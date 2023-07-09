Demand for warehouses plunges to decade low

Sainsbury's Warehouse

Demand for warehouse space has plunged to the lowest in a decade as the online shopping boom fades.

For the first time in 11 years, the number of companies leaving warehouses has exceeded those occupying them according to CoStar Group.

Warehouse occupiers including Amazon, Boohoo and Asos have shed space as demand for purchasing items online wanes.

Major grocers including Sainsbury’s and Co-op have also begun to sublet space as home grocery delivery demand falls and shoppers seek out bargains in stores amid the cost of living crisis.

Grant Lonsdale, director, market analytics at CoStar Group said: “With cost-of-living pressures weighing on consumers, many online and bricks-and-mortar retailers, as well as the third-party logistics providers that service them, are re-evaluating their storage and distribution space requirements in a bid to optimise overheads.

“This trend is likely to persist into next year.

“Weakening occupier demand together with high levels of construction activity suggests vacancy rates will rise further, particularly in the case of larger warehouses.”

Sainsbury’s has already closed two of its Argos warehouses and is planning to sublet further space in an attempt to cut costs.

In 2020 it shut most Argos shops on the high street and moved 150 of them into its Sainsbury’s stores, cutting thousands of jobs in the process.

Asos has announced the closure of three of its smaller warehouses this year, while Fast fashion retailer Boohoo has also been forced to shed space as people refrain from spending online. It closed a 290,000 sq ft distribution centre at the Park Farm Industrial Estate in Wellingborough earlier this year, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

Upmarket confectionery brand Hotel Chocolat is also seeking to sublet space after it warned on profits for the second time last month.

While the national industrial vacancy rate remains relatively low, it has risen to 3.6pc from 3.1pc at the end of 2022.

Additionally, the availability of larger warehouses (250,000 sq ft plus) has been rising sharply and now stands at 4.9pc – a seven-year high.

Amazon, Hotel Chocolat, Co-Op, Boohoo and Sainsbury’s have been contacted for comment. Asos refused to comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.