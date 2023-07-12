Democrats Closer to FCC Majority as Panel Approves Nominees

(Bloomberg) -- Democrats moved toward a majority at the Federal Communications Commission, which would give them power to set rules on broadband providers, as a Senate committee approved longtime federal official Anna Gomez for a seat on the agency.

Gomez, a Democratic lawyer, went on to consideration for the full Senate on a voice vote Wednesday by the Senate Commerce Committee. The panel also approved renewed terms for two current members of the FCC.

Gomez advanced less than two months after being named by President Joe Biden, indicating she may have better odds of clearing the Senate than an earlier nominee who languished more than a year before withdrawing amid Republican opposition.

The agency has five members when at full strength, yet has been split 2-to-2 on partisan lines since a Republican quit when Biden began his term.

Democratic party priorities include restoring net neutrality rules that bar broadband providers from interfering with web traffic. Republicans gutted earlier rules during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

FCC Democrat Geoffrey Starks and another commissioner, Republican Brendan Carr, joined Gomez in advancing Wednesday.

FCC commissioners serve staggered five-year terms, and no more than three can be members of the president’s party.

Democratic allies have expressed impatience for more action by the FCC on such issues as net neutrality, redressing broadband inequities, and countering media consolidation in favor of diverse and local ownership of outlets.

The agency is considering whether to loosen rules on broadcast consolidation, and how to spread broadband to places that lack good service.

Gomez in January joined the US State Department to lead preparations for the International Telecommunication Union World Radiocommunication Conference 2023.

She has worked at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is a Commerce Department branch involved in issues including airwaves allocations. Earlier, she held management positions at the FCC.

