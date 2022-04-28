U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,207.75
    +27.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,259.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,171.00
    +162.00 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.70
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.46
    -1.56 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.90
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7210
    +1.2770 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,360.32
    +976.81 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.71
    +18.79 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,644.73
    +258.10 (+0.98%)
     

Democratic Candidate Dr. Eugene Allen Hits the Campaign Trail in Oakland on Thursday for the Heated California Insurance Commissioner Race

Dr. Allen for California Insurance Commissioner
·2 min read

Dr. Allen plans to meet with locals and officials to hear their insurance concerns and needs for the Oakland Community

Dr. Eugene Allen

Dr. Eugene Allen
Dr. Eugene Allen

OAKLAND, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Democratic Candidate Dr. Eugene Allen hits the campaign trail in Oakland starting Thursday, April 28, 2022, to meet with local officials. The Los Angeles doctor is making waves throughout the Democratic Party, as the top third candidate to challenge incumbent Ricardo Lara and Assemblyman Marc Levine. Dr. Allen announced his run for candidacy in October of 2021. During this visit, Dr. Allen plans to meet with Oakland NAACP and Alameda County Pastors, with a local stop at Scott's Seafood Jack London Square on Thursday, April 28th, to meet with locals and the general public.

The African American candidate has begun to receive increasing support as the campaign moves towards the June primary. Dr. Allen has received a windfall of endorsements and donations, while becoming more visible to California residents over the last two months. Team Allen reports a 150% boost in website visits, receiving 71k new visits this month, at times knocking down the servers.

Candidate Allen states: "I look forward to meeting with the community of Oakland, the residents deserve to have their voices heard. My goal is to find a common solution and offer assistance with the growing need for insurance reform in California."

Dr. Allen is known for his community leadership in Los Angeles. Candidate Allen has plans to return to Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose and the wine country in the upcoming weeks. Dr. Allen is the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care facilities, located throughout Southern California. For 20 years, Dr. Eugene Allen and his wife, Dr. Connie Yu, have centered their commitment to improving the communities of Los Angeles.

Campaign Headquarters

Dr. Allen for California Insurance Commissioner
701 East 28th Street Suite 401
Long Beach, Ca 90806
Phone: (310) 386-6404
Election Website: www.electdrallen2022.com

Media Inquiries: Derrick Dzurko
Email: derrick@e1mgmedia.com
Phone: (888) 231-6942

Related Images






Image 1: Dr. Eugene Allen


Candidate DR. Eugene Allen for Insurance Commissioner 2022



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Roku Stock Is Dropping After Comcast and Charter Teamed Up

    Streaming platform Roku is seeing shares tumble on news that Comcast and Charter Communications are jointly creating a rival platform.

  • Elon Musk’s Teen Twitter Nemesis Thinks He Helped Motivate Buyout

    Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty ImagesIt’s been another surreal month for the freshman college student who made an enemy of Elon Musk last year by publicly tracking his private jet on Twitter. Following news that Musk has struck a deal to buy the social media company for $44 billion, 19-year-old Jack Sweeney can’t help but feel partially responsible.“I think I did have some impact,” he said in an interview with The Daily Beast. “He might have just gotten a little bit mad” about the posts.Swe

  • Who is leaving Twitter and who is staying — and why

    Some people who have previously violated the social media platform's community guidelines hope for a new opportunity on the app. But some are staying for other reasons.

  • Hwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang, the enigmatic investor behind one of the most spectacular trading debacles in Wall Street history, was arrested Wednesday morning over what federal prosecutors characterized as a vast, criminal scheme to mislead banks and manipulate markets.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Polan

  • Florida actually dissolving Disney's special status unlikely since 'consequences too dire,' expert predicts

    As Disney grapples with the aftermath of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revoking the company's special tax district status, some experts say the dissolution might not even happen.

