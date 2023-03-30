Demandbase Recognized by G2 in 54 Reports; Named a Leader in 35

Smarter GTM™ company recognized for account-based analytics, account-based orchestration platforms, account-based advertising, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that helps B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announced it has been recognized in 54 G2 Spring 2023 Reports across 11 categories. The company was recognized as a leader in 35 reports and noted in nine as a high performer, three for best relationship, two for easiest to use and best usability, one for easiest setup, easiest admin and easiest doing business with.

"B2B organizations have realized that they have to be smarter about their go-to-market strategy to hit their revenue goals with fewer resources, and this is exactly what we enable them to do," says Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer at Demandbase. "It's gratifying to see that our customers are having the kind of success we envision. They're using so many different aspects of our GTM Platform and taking advantage of ongoing improvements — improvements in orchestration functionality, application usability, reporting and analytics, the volume and accuracy of company and contact data, email snapshots, and much more. We see this reflected in the number of reports we were recognized for across multiple categories."

The G2 Grid® reports are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Demandbase customers have been effusive in their acclaim for the Smarter Go-to-Market™ platform. This is a small sampling of comments from recent customer reviews:

The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence. To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from other active Demandbase users, visit G2's review page: https://www.g2.com/products/demandbase-abm-platform/reviews .

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By aligning your sales and marketing teams around a combination of your data, our data, and artificial intelligence — what we call Account Intelligence — so you can identify, engage, and focus your time and money on the accounts most likely to buy. That's Smarter GTM™.

