Demand Surge Seen for Patient Lifting Equipment Designed Specifically for Geriatric Population: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Increasing Hospitalization and Growing Geriatric Population Are Expected To Majorly Propel Patient Lifting Equipment Demand over the Coming Years

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently, the global patient lifting equipment market accounts for a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion and is predicted to rise at a 7.3% CAGR through 2027. These insights have been listed in the latest report by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Focus on patient safety has increased exponentially over the past few years and this has resulted in an increased demand for patient lifting equipment in various establishments. The rising geriatric population is also anticipated to favor patient lifting equipment market growth potential over the years to come. Increasing investments in infrastructure development and rising incidence of musculoskeletal injuries are other factors that are positively supplementing market growth.

For Critical Insights on Patient Lifting Equipment Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7566

Patient lifting equipment manufacturers are investing in product development to fast-track product launches and increase their sales potential across regions.

  • In January 2021, Handicare, a leading provider of accessibility and mobility solutions, announced the launch of its new line of ceiling lifts. AP-Series Portable Ceiling Lifts were launched in North America and enabled caregivers to safely lift patients and ensure a safe home environment for them.

Which Region Exhibits Attractive Opportunities for Patient Lifting Equipment Vendors?

“North America to Remain Lucrative Market for Patient Lifting Equipment Companies”

The North America patient lifting equipment market is anticipated to be the most lucrative one in the global landscape owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and the rising geriatric population.

Rising number of accidents and people with disabilities in this region are also expected to drive demand for lifting equipment such as patient hoists, electric patient lifts, and medical lift slings across the forecast period. High investments in the healthcare industry by governments and increasing research and development activities are also predicted to favor patient lifting equipment sales in North America.

The market for patient lifting equipment in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth at a high CAGR over the coming years owing to increasing investments to improve healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in the patient handling equipment industry.

Increasing focus on healthcare in economies such as China, India, and Japan in this region is expected to bolster patient lifting equipment demand over the years to come. The market for patient lifting equipment in China is predicted to increase at an impressive CAGR of around 11% throughout the forecast period.

To learn more about Patient Lifting Equipment Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7566

Key Segments Covered in the Patient Lifting Equipment Industry Survey

  • By Product Type :

    • Ceiling/Overhead Lifts

    • Stair Lifts

    • Mobile/Floor Lifts

    • Powered Sit-to-Stand Lifts

    • Bath & Pool Lifts

    • Lifting Slings

    • Lifting Accessories

  • By End Use :

    • Hospitals

    • Home Care

    • Elderly Care Facilities

    • Other End Uses

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

Patient lifting equipment providers are concentrating on launching new products to increase their revenue generation capacity and gain a competitive edge over other market players.

  • In May 2022, Invacare Corporation, a leading name in the patient lifting equipment industry, announced the introduction of an innovative patient lift solution for the United States market. Birdie™ Evo XPLUS is equipped with advanced patient lifting technology to ensure maximum comfort and safety when transferring the patient from the chair, floor, or bed.

  • In July 2021, AmeriGlide, a leading stair lift manufacturer, announced the launch of AmeriGlide UP Stair Lift. The new stair lift is equipped with innovative features to provide utmost safety while using it.

Get Customization on Patient Lifting Equipment Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7566

Key players in the Patient Lifting Equipment Market

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Gainsborough Specialist Bathrooms

  • Getinge AB

  • Guldmann Inc.

  • Invacare Corporation

  • Joerns Healthcare LLC

  • Savaria Corporation

Key Takeaways from Patient Lifting Equipment Market Study

  • Sales of patient lifting equipment are expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027.

  • The patient lifting equipment market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2027.

  • Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising number of elderly people, growing bariatric population, and technological advancements in the patient handling industry are expected to drive market growth.

  • High costs of patient lifting systems and lack of skilled caregivers are major factors that are constraining patient lifting equipment market growth.

  • The China patient lifting equipment market is anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2027.

Check out more studies related to Healthcare Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Addiction Treatment Market - Addiction Treatment Market Size, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Treatment Type (Alcohol, Tobacco/Nicotine, Opioid), By Drug Type (Bupropion, Varenicline, Acamprosate, Disulfiram, Naltrexone, Methadone, Buprenorphine) - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2025

Arterial Stents Market - Arterial Stents Market By Product (Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents), By Application (Coronary Artery, Carotid Artery, Iliac Artery, Femoral & Popliteal Artery), By By Region - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2025

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market - Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market By Product Type (Stress ECG, Pulse Oximeters, Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics/Cardiology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)- Global Market Insights 2020 to 2025

Contraceptives Market - Contraceptives Market Analysis by Product Type (Contraceptive drugs [Combined Contraceptives, Mini pills, Contraceptive Injectables], Contraceptive Devices [Female Condoms, Contraceptive Diaphragms, Contraceptive Sponges, IUD]), by Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2020-2025

Genetic Testing Services Market - Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis By Test types (Prenatal Testing, New Born Screening, Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing), By Service providers (Hospital-based Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Specialty Clinics) & Regional Forecast 2020-2025

Fluid Management Market - Fluid Management Market By Product (Infusion Therapy Systems, Renal Systems), By Application (Urology, Cardiology, Orthopedic/Osteology, Neurology, Oncology, Gastroenterology), By End-users, By Regions - Global Market Insights 2020 - 2025

Immunoassay Market - Immunoassay Market Analysis by Technology Type (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA)), by Product Type (Analyzer, Consumables), by Application Type, by End-User - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market - Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Analysis, By Non-invasive Test Type (Serology Test, Stool Antigen Test, Urea Breath Test), By Test Type (Laboratory-based Tests, Point-of-Care Tests), By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Clinics) - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2026

High-flow Nasal Cannula Market - High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis Report By Component (Air/Oxygen Blend, Air Humidifier, Single Heated Tube, Nasal Cannula), By Application (Acute Respiratory Failure, Bronchiectasis, Sleep Apnea), By End-user, By Region - Global Insights to 2025

Orthopedic Devices Market - Orthopedic Devices Market Analysis By Product (Joint Reconstruction, Knee Replacement, Spinal Devices, Trauma Fixation, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Braces and Support, Orthopedic Accessories), By End-User, By Region - Global Insights to 2026

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


