Demaris Mills Appointed President of IDT

·3 min read

Mills Provides Global Life Sciences Experience as IDT Continues Unprecedented Growth

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a leading comprehensive genomics solutions provider, announced today that Demaris Mills has been appointed President of the Company, succeeding Trey Martin, who was promoted to a new position in Genomic Medicine within Danaher, IDT's parent company. The leadership transition comes at a time when IDT is growing its product solutions, expanding its global footprint, has a seasoned leadership team, and has the advantage of the Danaher Business System (DBS) culture.

Integrated DNA Technologies
Integrated DNA Technologies

Mills has been with Danaher companies for more than 12 years and brings broad global experience in the life sciences, genomics, and diagnostics, and a proven track record of driving results while fostering a collaborative and highly engaged team environment.

"I have admired IDT for many years, and I am thrilled and humbled to have this opportunity to lead such a storied and important company," Mills said. "IDT is in an excellent position to build upon its core technologies in next generation sequencing (NGS), CRISPR, synthetic biology, and qPCR to deliver groundbreaking solutions that will best serve scientists in academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development. This is an exciting time as IDT expands its products and service offerings to become the global leader in genomics applications that advance research and clinical care around the world.

"I look forward to working with our customers, associates, and partners to further IDT's single-minded commitment to offering innovative solutions and services that help advance the field of genomics research to improve the human condition," Mills stated.

Mills most recently served as President of Phenomenex, where she delivered above market growth through high-impact and sustainable improvements across the business, including innovation, commercial, operations, and people leadership. Prior to Phenomenex, Mills delivered similarly transformative results at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, as Vice President, General Manager of the Genomics and Liquid Handling businesses, Vice President of European Sales, Vice President of Global Marketing, and as leader of Product Management for the Leica Biosystems Consumables Business. Her strong leadership background in Sales, Marketing, Product Management, M&A and General Management, combined with her people-centric approach, has allowed her to successfully enable accelerated growth and innovation. Mills received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Economics and French from Smith College in Massachusetts.

About IDT
Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry in the areas of academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. IDT is an operating company within Danaher Corporation's (NYSE: DHR) Life Sciences platform. For more information, please visit www.idtdna.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Media Contact
IDT Public Relations
800-328-2661 (USA & Canada)
+1 319-626-8400 (outside USA)
idtpr@idtdna.com

Demaris Mills
Demaris Mills
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demaris-mills-appointed-president-of-idt-301367561.html

SOURCE Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

