U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,637.25
    +21.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.40
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.70
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0364
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6600
    -0.2410 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,279.13
    +134.72 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.31
    +3.02 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.89
    -146.94 (-0.52%)
     

DEMATIC CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF LOGISTICS AUTOMATION LEADERSHIP IN ASIA

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Dematic celebrates reaching the milestone of 50 years of operations in Asia, there is a real optimism in the logistics automation and software company's Asia team about the future ahead working with customers and partner organisations for the benefit of communities across Asia.

Dematic Singapore Office
Dematic Singapore Office

Established in Asia in 1972, Dematic pioneered the introduction of logistic automation to the region with early Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS). Milestones include Dematic rolling out the first automated system in Singapore in the 1970s, the first AS/RS in Malaysia in the 1980s, the first AS/RS in India in 2007, and the largest high-speed automated sorter in Asia commissioned in Korea in 2005.

"This track record of innovation has accelerated in recent years to address rapidly changing customer demands for speed, quality, and operations at a scale difficult to imagine even 10 years ago," says Michael Bradshaw, senior director of systems and solutions design at Dematic, a 25-year veteran, and a recognised industry leader.

"With a legacy dating back to Germany in 1819, we're extremely thankful to the customers who work with us in Asia and our employees who have built our high-performance culture," says Michael Jerogin, chief executive officer, Dematic Asia Pacific. "Our strong commitment to customers is rewarded with the long-term partnerships and repeat business that has driven us to a market leadership position in APAC (based on revenue; source: logistics automation suppliers' Asia financial reports) and a strong contributor to Dematic worldwide. We continue to invest with three in-region manufacturing facilities, the largest engineering centre of excellence in the region, and the largest in-country service teams across the region – all ensuring we deliver on our promises to our customers."

"Dematic has come a long way from our humble beginnings, working with our customers in Asia to grow our operations and to provide superior support to businesses, from small operations to large and complex projects incorporating advanced automation and software," says Steve Cheung, managing director, Dematic Asia.

Dematic has expanded employment opportunities and employee skills as part of our growth into new geographic markets and with advancements in technology.

"We take great pride in developing our people and teams into the best our industry has to offer, creating a work environment built on teamwork, collaboration, and unrelenting commitment to our customers. Our teams go above and beyond to deliver and support logistics automation for our customers in the face of many challenges over the years, including the pandemic and natural disasters. Successful project execution on-time, in-full brings us a great satisfaction knowing that our hard work helps our customers to continue playing a vital role in supporting their local communities," adds Cheung.

Much of Dematic's growth in Asia can be attributed to milestone projects with some of the world's leading food and beverage producers, electronics and pharmaceutical companies, third-party logistics suppliers, and leading grocery and e-commerce retailers.

With a strong focus on quality, safety, and the environment, Dematic is certified ISO 9001:2015 Quality, ISO 45001:2018 Safety, and ISO 14001:2015 Environment.

Further information: Dematic Pte Limited, 101 Eunos Avenue 3, #05-01 TSL 101, Singapore 409835. Tel: +65 6229 4500 Dematic.com

-ends-

About Dematic

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centres, manufacturing facilities, and service centres located in more than 35 countries, the Dematic global network of over 11,000 employees has helped achieve approximately 8,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.  dematic.com

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g., changes in business, economic and competitive conditions (including with respect to further developments in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic), regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

SOURCE Dematic Pty Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Oil: Another production cut next week is ‘in the cards,’ analyst says

    Lipow Oil Associates President Andrew Lipow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about speculated OPEC+ output cuts ahead of its December meeting, as well as discussing Chevron's decision to resume oil output in Venezuela and U.S. gas prices.

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • The return-to-office war may finally be reaching a compromise, but companies will be the biggest losers

    Employers and employees are inching closer to a hybrid work schedule that they're both happy with.

  • Nio Is a Tried and True Performer

    Nio is delivering positive results despite macroeconomic headwinds

  • Disney CEO Robert Iger at Town Hall Vows to Focus on Creativity, Streaming Profitability

    The Disney CEO tells employees that the company needs to chase profitability from streaming rather than new subscribers.

  • Oil: Why Goldman Sachs is still bullish despite headwinds

    The bank's strategists say the supply situation for oil will "inevitably" require "much higher prices."

  • Fire Awards: AppHarvest has created 700 Kentucky jobs. Here's what comes next

    AppHarvest is the Blazer winner in the Job Creators category for KY Inno's inaugural Fire Awards. AppHarvest (Nasdaq: APPH) has grown tremendously and we’re not just talking about produce. The Morehead, Kentucky-based agritech company, founded in 2017 and publicly listed in 2021, is operating three controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities, designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing.

  • Snap Staff Told to Be in Office Four Days a Week Starting in February

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel told employees that he expects them to be in the social media company’s offices in person 80% of the time starting in February.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next Recession“I believe that spending more time together in person will help us to achieve our full potential,” he wr

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • BlockFi Sold $239 Million of Crypto, Warned of Job Cuts Before Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc. sold about $239 million of its own cryptocurrency and warned almost 250 workers that they would lose their jobs in the run-up to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, court papers show. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionBlockFi sold the holdings to cover expected bankruptcy expenses and isn’t planning

  • 4 Railroad Stocks to Capitalize on Strong Freight Demand

    The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is gaining from a favorable freight environment. This bodes well for stocks like UNP, CP, CSX and NSC.

  • Buy Amazon on Cyber Monday? Check the Charts First

    Amazon stock is struggling to rally on Cyber Monday, as the charts flash caution. Here's how bulls can trade it from here.

  • Startup CEO Fired for LSD Use Claims Discrimination in Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- The former chief executive of a high-flying technology startup who was fired for using LSD sued the company and some of its venture backers, claiming the real reason for his termination was his East Asian background.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionJustin Zhu, who was fired from Iterable Inc. last year after d

  • What to Know About RMDs and Retirement Planning

    People planning for retirement need a game plan for required minimum distributions. Do it right, and they’ll keep more savings in their pockets—and less in the government’s.

  • You Maxed Out Your Roth IRA: Now What?

    If you’ve already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • U.S. oil prices recover from their lowest price of the year

    U.S. oil futures finish higher Monday, with the West Texas Intermediate crude contract recovering from early losses attributed to demand worries tied to China.