  • Six-year-old boy suffers third-degree burns in bullying attack: ‘Mommy they lit me on fire’

    Dominick Krankall is expected to recover, but his small frame remains bandaged and swollen from Sunday’s attack

  • Black People Are Sharing The Rules They Follow That Most White People Don't Even Know About, And This Is So Important

    "I keep my college jacket in the car. If I have to go to the emergency room, I'll receive better treatment if doctors see that I have a higher education."View Entire Post ›

  • Girl, 14, beaten unconscious by older male student in Canada after he made anti-Asian, homophobic remarks

    Local authorities in Canada are investigating an attack that left a 14-year-old student unconscious inside a high school in the city of Richmond. Janice Xie, a Grade 9 student at Hugh Boyd Secondary School, said a 17-year-old Grade 11 student beat her up in a school corridor and left her with head injuries on Thursday. Xie, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment, suffered a concussion.

  • Hwang’s Acolyte Tao Li Is Mystery Fund Manager in Archegos Case

    (Bloomberg) -- As Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management sought to supersize a favorite stock bet beyond what banks were willing to carry out, he turned to a hedge fund run by an old friend, according to U.S. prosecutors.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spec

  • Spare me the comparison of Jackson to Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett SCOTUS hearings

    Brett Kavanaugh humiliated himself with his emotional performance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. | Opinion

  • Bill Hwang’s Archegos Catastrophe Was Wilder Than Anyone Knew

    (Bloomberg) -- “Are we going to be able to pay for these trades today? I don’t see how we can.”Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesThe deputy’s words, now immortalized in a federal indictment, said it all: Inside

  • Eighth Grader Intended to ‘Rape and Kill’ Lily Peters ‘From the Get-Go,’ Prosecutor Says

    Chippewa Falls Police DepartmentThe 14-year-old Wisconsin boy arrested in the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters planned to “rape and kill” her “from the get-go,” prosecutors revealed during a bail hearing Wednesday, adding that she was allegedly strangled and hit with a stick before being sexually assaulted.Lily’s body was found along a wooded trail in Chippewa Falls on Monday morning, just hours after her dad called police to say she hadn’t returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house. Her ab

  • Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

    In 1994, Kyle Hedquist led a teenager down a remote logging road, then shot her in the back of the head because he feared she might tell police about burglaries he'd committed. Gov. Kate Brown granted clemency to Hedquist, who was serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of murdering Nikki Thrasher when he was 17. Brown's act is unleashing a storm of criticism from prosecutors and law enforcement.

  • Wisconsin track, cross-country star Sarah Shulze dead at age 21

    The Shulze family has created a charitable foundation "to continue to support the causes most important to Sarah," such as women's rights.

  • ‘Still in Shock’: Retired Corrections Officer Nabbed in 11-Year-Old’s 1988 Murder

    Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeA retired corrections officer has been arrested in the murder of an 11-year-old New Hampshire girl more than three decades after she was stabbed to death, authorities announced Wednesday.Marvin Carlton “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested Tuesday evening at his home in Bremen, Alabama, announced Essex County, Massachusetts, District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. He is accused of killing Melissa Ann Tremblay in 1988 and dumping her in a Lawrence, Massachusetts, rai

  • With his every pronouncement, Gov. Ron DeSantis turns Floridian against Floridian

    Floridians have no excuse for swallowing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “hate thy neighbor" propaganda.

  • Deported From France as Convicts, These Women Helped Build New Orleans

    The frigate was bound for the vast territory in what is now the United States that the French called “Louisiana” in honor of King Louis XIV. The vessel transported only female passengers, all of them convicts taken from one of Paris’s most notorious prisons. Authorities had suddenly become aware of a critical lack of Frenchwomen in a colony that Indies Company officials hoped to develop quickly and turn into a major producer of tobacco, thus allowing France to rival English colonies along the Chesapeake.

  • Chugga-chugga-cheat: Vintage train buff guilty of ripping off National Park Service in $860K project to restore 1923 train car

    John Rimmasch was accused of billing hundreds of thousands for removing old asbestos even though he didn’t.

  • Newly released video shows teen speeding in Lamborghini before fatal crash

    Newly released video shows 17-year-old Brendan Khuri running a red light while driving his Lamborghini SUV at over 100mph during rush hour traffic before he violently crashes into the vehicle of Monique Munoz, killing her.

  • Unruly ‘homophobic’ passenger arrested after alleged assault on flight attendant

    A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a flight attendant, called him homophobic slurs and hit him in the chest with a phone, according to an FBI criminal complaint obtained by The Hill. Christopher Morgan, who was sitting in a first-class seat on a flight from Atlanta to…