Demand for Stable, Sustainable Business Model Propels Fibrenew Past 300 Locations

·3 min read

Milestone Year Continues for Mobile Leather, Plastic, Vinyl, Fabric and Upholstery Repair Franchise

BLACK DIAMOND, AB, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibrenew, the world's largest leather, plastic and vinyl restoration franchise, is proud to announce today the brand has surpassed a milestone 300 locations. With its latest training class graduation in August, Fibrenew now has 301 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia. The brand continues to eclipse other franchise concepts through sustained, thoughtful growth - further anchoring itself among franchising elites.

Fibrenew: Road to 300 Franchise Locations

In its nearly four decades of existence, Fibrenew has seen substantial growth despite a variety of economic challenges which has cemented its legacy as a sustainable brand. With these newest additions, Fibrenew joins an elite group of brands that have more than 300 franchise locations, as Franchise Performance Group reports just 10% of existing franchise brands reach this mark.

"Reaching and exceeding the 300 locations mark is an exciting and humbling accomplishment," said Fibrenew's President Jesse Johnstone. "This was truly a team effort that wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for our hard-working franchise partners who put their trust in us, along with our dedicated head office team, talented franchise consultants, and of course our loyal customers to welcome our technicians into their homes and businesses."

This milestone comes on the heels of an impressive second quarter which brought the brand a total of 13 franchises across 9 states and 2 Canadian provinces. The brand was also named among the list of "Top 100 Recession-Proof Businesses" by Franchise Business Review thanks to its exceptional satisfaction of training and support, products and services, and overall enjoyment of its franchisees.

Fibrenew will celebrate this milestone moment with its franchisees as it hosts its international convention in Nashville this month. During the conference, the brand will also take the time to recognize its standout franchisees who have shown stellar performance in their locations. As franchisees look to continue to develop their businesses, they can turn to Fibrenew's latest podcast Fibrenew Business Models. The mini-series showcases the various types of business models within Fibrenew, featuring the advice and business insights of franchisees who have grown their location's annual revenue at exponential rates.

About Fibrenew

Fibrenew is a leading mobile service franchise that specializes in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery. With a rich history that dates back to 1985, Fibrenew manufactures a highly-specialized proprietary product line and has pioneered the repair techniques and exclusive color matching technology used by its technicians every day. With 301 franchise locations and 350+ technicians across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Chile, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia, the company's eco-friendly restoration services save customers time and money by offering an alternative to replacing their damaged couches and chairs, car and marine components, commercial furniture and more. For more information about Fibrenew franchise opportunities, visit https://www.fibrenew.com/franchising/.

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations: (847) 945-1300 ext. 264, mryan@fishmanpr.com.

Fibrenew is a leading mobile service franchise that specializes in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery. (PRNewsfoto/Fibrenew International)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-stable-sustainable-business-model-propels-fibrenew-past-300-locations-301619495.html

SOURCE Fibrenew International

