In Demand Technicians Fuel Fibrenew's 200th U.S. Location and International Expansion

·3 min read

Sought-After Craftsmen called upon to address the ever-increasing leather, plastic and vinyl restoration needs

BLACK DIAMOND, AB, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibrenew, known for its vast vinyl, leather and plastic repair and restoration services, has officially surpassed 200 mobile franchise units in the U.S. While there are over 270 Fibrenew franchisees all around the world, the domestic growth is a testament to the ongoing residential and commercial repair needs that allow independently owned and operated artisans the freedom to create their desired scheduled.

Fibrenew is a leading mobile service franchise that specializes in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery. (PRNewsfoto/Fibrenew International)

The brand is currently operating in 42 U.S. states and is seeking qualified franchise partners to introduce the eco-friendly, convenient service with multiple revenue streams to the following states: Wyoming, South Dakota, Mississippi, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Alaska and Hawaii.

The need for these specialists expands beyond international borders, as the franchise will open for the first time in Brazil and expand its Mexico presence by adding an owner in Cancun by yearend. This international expansion follows the company's most recent launch in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Fibrenew has welcomed 42 new franchise partners this year, as people from all walks of life are seeking a business opportunity that provides flexibility, while meeting the needs of multiple sectors.

Demand for the trained Fibrenew technicians continues to rise as homeowners are seeking to extend the life of their existing leather and light upholstery pieces from blemishes, tears, to redye needs. Franchisees assist in additional residential and commercial building needs including vinyl siding repair, vinyl flooring damages and PVC plastic window casting on homes, garages and sheds.

"Our small business owners find joy in helping customers preserve items and in many cases increase the value of their assets, like a used car, RV, boat and/or restoring high-end vehicles," said Jesse Johnstone, president of Fibrenew. "It's rewarding and fun to see the work of our men and women business owners use their attention to detail and unique set of skills and our proprietary color matching technology to restore everything from couches, restaurant booths, medical exam tables, boat cushions, to all color damage needs."

The abundance of service offerings and level of superior care are key strengths to the brands stability. With the ongoing factors that fuel the demand, the growth potential is endless as Fibrenew remains the leader within the space.

"Home service needs are up and demand for what we do and how we do it is global," said Johnstone. "Unlike other franchise concepts, we offer a flat royalty fee, so franchisees are never charged on a percentage of the money they earn. Fibrenew franchisees are able to take ownership of the type of business they want to go after and scale their business to whatever size fits best with their lifestyle and schedule."

About Fibrenew
Fibrenew is a leading mobile service franchise that specializes in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery. With a rich history that dates back to 1985, Fibrenew manufactures a highly-specialized proprietary product line and has pioneered the repair techniques and exclusive color matching technology used by its technicians every day. With 275 franchise locations and 320+ technicians across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Chile, and New Zealand, the company's eco-friendly restoration services save customers time and money by offering an alternative to replacing their damaged couches and chairs, car and marine components, commercial furniture and more. For more information about Fibrenew franchise opportunities, visit https://www.fibrenew.com/franchising/

Media Contact: Angelic Venegas, Fishman Public Relations: (847) 945-1300, avenegas@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-demand-technicians-fuel-fibrenews-200th-us-location-and-international-expansion-301393446.html

SOURCE Fibrenew International

