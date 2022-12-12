U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,930.25
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,479.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,547.25
    -22.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.70
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.74
    +0.72 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.10
    -11.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2222
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8870
    +0.3370 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,910.64
    -244.39 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.41
    -9.84 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.12
    -79.89 (-0.29%)
     

Dementia Drugs Market Predicted to Reach USD 19.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.5% CAGR: Says Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, advancement in R&D activities for drug development, rise in the adoption of early diagnosis, the growing geriatric population, increase in investment in R&D by players, and the surge in demand for personalized medicines drive the growth of the global dementia drugs market

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dementia Drugs Market by Indication (Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinsons Disease Dementia, Alzheimers Disease, Vascular Dementia, Other Indications), by Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Antagonists and its Combination Drugs), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global dementia drugs industry generated $8.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $19.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12379

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, advancement in R&D activities for drug development, rise in the adoption of early diagnosis, the growing geriatric population, increase in investment in R&D by players, presence of robust pipeline candidates, increase in public awareness about the disease prevention in developing regions, and the surge in demand for personalized medicines drive the growth of the global dementia drugs market. However, strict government regulations related to product approval and high cost linked to R&D activity restrain the growth of dementia drugs industry. Conversely, accelerated technological advancement in drug discovery techniques and high investment for drug development by the government are expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the dementia drugs market in future.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global dementia drugs market, as it was reported that the pandemic caused a significant rise in the number of dementia patients.

  • Some research has shown that the COVID-19 infection can increase a person's likelihood of developing dementia and cause the symptoms to show up earlier.

  • Moreover, COVID-19 shows adverse impact on brain function by reducing the level of consciousness. Thus, increase in COVID-19 infection in patients with Alzheimer's disease increased the demand for dementia drugs during the pandemic.

The Alzheimer's disease segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on indication, the Alzheimer's disease segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global dementia drugs market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in life expectancy, rise in ageing population, and changes in lifestyle. However, the vascular dementia segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increasing number of people, especially geriatrics and smokers, with high risk of developing vascular dementia as well as increasing understanding of diagnosis modalities.

The cholinesterase inhibitors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drug class, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global dementia drugs market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in the geriatric population, rise in the prevalence of dementia, and growth in drug discovery. However, the NMDA antagonists and its combination drugs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders, robust R&D by key players toward the disease treatment, and increased hospitalization rate.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12379

The hospital pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global dementia drugs market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in geriatric population and Alzheimer's patients. However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the convenience and cheaper costs of purchasing prescription drugs electronically, especially under the lockdown situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dementia drugs market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in R&D investments by numerous companies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in spending capabilities, owing to the evolving healthcare regulatory landscape, increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases, and the government's emphasis on enhancing R&D capabilities for innovative drug development in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

  • Apotex inc.

  • Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

  • Biogen Idec

  • Eisai

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Abbvie Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

  • Novartis AG

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Biopharmaceuticals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Culture Media Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Acne Medication Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Home Medical Equipment Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dementia-drugs-market-predicted-to-reach-usd-19-7-billion-globally-by-2031-at-8-5-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301699281.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 1000% in One Day

    Investors looking for some unseemly gains will often pivot to the biotech space, a segment for which the term high-risk/high-reward might possibly have been coined. Bear or bull, it can make no difference to these names, which can soar or crash, depending on specific events such as regulatory approval/rejection or strong/disappointing results from a clinical trial. Even so, the gains posted by Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in Friday’s session are unusual and particularly eye-catching. The stock soared

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Amgen in Advanced Talks to Buy Horizon Therapeutics

    The U.S. biotech company was the last of three suitors standing in an auction for the drugmaker. A deal would likely be valued at well over $20 billion and mark the largest healthcare merger of the year.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is There any Hope for Veru Stock?

    With approval of Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) drug sabizabulin for severe COVID-19 in serious question, the company's shareholders have every right to be a bit flighty at the moment. The most significant near-term risk to Veru's stock is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might decide to rebuff its request to commercialize sabizabulin with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In November, a non-binding advisory committee at the FDA voted against the company, finding with an 8-5 vote that the medicine's purported efficacy characteristics were not compelling enough for an expedited approval in light of the known risks of treatment and the ongoing public health need for such therapies.

  • Oil rises on uncertainty over U.S. pipeline restart, Russian supplies

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday as a key pipeline supplying the United States stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation for a Western price cap on its exports. Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.40 a barrel by 0300 GMT. "Oil prices are higher as the Keystone pipeline remains shut, China's COVID controls ease and on concerns that Russia could reduce output," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for OANDA.

  • TC Energy says has not found cause of Keystone oil pipeline leak

    TC shut the pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas on Wednesday, making it one of the largest U.S. crude spills in nearly a decade. The pipeline operator said that it has more than 250 people working on the leak, including third-party environmental specialists, adding that it is continuously monitoring air quality and presently there are no indications of adverse health or public concerns. The 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone line is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to refiners in the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While ChatGPT has shown many people how powerful AI can be, these stocks utilize it to its full potential.

  • Fund Managers Brace for ESG Correction With $4 Trillion at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset managers are trying to digest new regulatory proposals that have the potential to upend Europe’s biggest ESG fund category.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateA plan by E

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Microsoft Tops the Best-Managed Companies of 2022

    The company is No. 1—again—in the Drucker Institute’s annual Management Top 250 ranking. But below No. 1, there were a lot of changes, especially among technology companies.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptionally Cheap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-basement-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a 38% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts. Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine.

  • Post-pandemic, consumers want things to return to normal. Employees? Not so much

    More than two and a half years later in a world yearning for normalcy, many workers are fed up and don't want to go back to the way things were

  • Investors Call Time on FAANG Stock Dominance After Nasdaq’s Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- For some investors, this year’s rout in high-flying technology stocks is more than a bear market: It’s the end of an era for a handful of giant companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear Fi

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Makes a Move Against Coke, Celsius, Monster

    New energy drink products promising to give one that wake-up boost are popping up at seemingly every corner while the energy drink market is poised to reach $65.53 billion globally by 2028. Not everyone likes energy drinks but those in the know and not wanting to lose market share are keeping a serious eye on these numbers. This week, drink giant Keurig Dr Pepper dropped $863 million for a 30% stake in the beverage company Nutrabolt.

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.