DEMDACO Celebrates 25th Anniversary

·3 min read

Gift and Home Décor Brand Commemorates 25 Years of Lifting Spirits

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEMDACO, a leading gift and home décor company, is celebrating 25 years of bringing beautiful and meaningful gifts to consumers.

DEMDACO Celebrates 25th Anniversary Gift and Home Décor Brand Commemorates 25 Years of Lifting Spirits

Since its inception in 1997, DEMDACO set out to offer curated, meaningful gifts that help lift the spirit in times of celebration, when comfort is needed or just to put a smile on someone's face. These handcrafted, artisan-made gifts were designed to nurture goodness, support family and friends and encourage consumers to inspire others and themselves.

Now, 25 years later, DEMDACO is a staple in the gift and home décor industries and is the first place many consumers turn to express their love and support for another through a thoughtful gift. The brand is also best known for its Willow Tree® brand of sculpted figures and its Giving Collection®, an assortment of cozy essentials inspired by the beauty of giving and comforting loved ones.

"From the beginning we have tried to be a force for good, whether it is in our beautiful and meaningful products, in our relationships with customers and vendors, or in the running of our business," states Demi Lloyd, CEO and Co-Founder of DEMDACO. "We have not always succeeded, but we keep trying and learning. 'Lifting the Spirit' is much more than a tagline…it gets us up in the morning and is our motivation. We are very grateful to all of our partners in various spheres who have enabled us to keep growing and hopefully improving."

Throughout its history, DEMDACO has consistently donated to dozens of charitable organizations across the country and fostered a generous company culture. Employees also volunteer their time at several non-profits in the greater Kansas City area where the company is based and nationwide, serving over 5,600 hours in the last two years.

To celebrate its milestone anniversary, DEMDACO will kick off 2022 with 25% off with promo code CHEERS25 on DEMDACO.com valid through 1/25/2022 (excludes Willow Tree®). The DEMDACO retail store at the Legends Mall in Kansas City, will also be hosting a variety of in-store experiences and promotions throughout the year.

For more information about DEMDACO products visit DEMDACO.com or contact Customer Care by phone at 888.336.3226, email customercare@demdaco.com.

For editorial or PR inquiries, or to request images, please email demdaco@5wpr.com.

About DEMDACO:
DEMDACO is the destination for giftable products intended to lift the spirits and create meaningful moments in people's lives. Founded 25 years ago by Demi Lloyd and Dave Kiersznowski, DEMDACO specializes in providing carefully curated, unique, handcrafted pieces by their team of artisans and designed to spread comfort, love, and joy. DEMDACO is headquartered in Kansas City with offices in Hong Kong. DEMDACO's unique products are sold in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Australia & New Zealand.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demdaco-celebrates-25th-anniversary-301463966.html

SOURCE DEMDACO

