U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.64
    +0.57 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8430
    -0.1320 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,596.18
    -701.26 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.79
    -75.99 (-8.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.48
    -49.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

DemandBridge Promotes Michelle Bengermino to Chief Product Officer (CPO)

·2 min read

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandBridge, LLC, a dominant Marketing Automation Platform provider to approximately 500 Marketing/Print Services firms, announces the promotion of Michelle Bengermino to Chief Product Officer effective Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Michelle has helped guide DemandBridge's product development for 21 years and has filled key roles in engineering, product development, and most recently served as the Chief Customer Officer. With Ryan Smith, the new Director of Customer Success, tending to those initiatives, Michelle is energized to refocus and ensure the smooth development of great products that deliver value to our customers. Along with our new Director of Customer Success, Erika Mason has been promoted to Implementation Services Manager to ensure delivery of a quality experience during the implementation process as well as maintaining and growing the client relationship and customer success initiatives.

As Michelle takes on the role of Chief Product Officer, she will be responsible for DemandBridge's product management, product marketing, and market research. Michelle brings a unique perspective having spent time working directly in and with cross-functional teams and interacting with clients. Her technical understanding of DemandBridge's development processes creates a unique partnership with engineering which integrates advocating for customer needs and complex technical decisions. As Chief Product Officer, Michelle will remain a valued member of our executive leadership team.

DemandBridge's Chairman and CEO, David Rich said of the announcement, "Michelle has been a part of the DemandBridge team for many years now making this appointment an easy and well deserved decision. Her expertise in our platform's operations, developments, and customer support have given her extensive knowledge to bring to her new product management, marketing, and research initiatives and responsibilities." Rich added, "Michelle will strengthen our efforts to continue empowering our customers with DemandBridge technology in this new role."

About DemandBridge LLC
With more than 5,000 power users, 10,000 storefronts, and hundreds of thousands of access users across the retail, consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, energy, and non-profit verticals, the DemandBridge platforms deliver technology solutions designed to solve unique business challenges. The DemandBridge platforms provide end-to-end solutions connecting powerful commerce, sourcing, logistics management, invoicing/accounting, and inventory management capabilities with the industry's leading multi-channel brand management portals. All built from the vision of professionals who know the Print, Promotional Products, and Marketing Logistics Management business from every angle.

Contact Information:
Cori Jackson & Marcy Wright, DemandBridge
Executive Plaza III, 11350 McCormick Road, Suite 1000, Hunt Valley, MD 21031
demandbridge.com
330212@email4pr.com
800 448 1484

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demandbridge-promotes-michelle-bengermino-to-chief-product-officer-cpo-301485857.html

SOURCE DemandBridge, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Salesforce employees protest against its NFT ambitions

    Over 400 Salesforce employee signed an open letter raising concerns about the company NFT plans.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Quitting Can Be Contagious at a Company. Here’s How to Stop It.

    “Stay interviews” can make the employees who remain feel more understood—and committed to the company.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterStocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Rus

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • Guyana To Get First Oil And Gas Training Center

    3t EnerMech plans to launch Guyana’s first oil and gas training center in collaboration with Orinduik Development and Windsor Technologies.

  • Analyst Report: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

    Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. The company holds over 300 auctions yearly and sells over $5 billion worth of equipment.

  • Shares Drop After Zhenro’s Default Warning: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks slid after Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may not have enough cash to meet debt-payment obligations next month, in a move that may undermine efforts by the government to stem financial contagion in the sector.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘

  • This Man Is Wondering If He's An A-Hole For Calling Out His Boss Over A Salary Issue, And I'm Genuinely Curious What You Think

    "When I called him out, he told me that both myself, and the friend he offered the position to, were being unprofessional and insubordinate by discussing salary."View Entire Post ›

  • 4 Reasons to Buy This Dividend Aristocrat Now

    The fast-food Dividend Aristocrat McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has held up better than the S&P 500 year to date. McDonald's stock has been down 6.5% while the S&P 500 has dropped 8.4% during that time. McDonald's posted robust revenue and earnings growth in 2021.

  • Financial regrets? Majority of Americans had second thoughts about spending in 2021, according to MoneyGeek survey

    Here are the expert tips for doable money goals to start the year off right.

  • Japan's Feb factory activity growth falls to 5-month low - flash PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February as output contracted, underscoring the prolonged impact that global supply chain disruptions are having on the world's third-largest economy. Activity in the services sector shrank at the fastest rate since May 2020 as demand weakened after the country saw coronavirus infections spike to a record due to the Omicron variant. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing PurchasingManagers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.9 from a final 55.4 in the previous month.

  • Drivers face fuel shortages as workers at UK's largest refinery vote on strike action

    Britain’s largest oil refinery faces the threat of shut-downs owing to strike action amid a row over workers’ pay.

  • 5 Simple Habits That Will Help You Save for Retirement

    Saving for retirement can be a struggle. You might have many years left in your career, and it can seem almost impossible to save the necessary hundreds of thousands or even a million dollars. While a...

  • 2 Pros and 2 Cons of Working in Retirement

    Working in retirement has become more and more prevalent in the U.S. While the percentage of participants in most age groups is declining, there's an ongoing increase in participation by those 75 and older, according to data and forecasts from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here are two pros and two cons to working in retirement.