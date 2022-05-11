U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.33
    -32.72 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.54
    -127.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,492.69
    -244.99 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    -22.41 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.11
    +6.35 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    +12.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9270
    -0.0660 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    -0.0039 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6980
    -0.7320 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,015.16
    -1,552.63 (-4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.25
    -41.44 (-5.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Demandbase Recognized with Four "Top Rated" Awards by TrustRadius

·2 min read

Company Earns High Ratings from Customers for its Account-Based Marketing, Sales Intelligence, Intent, and Market Intelligence Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces that TrustRadius has recognized it with four Top Rated awards. Demandbase received the honor in the Account-Based Marketing (ABM), Intent Data, Market Intelligence, and Sales Intelligence categories. This is the second year in a row that Demandbase has received TrustRadius' Top Rated awards. It's a testament to the way in which its technology scores high with customers for its functionality, ease of use, and ability to drive results.

Demandbase.com (PRNewsfoto/Demandbase)
Demandbase.com (PRNewsfoto/Demandbase)

"There's no greater compliment for us as a company — or for our products — than to receive Top Rated awards in these important categories," says Jon Miller, chief marketing officer of Demandbase. "The fact that these awards are purely driven by vetted customer ratings means that we're doing our job of equipping B2B companies with what they need to execute a successful go-to-market. Thank you to our customers for your support and trust in us, and to TrustRadius for the recognition."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B industry's gold standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. The methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found here.

"Demandbase won Top Rated Awards in Account-Based Marketing (ABM), Intent Data, Market Intelligence, and Sales Intelligence software categories in 2022," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Demandbase earned these Top Rated awards based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius value the intent data insights, account-level analytics, automation, accuracy of contact information, account targeting early in the buying cycle, and as a source of truth for market insights and customer prospecting."

To learn more about Demandbase, and to see its full ratings on TrustRadius, please visit https://www.trustradius.com/products/demandbase/reviews.

About Demandbase
Demandbase is Smarter GTMTM for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demandbase-recognized-with-four-top-rated-awards-by-trustradius-301545302.html

SOURCE Demandbase

Recommended Stories

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Florida Suit Against DeSantis Over Disney Fight Is Thrown Out

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by three Florida residents who claim Governor Ron DeSantis trampled on Walt Disney Co.’s freedom of speech, finding numerous holes in their filing and ruling the company can fight its own battle.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Sel

  • Ukraine Stops Russian Gas Flowing to Europe Through Key Pipeline

    Ukraine reduced flows of Russian natural gas through its territory to Europe, introducing a new threat to the energy security of a continent already racing to sever its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • NXP considers Austin for more semiconductor manufacturing, up to 800 new jobs

    If NXP does choose Central Texas for the expansion, it would add to a rush of large semiconductor projects for the region. Samsung is set to develop a semiconductor plant — at least $17 billion in investment — in the small city of Taylor, and other companies have been looking to expand in the Austin area or place operations here.

  • Oil prices: Barring recession, expect high energy prices for several years, says analyst

    Gasoline and diesel prices are hitting all-time highs again, at a national average of $4.40 and $5.55 per gallon, respectively.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

    Tesla Inc is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday. Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector. "It's not out of the question," Musk told the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

  • Europe’s Snub of Russian Oil Opens Door for OPEC’s Minor Players

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC nations that have stepped up to replace Russian oil flows to Europe aren’t the giants of the Middle East. Instead, some of the group’s minor players are helping to fill the gap. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Push Lower as Technolo

  • Nike To Add Counterfeiting Claims, False Advertising To Its Law Suit Against StockX

    Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) asked a federal judge to let it add counterfeiting claims and false advertising to the current trademark-infringement lawsuit against sneaker marketplace StockX, Bloomberg reports. Nike prosecuted StockX in February in federal court in Manhattan for “blatantly freeriding” on Nike’s trademarks and goodwill with a service called Vault NFTs. StockX argued that its NFTs were simply listings for physical sneakers stored in its vault and can be traded by users. Nike purchased fou

  • Draghi Says European Companies Can Pay for Gas in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said European companies will be able to pay for gas in rubles without breaching sanctions, apparently dismissing European Union guidance to the contrary. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Push Lower as Techn

  • LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman describes 'the problem' with most career advice

    Yahoo Finance catches up with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman on how find career success post-pandemic.

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Pegasystems shares plummet after $2B verdict

    Virginia-based Appian said Tuesday a jury verdict awarded the software firm $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. for trade secret misappropriation.

  • Moderna CFO out after two days in the role as former employer Dentsply discloses probe of financial reporting

    Moderna Inc. surprised investors Wednesday with the news that its recently appointed chief financial officer has departed with immediate effect, following the disclosure of an internal probe into financial reporting at his former employer.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Germany’s Uniper Confident It Can Keep Russian Gas Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- German utility Uniper SE is confident its next payment for Russian natural gas will comply with Kremlin demands without violating sanctions, in the latest sign that European companies and their Russian supplier are finding ways to keep the gas flowing.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingValue Stocks Power Gain