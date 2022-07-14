Demand for Ventilation Systems based on Renewable Energy Resources to drive the Solar Ventilation Systems Market, says Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Rising Urbanization, Growing Popularity of Solar Systems, and Emergence of Smart Cities Driving the Solar Ventilation Systems Market Expansion in North America & Europe

Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A market research and competitive intelligence provider – Fact.MR, says that the global solar ventilation systems market would reach US$ 1.31 Billion in 2022 have a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR has focused on the fact that investments in housing development are witnessing a substantiation. Along these lines, the global solar ventilation systems market is projected to reach US$ 2.05 Billion by the year 2032.



With development of smart cities on the anvil, the demand for solar ventilation systems market is expected to rise at a stupendous rate in the forecast period. Both – commercial and residential complexes ask for solar ventilation systems. Plus, there are government subsidies provided all across, so as to benefit manufacturers as well as the end-consumers of these systems.

For Critical Insights on Solar Ventilation Systems Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=598

Europe accounts for 21.7% share of the global solar ventilation systems market. In Europe, government subsidies for solar ventilation systems have benefitted the manufacturers of solar ventilation systems as well as customers for panel pricing. Moreover, the emergence of smart cities is also expected to exert a positive influence with the use of solar ventilation systems on every rooftop and commercial building.

Which Mounting Type of Solar Ventilation Systems Holds High Market Share?

“Increasing Need to Improve Air Quality in Residential Buildings Driving Demand for Roof-mounted Solar Ventilation Systems”

Based on mounting type, the global solar ventilation systems market can be classified into gable-mounted and roof-mounted. Sales of roof-mounted solar ventilation systems are anticipated to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Story continues

The most popular roof-mounted solar ventilation systems need little maintenance. During the projection period, there is anticipated to be an increase in demand for roof-mounted solar ventilation systems due to the need to improve the air quality in residential buildings.

In comparison to typical roof vents, roof-mounted solar ventilation systems include vents with solar panels as energy conversion platforms. Over the forecast period, roof-mounted solar ventilation systems are expected to be increasingly used as essential ventilation equipment.

To learn more about Solar Ventilation Systems Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=598

Key Segments Covered in Solar Ventilation Systems Industry Survey

Solar Ventilation Systems Market by Mounting Type :



Gable-mounted Solar Ventilation Systems

Roof-mounted Solar Ventilation Systems



Solar Ventilation Systems Market by Output Power :



Less than 10 Watts Solar Ventilation Systems

10 Watts - 20 Watts Solar Ventilation Systems More than 20 Watts Solar Ventilation Systems





Solar Ventilation Systems Market by Application :



Industrial Solar Ventilation Systems

Residential Solar Ventilation Systems Commercial Solar Ventilation Systems





Solar Ventilation Systems Market by Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

Technological innovations are the cornerstone of the solar ventilation systems market.

Researchers at the KTU (Kaunas University of Technology) Start-up Space are into development of an energy-efficient, but no noisy solar ventilation system known as “Oxygen”, which is capable of retaining heat by up to 89%.

Solar Royal did introduce SR1800 series solar ventilation systems, which do provide aesthetics as well as functionality. They come with low-profile design, thereby imparting an appropriate look to the rooftops – let location be any.

Get Customization on Solar Ventilation Systems Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=598

Key players in the Solar Ventilation Systems Market

Solatube International Inc.

Solar Royal LLC

Titus HVAC

Air Vent, Inc.

Attic Breeze LLC

Broan, Inc.

Active Ventilation Products, Inc.

Ventamatic Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Solar Ventilation Systems Market Study

North America contributes for 26.4% of the overall revenue.

Europe accounts for 21.7% of the market share.

Call for more usage of renewable sources of energy to keep up the momentum for solar ventilation systems

More number of start-ups to come up looking at the long-term advantages

Roof-mounted solar ventilation systems to be in greater demand in the forecast period in the wake of need to enhance quality of air in residential buildings





Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 Billion-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Construction Equipment Market- The global construction equipment market was valued at US$ 113 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. As per this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 174 Bn by 2032.

Machine Tools Market- The global market for machine tools is estimated to witness slow growth over the next couple of years attributed to COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a swift and severe impact on the global machine tools market with significant disruption in imports from China.

Resilient Flooring Market- The global resilient flooring market is poised to grow at nearly 5.6% CAGR, in terms of value until 2026, surpassing US$ 10 Bn by the end of the short-term forecast period. As of 2020, the market was valued at US$ 7.2 Bn, up from US$ 6.1 Bn in 2017.

Fire Suppression Systems Market- The market for fire suppression systems was valued at nearly US$ 17 Bn as of 2021, and is expected to surge Y-o-Y at a rate of 5.8% in 2022, reaching US$ 18 Bn. By the end of the forecast period 2022-2032, the market is likely to have grown 1.6x in value terms to reach US$ 30 Bn.

Ammunition Market- The global ammunition market was valued at US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4.16% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 20 Billion.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that waterjet cutting machine revenues will expand nearly 1.6x between 2021 and 2031, surpassing US$ 1.5 Bn in 2031 with a 10 year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5%.

Personal Protective Equipment Market- As of 2021, sales of personal protective equipment were valued at US$ 51.5 Billion, and are expected to surge at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.9% in 2022, reaching US$ 53 Billion. Across the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, the personal protective equipment market value is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 100.3 Billion.

Aerial Work Platforms Market- The global aerial work platforms market, the market is gaining traction steadily, expected to ascend at around 6% CAGR through 2031. As per the report, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 9.3 Bn by 2021. Preference for boom lifts will remain dominant, with a predicted absolute opportunity worth US$ 2.5 Bn during the forecast period.

Brushless DC Motors Market- The worldwide brushless DC motor market was estimated at US$ 18 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. As of 2022, the industry is forecast to be valued at US$ 19 Billion, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 5.5%.

Pre-Painted Steel Coil Market- The pre-painted steel coil market has garnered a market value of US$ 10.64 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 19.79 Bn.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



