site itself. “We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy,” a spokesman said. “If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.” Mr Brand has 6.6m subscribers on YouTube. Adverts from companies including Currys and Masterclass were running as recently as Monday. The taxi app FreeNow said it had requested that its adverts no longer appear on Mr Brand’s channel. Mr Brand had used YouTube to respond to allegations over the weekend.

Google has suspended the monetisation of Russell Brand's YouTube channel - Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

08:04 AM BST

Tepid start for UK markets

UK markets were muted ahead of interest rate decisions by the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 was flat after the open to 7,648.80 while the midcap FTSE 250 was little changed at 18,447.29.

07:53 AM BST

Kingfisher battles with downturns in France and Poland

Thierry Garnier, the chief executive of Kingfisher, said:

Our like-for-like sales in the first-half were slightly ahead of expectations, against a backdrop of unseasonal weather and ongoing macroeconomic challenges in our markets. We saw good growth in our UK banners, with Screwfix gaining significant market share. At the same time, we faced strong comparatives and a weaker trading environment in Poland, while consumer confidence in France is at a 10-year low. Overall, demand for our core and ‘big-ticket’ categories was healthy, and we were pleased to see an improving volume trend in these categories through the half. However, to better reflect our performance in the first-half and the trading environment in our markets, we have updated our profit guidance for this year and are proactively managing our operating costs accordingly.

07:50 AM BST

B&Q owner issues profit warning after wet weather

B&Q owner Kingfisher has cut its full-year earnings outlook after profits dropped by a third, with wet weather and low consumer confidence dampening sales in Europe.

The retail giant told investors its statutory pre-tax profit fell to £317m from £474m in the half year to the end of July.

Like-for-like sales were down by 2.2pc over the period, with stronger trading in the UK & Ireland offset by weaker consumer demand in France and Poland.

Kingfisher said it was planning to more proactively manage costs in the second half of the year, and lowered its adjusted pre-tax profit expectations for the full year to around £590m from the previous guidance of £634m.

B&Q owner Kingfisher revealed that profits have dropped by a third - Paul Faith/PA Wire

07:47 AM BST

Hargreaves Lansdown shrugs off slowing economy

Asset management giant Hargreaves Lansdown has revealed surging profits despite clients dealing with an economic downturn.

Pre-tax profits at Britain’s biggest broker increased by 50pc to £402.7m, ahead of analysts estimates, with the company handling £134bn of assets, up 8pc.

The investment platform grew revenues by 26pc to £735.1m compared to the previous year as it retained 92pc of its customers and added another 67,000.

Chief executive Dan Olley, who took over as boss in August, said:

As I begin my CEO tenure, it is clear to me that at its core this is a strong business with fantastic heritage that has significant potential to benefit from the structural, demographic, and regulatory shifts in the UK and the expected growth in the wealth market. My early focus is to ensure we are set up to capture this growth opportunity, that we have pace of execution, cost discipline as we travel on this journey, and that we are giving our people the best opportunity to deliver for our clients and shareholders.

07:31 AM BST

Economy faces slump in demand on par with 2008

Businesses are facing a downturn in demand similar to the levels faced during pandemic and 2008, Lloyds has warned, as bosses prepare to face potentially the 15th consecutive increase in interest rates this week.

New orders declined in nearly every sector of the British economy in August for the second month in a row, a closely watched survey showed.

Lloyds said this had only happened during the 2020 lockdown and at the time of the global financial crisis in 2008.

The industries feeling the sharpest drops in interest from buyers were chemicals and automobiles and auto parts.

Only software services bucked the trend and eked out some growth, according to the Lloyds Bank UK Sector Tracker.

Nikesh Sawjani from Lloyds said the figures suggested the economy was experiencing “a widespread fall in demand, similar to what we saw during very challenging periods for the UK economy”.

He added that the signs of weakening demand suggested that higher interest rates were working as intended and the Bank of England would not need to raise rates much further.

Threadneedle Street’s rate-setters will on Thursday vote on whether to increase interest rates for the 15th time in a row, after lifting borrowing costs from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 5.25pc.

Britain's economy has been hit with a slump in demand equivalent to levels seen during the pandemic and in 2008 - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

07:17 AM BST

Oil near highest level since November

Oil is trading near a 10-month high as the market showed fresh signs of tightness driven by supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Global benchmark Brent edged toward $95 a barrel, advancing for a fourth straight day.

Premiums for physical barrels are surging as refiners struggle to make enough diesel ahead of a seasonal ramp-up in demand.

The tighter market has spurred predictions from the likes of Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth that $100-a-barrel oil will return.

Crude has rallied by more than 30pc since mid-June as Saudi Arabia and Russia curtailed exports in a bid to drain inventories and drive a rebound in prices.

An improving outlook in the world’s two biggest economies — the US and China — has also supported oil’s advance. The surge in energy costs looks set to boost inflationary pressures, complicating the task facing central bankers.

Brent crude has already gained 0.6pc today while US-produced West Texas Intermediate has risen 1.1pc toward $93.

07:11 AM BST

Ocado revenues grow despite shrinking shopping baskets

Ocado increased revenues in its joint venture with Marks & Spencer even as the number of items bought by shoppers in the average basket fell slightly.

The online delivery operation recorded a 7.2pc increase in sales to £569.6m in the third quarter, compared to the same three months last year.

This came despite the average basket size for shoppers shrinking from 45 items to 44.

The company maintained its guidance for the full year, forecasting “marginally positive” underlying profit.

Ocado Retail’s chief executive Hannah Gibson said:

It has now been a year since I joined Ocado Retail and in January we set out our Perfect Execution strategy, making sure every element of our customer proposition and our operating model is at its best. We are delivering on this plan and have great momentum in the business, with revenue growing faster in Q3 than in H1 and a return to positive volume growth in the last month of the quarter. The continued progress in Q3 underpins our confidence in delivering our FY23 guidance of mid-single digit revenue growth and full year profitability, and we have started the final quarter positively.

Ocado Retail chief executive Hannah Gibson

06:40 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us. Bosses are facing a downturn in demand equivalent to levels experienced during the pandemic and in the wake of the global financial crisis, a survey from Lloyds has shown.

The slump comes as businesses prepare for the Bank of England to potentially announce a 15th consecutive increase in interest rates on Thursday to 5.5pc.

What happened overnight

Asian shares sank as worries about the Chinese property sector weighed on markets from Hong Kong to Australia, while Japanese investors sold chip stocks on their return from a holiday-extended weekend.

Benchmark US Treasury yields hovered near 16-year peaks and the dollar held close to six-month highs as traders braced for a Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday, in a week that also sees policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and Bank of England.

Crude oil continued its rally amid tighter supply, stoking worries about stagflation.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slipped 0.3pc.

Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 1.1pc under the weight of big losses for chip-related stocks including Tokyo Electron and Advantest.

Japanese markets were closed Monday, when Asian tech stocks sold off following a Reuters report that TSMC had asked its major vendors to delay deliveries.

US markets closed slightly higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 edging up 0.1pc to 4,453.53, coming off its second straight losing week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1pc to 34,624,30, while the Nasdaq Composite added less than 0.1pc to 13,710.24.

