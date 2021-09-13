U.S. markets closed

DemandTec Appoints Kevin Sterneckert as Chief Strategy Officer

·3 min read

Retail technology executive will elevate industry recognition, accelerate innovation, and drive growth

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading end-to-end, AI-powered lifecycle pricing provider, DemandTec by Acoustic is a recognized innovator in autonomous pricing, promotions, and markdowns, and trading partner collaboration. Today, DemandTec announced further acceleration of its growth and innovation strategy with the appointment of Kevin Sterneckert as Chief Strategy Officer.

Kevin Sterneckert, Chief Strategy Officer, DemandTec
Kevin Sterneckert, Chief Strategy Officer, DemandTec

With more than 35 years of industry experience in retail technology, including extensive hands-on pricing and merchandising experience, Sterneckert combines forward-looking industry visionary insights with the pragmatic grounding of a seasoned practitioner, including previously serving as a senior leader of DemandTec in its start-up days. In returning to DemandTec, he joins a very different, fast-growing organization at the forefront of applying AI-based demand intelligence to deliver profitable revenue growth for retailers.

With a range of successful prior executive leadership roles at retail technology companies including Symphony RetailAI, JDA (now Blue Yonder), Predictix, and Oracle, as well as several years as Gartner's Research Vice President and Lead Analyst for the Consumer Value Chain, Sterneckert provides a unique and expert point of view to focus on high-impact solutions that will enable retailers to succeed in a fast-changing landscape, today and in the future.

Sternerkert's early career included executive pricing, merchandising, and strategic planning roles at a range of retailers, including HEB, Wal-Mart Stores, and Big V Supermarkets. He joins DemandTec from Symphony RetailAI, where he was Chief Marketing Officer.

"Kevin's a highly respected industry visionary with in-depth insights into the challenges retailers face and with a keen sense of the technology innovations that will best enable them to overcome those challenges," said Todd P. Michaud, CEO of DemandTec. "I've been an admirer of Kevin's for many years, and I'm excited to add his talents and energy to our growth-oriented leadership team here at DemandTec."

"I'm thrilled to rejoin DemandTec, where I sense the same energy, passion, and innovation that the company was recognized for from its early days as an AI-driven lifecycle pricing first mover," said Sterneckert. "I jumped at the chance to join this outstanding team under Todd's leadership, and I look forward to working with the entire DemandTec team and customers to develop the strategies that will drive the next chapters of growth with solutions that will empower retailers and manufacturers with advanced capabilities that unlock new value and competitive opportunities."

To view DemandTec's suite of AI-Powered Autonomous Pricing Solutions, click here. To view some of DemandTec's customer case studies, click here.

About DemandTec

DemandTec, a strategic business unit of Acoustic, is committed to taking AI automated lifecycle pricing to new heights. With deep and commanding worldwide retail pricing domain knowledge and experience, DemandTec enables retailers and CPG partners to deliver optimal everyday pricing, promotions, and markdowns across all retail channels to thrive in today's hyper-competitive retail landscape. Ranked among the top 10 providers across 21 categories in the 2021 RIS Software LeaderBoard, DemandTec addresses retail pricing challenges today and into the future with relentless focus, commitment, and ongoing investment. For more information, visit www.demandtec.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. To learn details about our RIS LeaderBoard rankings, visit our resource page.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an open, independent marketing cloud and analytics provider. We're reimagining marketing technology by lessening the burdens of repetitive tasks and equipping marketers with powerful technology that is simple and easy to use. We give marketers more time to do what really matters—to think bigger and put themselves back into the work. We help marketers aim higher, bringing humanity back into marketing. Acoustic serves an international client base, including Fortune 500 companies, providing digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing, and marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit www.acoustic.com.

