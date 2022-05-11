U.S. markets closed

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market: 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

·16 min read

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market value is set to grow by USD 7.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by Drug class (MAO inhibitors, acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, glutamate inhibitors, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market by Drug Class and Geography- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moreover, the growing geriatric population is notably driving the market growth, although rise in the economic burden of neurological disorders may impede the market growth.

Download sample report to know Market Share, Size, Exact Growth Variance, and the Y-O-Y Growth Rate

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Geography

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the dementia and movement disorder treatment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The growing prevalence of target diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease will facilitate the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • Drug Class

The dementia and movement disorder treatment market share growth by the MAO inhibitors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the high efficacy and specificity, MAO inhibitors are used as a monotherapy in early Parkinson's disease or as adjunctive therapy in patients suffering from motor-related symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Thus, the rising prevalence of Parkinson's disease and related disorders is expected to lead to an increase in the consumption of MAO inhibitors. This, in turn, will drive the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market contribution & share of various segments & regions

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Driver

One of the key drivers supporting the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth is the growing geriatric population. In 2020, regions such as Eastern and South-Eastern Asia were home to the largest number of the world geriatric population, with 260 million people falling into the age group of 65 years and above. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in September 2021, around 55 million people had dementia globally. Out of these, over 60% were living in low- and middle-income countries. The geriatric population is increasing in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in Eastern and South-Eastern Asia. In view of this, the number of people with dementia is expected to rise to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050 globally. The increase in the geriatric population in nations worldwide will increase the risk of developing neurological disorders, including dementia, thereby increasing the demand for dementia drugs, thus driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Challenge

One of the key factors hindering the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth is the rise in the economic burden of neurological disorders. As per the CDC, Alzheimer's disease is one of the top ten leading causes of death in the US. Thus, there is a high requirement for treating Alzheimer's disease in the US. However, the growing treatment costs act as a challenge to patients in the US. A study titled The Economic Burden of Parkinson's Disease was conducted and published by the Michael J. Fox Foundation, along with national organizations in the US. The study estimated that the total cost of Parkinson's disease to individuals, families, and the US government is $51.9 billion annually. Thus, the economic burden of the disease is expected to increase with an increase in the geriatric population in the US, thereby making it a public healthcare concern and thereby hampering the dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth.

Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Biogen Inc.

  • Eisai Co. Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • H Lundbeck AS

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

  • Lannett Co. Inc.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Organon and Co.

  • Orion Pharma Ltd.

  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • UCB SA

  • Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC

The dementia and movement disorder treatment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the dementia and movement disorder treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the dementia and movement disorder treatment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dementia and movement disorder treatment market vendors

Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 7.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.35

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Lannett Co. Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Novartis AG, Organon and Co., Orion Pharma Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Drug Class

  • 5.3 MAO inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Glutamate inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Drug Class

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Biogen Inc.

  • 10.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 H Lundbeck AS

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.9 Novartis AG

  • 10.10 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 UCB SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

