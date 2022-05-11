Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market: 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market value is set to grow by USD 7.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by Drug class (MAO inhibitors, acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, glutamate inhibitors, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market by Drug Class and Geography- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moreover, the growing geriatric population is notably driving the market growth, although rise in the economic burden of neurological disorders may impede the market growth.

Download sample report to know Market Share, Size, Exact Growth Variance, and the Y-O-Y Growth Rate

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Geography

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the dementia and movement disorder treatment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The growing prevalence of target diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease will facilitate the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Drug Class

The dementia and movement disorder treatment market share growth by the MAO inhibitors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the high efficacy and specificity, MAO inhibitors are used as a monotherapy in early Parkinson's disease or as adjunctive therapy in patients suffering from motor-related symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Thus, the rising prevalence of Parkinson's disease and related disorders is expected to lead to an increase in the consumption of MAO inhibitors. This, in turn, will drive the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market contribution & share of various segments & regions

Story continues

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Driver

One of the key drivers supporting the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth is the growing geriatric population. In 2020, regions such as Eastern and South-Eastern Asia were home to the largest number of the world geriatric population, with 260 million people falling into the age group of 65 years and above. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in September 2021, around 55 million people had dementia globally. Out of these, over 60% were living in low- and middle-income countries. The geriatric population is increasing in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in Eastern and South-Eastern Asia. In view of this, the number of people with dementia is expected to rise to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050 globally. The increase in the geriatric population in nations worldwide will increase the risk of developing neurological disorders, including dementia, thereby increasing the demand for dementia drugs, thus driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Challenge

One of the key factors hindering the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth is the rise in the economic burden of neurological disorders. As per the CDC, Alzheimer's disease is one of the top ten leading causes of death in the US. Thus, there is a high requirement for treating Alzheimer's disease in the US. However, the growing treatment costs act as a challenge to patients in the US. A study titled The Economic Burden of Parkinson's Disease was conducted and published by the Michael J. Fox Foundation, along with national organizations in the US. The study estimated that the total cost of Parkinson's disease to individuals, families, and the US government is $51.9 billion annually. Thus, the economic burden of the disease is expected to increase with an increase in the geriatric population in the US, thereby making it a public healthcare concern and thereby hampering the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth.

Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H Lundbeck AS

Johnson and Johnson

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Lannett Co. Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Novartis AG

Organon and Co.

Orion Pharma Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB SA

Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC

The dementia and movement disorder treatment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dementia and movement disorder treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dementia and movement disorder treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dementia and movement disorder treatment market vendors

Related Reports:

Neurodegenerative Diseases Therapeutics Market by Indication and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the neurodegenerative diseases therapeutics market size is predicted to surge by USD 19.74 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.98%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Brain Health Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The brain health supplements market share is expected to increase by USD 3.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Lannett Co. Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Novartis AG, Organon and Co., Orion Pharma Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Drug Class

5.3 MAO inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Glutamate inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Drug Class

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 Biogen Inc.

10.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.

10.6 H Lundbeck AS

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.9 Novartis AG

10.10 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 UCB SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dementia-and-movement-disorder-treatment-market-45-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--by-drug-class-and-geography---forecast-and-analysis-2022-2026-301542685.html

SOURCE Technavio