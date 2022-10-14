U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.25
    +20.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,250.00
    +159.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,138.75
    +55.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.60
    +11.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.13
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.80
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.96
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    -1.63 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3500
    +0.1680 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,806.56
    +697.38 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.30
    +15.76 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,141.18
    +903.76 (+3.44%)
     

Demand for Wood with Greater Durability to Drive the Wood Preservative Chemicals & Coatings Active Ingredients Market, Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Icreasing investments in the construction sector is propelling the demand for wood in the decking and furniture manufacturing industries. the U.S. Wood Preservative Chemicals & Coatings Active Ingredients Market is expected to account for 17.3% of the sales, surpassing US$ 37.9 Mn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for Wood with Greater Durability to Drive the Wood Preservative Chemicals & Coatings Active Ingredients Market, Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Icreasing investments in the construction sector is propelling the demand for wood in the decking and furniture manufacturing industries. the U.S. Wood Preservative Chemicals & Coatings Active Ingredients Market is expected to account for 17.3% of the sales, surpassing US$ 37.9 Mn

NEWARK, Del: The global wood preservative chemicals & coatings active ingredients market stands at US$ 218.5 Mn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 320.3 Mn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2032.

Wood preservation chemicals, as the name suggests, render protection against fungi and insets that attack the wooden surface. There are several kinds of active ingredients used in wood preservative chemicals and coatings – like inorganic and organic ingredients.

Wood preservative chemicals & coatings active ingredients do improvise on wood’s life span by keeping it away from the environmental factors like UV rays, mechanical abrasion, and household chemical attacks.

Indoor as well as outdoor applications are inclined towards wood-based products owing to the aesthetics revolving around them. As such, the requirements of wood-based products are expected to increase in residential buildings, educational institutions, hospitals, and offices.

Get Access to Sample Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15642

Furniture vertical is expanding at a rapid pace all across the US, which is expected to catalyze the wood preservative chemicals & coatings active ingredients market in the forecast period. The US Census Bureau has stated that more than 87K establishments record ~US$ 120 Mn every single year and furniture industry has turned out to be worth US$ 30 Bn. As of the year 2019, furniture and furnishing store sales market was worth ~US$ 9 Bn.

Infrastructure expansion projects are witnessing a rising demand for treated wood due to inevitability of protection of furniture against insects and fungi. This is another factor driving the wood preservative chemicals & coatings active ingredients market.

Also, water-borne coatings are being increasingly used in Canada and the US. Plus, rising awareness regarding advantages of the environmentally-friendly products like wood is expected to take the entire wood preservative chemicals & coatings active ingredients market by storm in the near future.

At the same time, the fact that developed economies like France, Germany, and the US are subject to altering environmental rules as well as regulations with regards to wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredients can’t be ignored. Along these lines, Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), CLP (Classification, Labelling and Packaging), REACH, and VOC’s are restraining the market.

Customization Report before Buying, Visit@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15642

It has also been observed that wood preservative chemicals and coatings active ingredients release toxic odor, which is hazardous for animals as well as humans. These active ingredients also do not render any protection against tough weather conditions. This is another factor hindering the market.

Future Market Insights has, with the help of its team of analysts and consultants, entailed these findings with insights in its latest market study entitled “Wood Preservative Chemicals & Coatings Active Ingredients Market”.

Key Takeaways from Wood Preservative Chemicals & Coatings Active Ingredients Market

  • The US holds 17.3% of the overall market share and the status quo is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period due to consistent demand for water-borne coatings.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to move at a significant pace in the wood preservative chemicals & coatings market due to rapid expansion in Japan, India, and China.

“Demand for eco-friendly products of décor to keep the hopes high for wood preservative chemicals & coatings active ingredients market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wood-preservative-chemicals-and-coatings-active-ingredients-market

Competitive Landscape

  • LANXESS AG, in January 2022, decided upon expanding the active ingredient preservative’s – preventol CMK’s capacity by 50%. It looks forward to invest $1 Mn Euros in its site based out of Krefeld-Uerdingen (Germany).

  • LONZA GROUP AG, in March 2019, tabled 2 novel products as a part of its Proxel range – Proxel LSR and Proxel HBC.

What does the Report Cover?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the wood preservative chemicals & coatings active ingredients market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

  • The research study is based on active ingredient type (inorganic and organic (azoles (propiconazole, tebuconazole, cyproconazole, and likewise), and others), and by use class (UC ½ - indoor, UC 3 – outdoor, UC 4 – outdoor with ground contact, and UC 5 - marine).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

> "FMITODAY" To Get Flat 20% Discount:..!">Use Promo Code ->> "FMITODAY" To Get Flat 20% Discount:..!

