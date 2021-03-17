Demandbase Defines Account-Based Experience (ABX) as the Next Generation of ABM

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the pioneer and leader in account-based go-to-market, today announces Account-Based Experience (ABX) as the future of account-based marketing (ABM).

Traditional ABM focused on identifying valuable accounts and attempting to engage them, regardless of whether the time was right or if they were interested in hearing from the vendor at all. While sometimes effective, this created a poor experience for buyers who want to engage with vendors on their own terms and on their own schedule. And, as the name Account-Based Marketing implies, these early attempts to be account-based didn't sufficiently involve Sales or other departments.

Demandbase has defined ABX as a go-to-market strategy that uses data and insights to orchestrate relevant, trusted marketing and sales actions throughout the B2B customer lifecycle. ABX is a fundamental, customer-centric rethinking of the account-based go-to-market, rooted in an intense focus on the customer experience at every stage of the buying cycle, using intelligent insights to know when and how to engage and what to say to each account.

"I've always described Account-Based Marketing as 'fishing with spears'," said Jon Miller, chief marketing and product officer of Demandbase. "It's a great analogy, but you've got to realize that it doesn't feel very good to get poked by a spear! Similarly, B2B buyers today want to research potential solutions anonymously, on their own schedule, until the time when they actually do want to engage with a vendor. ABX lets us work with modern buyers on their own terms: anonymously when they want to be, helpful and relevant when they are ready, and always based on trust. It's a much better customer experience and it delivers much better long-term results."

Demandbase is more focused than ever on bringing new technology to their customers to prepare for the next generation of ABM. Go-to-market teams need to engage accounts with the right experience at every stage of the buyer journey, and Demandbase delivers solutions that meet the needs of the modern B2B marketer.

"Our belief in ABX positions us to expand the ABM category within the industry," said Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase. "We've been bringing innovation to our customers that is game changing for their go-to-market strategies, and we will continue to do so with solutions dedicated to improving the buyer experience for their customers. It's a very exciting time for us at Demandbase."

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Experience ( ABX ) and an indispensable part of the B2B Go-to-Market tech stack. The company offers simply the best account-based platform to find, engage, and close the accounts that matter. The biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce, and others, rely on Demandbase to drive their ABX strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market.

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase.

