Democrats for the Illinois House and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch Raise Over $1.3 Million to Keep Working for the People of Illinois

·2 min read

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a legislative session with a fourth consecutive balanced budget, funding for Illinois youth, and economic relief for Illinois families, House Democrats are also celebrating a strong quarter of fundraising in which they are poised to outraise all other legislative leaders and Illinois caucuses.

Democrats for the Illinois House (PRNewsfoto/Democrats for the Illinois House)
Democrats for the Illinois House (PRNewsfoto/Democrats for the Illinois House)

While adjusting to new state ethics laws, House Democrats reported raising over $1.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. Speaker Welch raised $139,900.00 for Democrats for the Illinois House, while The People for Emanuel "Chris" Welch raised $1,177,275.00.

Funds raised will be used in the 2022 primary and general elections. As the first African-American Speaker of the House, Welch says funds will be used to continue to shape Illinois into a great state to raise a family where the government is inclusive and works for the people.

"Democrats in the House have come together like we've never seen to get things done for Illinois families," said Welch. "Our supporters see that. You can see it in the legislation we pass focusing on the people, and how we come together to get things done. We are going to build on that momentum by electing more Democrats to the House. We are the party working to serve Illinoisans. I am extremely proud of our fundraising efforts, and I'm thankful to the supporters who believe in our work. We have a lot more work ahead."

In addition to the totals raised, individual members have also had a successful fundraising quarter with the support of the house democratic caucus fundraising team.

To support Democrats for the Illinois House visit DemsForILHouse.com.

About Democrats for the Illinois House: We are a political organization supporting Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch, Democrats for Illinois House (DIH) is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation representing African-American (22), Latinx (10), Asian American (4), Women (39) and LGBTQ+ (4) members. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/democrats-for-the-illinois-house-and-house-speaker-emanuel-chris-welch-raise-over-1-3-million-to-keep-working-for-the-people-of-illinois-301526544.html

SOURCE Democrats for the Illinois House

