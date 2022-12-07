U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Demandbase Customers, Including Deep Instinct, Folloze, Diebold Nixdorf, and Thales, See Remarkable Success in 2022

·3 min read

Customers Find Demandbase Indispensable in Helping Them Achieve Their Revenue Goals Using Fewer Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company that helps B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, is celebrating 1,300+ customers who are driving more business using fewer resources by leveraging the Demandbase One go-to-market platform. Here are a few of their 2022 success stories:

Demandbase.com (PRNewsfoto/Demandbase) (PRNewsfoto/Demandbase)
Demandbase.com (PRNewsfoto/Demandbase) (PRNewsfoto/Demandbase)

Doing More with Less

  • Deep Instinct became a Demandbase customer when they were switching to a modern account-based approach and needed a platform with flexible, core logic and data they could trust. Since implementing Demandbase One, the company has raised sales development representative (SDR) calls-to-conversations ratio by 333%, increased conversations-to-meetings by 269%, and has seen pipeline soar more than 900% year-over-year. With Demandbase, "We're simply smarter, better, people," said Theresa Woodiel, Deep Instinct's director of ABM and integrated marketing. "And when you think about the efficiency and effectiveness, it was shocking the amount of people's resources, time, and money spent before we plugged in Demandbase."

Benefitting From a True Partnership

  • Folloze began using Demandbase One to create and execute an account-based plan to reach the right buyers at the right time — efficiently. Since then, their ABM program has generated 75% of the company's pre-pipeline and pipeline, doubled their pipeline goal in Q1, and reduced their time to close. Bretton Hoekwater, the company's growth marketing and analytics manager, credits the strong relationship between Folloze and Demandbase with much of their success, emphasizing the importance of finding a partner and not a vendor.

Exceeding Industry Benchmarks with Account-Based Advertising

  • Diebold Nixdorf uses Demandbase One including Advertising, starting with the platform when they needed to engage buyers in North America who were not currently doing business with them. The team became ABX (account-based experience) certified through the Demandbase Academy and has systematically been implementing an account-based approach. Their results have been spectacular, achieving 100% reach, engaging 83% of target accounts (including 64.9% for the first time), and increasing CTRs by 850% over the industry benchmark. As Jenny Reed, Diebold Nixdorf's senior manager of global marketing put it: "If I lost Demandbase, I would lose an incredibly effective tool in my toolbox, because it's really proving to be efficient and productive for us."

Scaling their ABM

  • Thales came to Demandbase when the team wanted a single source of truth for sales and marketing, with intent and engagement data and the ability to identify which accounts were visiting their website (beyond their own first-party data). They also needed the tools and integrations to automate and scale ABM, all of which they found in Demandbase One (ABX) with Advertising. Thales has since achieved 4X industry average click-through rates (CTRs), re-engaged 50% of their disengaged target account list, and doubled their number of marketing qualified accounts (MQAs). "The advertising is great, but the functionality we love the most is orchestration," said Elsa Toutlemonde, Thales' account-based marketing manager EMEA. "Dynamic lists that automatically refresh in LinkedIn — really love that one!"

"We're helping sales and marketing teams work smarter, not harder, with our platform," says Jon Miller, chief marketing officer of Demandbase. "Seeing success stories like these roll in from our esteemed customers tells us that we're achieving this goal. We're so proud of how strategic these companies are, and how much intentionality they're putting into their go-to-market plans and execution. They deserve their time in the spotlight, and we look forward to celebrating their future success along with that of many other customers."

To see more customer success stories, please visit https://www.demandbase.com//why-demandbase/customer-stories/.

About Demandbase
Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demandbase-customers-including-deep-instinct-folloze-diebold-nixdorf-and-thales-see-remarkable-success-in-2022-301696754.html

SOURCE Demandbase