Explore Our Trending Reports of FMI'S Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Landscape

Asia Pacific Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size - The market of waterproofing in the Asia Pacific region is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 11,568.5 Mn in 2032.

India Construction Chemicals Market Share - Growing awareness and governmental initiatives towards recovery of various sectors of economy, Future market insights expects that the construction chemicals market in India will expand at CAGR of 13.6% through 2031.

Wood Preservative Coatings Market Trends - Demand for wood preservatives coatings is 653,844 tonnes in 2021. It is set to grow at 4.9% CAGR by volume through 2027.

Semi Chemical Wood Pulp Market Analysis - Out of the total pulp produced using chemical method, over 5% constitutes of semi chemical methods. Moreover, the global semi chemical wood pulp market is expected to exhibit a moderate single digit growth in the forecast period.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Growth - The global wood plastic composites market is set to flourish at a promising CAGR of 11.3% between 2022 and 2032. The market is anticipated to reach USD 16.06 Billion by 2032, while it holds a market value of USD 6.38 Billion in 2022.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Ethereum price undervalued since The Merge: report

    Nearly half of 55 fintech and crypto experts believe Ethereum has been underpriced since the network became a proof-of-stake blockchain through “The Merge” upgrade last month, according to a recent report from financial service firm Finder. See related article: Why YOU should back Ethereum’s Fork Fast facts While 46% of the surveyed panelists said Ether […]

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • Not a Monster: Pepsi-Backed Energy Drink Files for Bankruptcy

    Energy drinks occupy a unique space in the beverage category. To say those claims are dubious at best puts it mildly, but the energy drink business is booming, led by Coca-Cola backed Monster Beverage . While Coke owns under 20% of Monster, the partnership has been a strong one that has helped the brand make inroads at grocery and convenience stores.

  • Fluor Looks Impressive as It Bucks the Market Flow

    Fluor Corp. is a construction and engineering firm that has grabbed my attention because of the position of its charts and its rally from early July, so let's check in on Fluor. In this daily bar chart of FLR, below, we can see that prices have rallied in the past 12 months -- not many stocks can say that. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline from March and that is not a confidence builder.

  • Everyone’s been waiting for a global recession and we might have just hit a ‘tipping point,’ major energy body says

    A fateful decision by oil-exporting nations to cut back on oil production could have big consequences for the global economy.

  • Exxon Stock Builds Base As Conflict In Ukraine Rages; Q3 Earnings Report Due

    Exxon is building a base as the conflict in Ukraine rages on and as Q3 earnings are due later this month.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Exxon Mobil, Shell and BP

    EQT, Chesapeake Energy, Exxon Mobil, Shell and BP are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Polestar 3 electric SUV to be produced in U.S. in 2024, EV maker Lucid set to meet targets

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details the latest news about Polestar's electric SUV and EV maker Lucid stating it will meet its 2022 production targets.

  • ACM Research's Shanghai Subsidiary Shares Revenue, Backlog Guidance

    ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc posted preliminary revenue for the quarter that ended September 30, 2022, and backlog figures for ACM Shanghai as of September 30, 2022. Revenue for the September quarter will likely range between $119 million and $131 million, representing growth of 84% - 101% Y/Y, above the consensus of $110.9 million. ACM currently owns an 82.5% equity interest in ACM Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, ACM Shanghai's total backlog amoun

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Forms A Base In Advance Of Q3 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as it forms a base?

  • America's Natural-Gas Tank is Filling Fast

    That's how much natural gas has been pumped into U.S. storage facilities over the past month, the biggest four-week build of the shale era, according to Energy Information Administration data released Thursday. Injections of gas into underground caves by traders hoping to sell the fuel for higher prices [this winter](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-2022-10-13-cpi-report/card/get-ready-for-higher-heating-bills-lXjwVGl1dYoHZaMXKNw2) has reduced by about half the deficit to

  • Domino's Pizza Is Tossed Higher But Still Has 'Thin Crust'

    Domino's Pizza Inc. reported their latest quarterly figures Thursday morning. The pizza giant posted a U.S. same-store sales increase and stands by its forecast for food costs. The stock price soared about 10% -- amazing.

  • Uber (UBER) Stock Down 10.42% in Tuesday's Trading: Here's Why

    Uber (UBER) saves on labor costs by employing independent contractors.

  • Oil Rises on Bullish Supply Cues as Markets Mull Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied for the first time this week after a US crude report flagged potential bullish drivers, momentarily shrugging off hotter-than-expected inflation data.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of P

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Logitech, LG Display, Stratasys and Vuzix

    Logitech, LG Display, Stratasys and Vuzix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Fastenal Beats on Earnings But The Charts Remain Weak

    Fastenal sells fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies, and Thursday they reported an EPS and revenue beat. The charts were weak back on July 13 and they look weak now. Let's check.