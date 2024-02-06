Democrats and Republicans clash over legislation to raise Virginia minimum wage to $15

Janet Wainwright worries about the employees she supervises at Yorktown Kroger.

A living wage is $18.37 an hour in York County and Newport News for a childless adult, according to the living wage calculator from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

But many of Wainwright’s co-workers make under $15 an hour. It makes keeping up with necessities, like rent and groceries, a challenge.

“Wages have to go up,” said Wainwright, a meat cutter. “There’s just no other way.”

Minimum wage in Virginia is $12 an hour. Democrats are rallying around legislation that would bump it to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026. Advocates say it would help workers keep up with inflation and afford necessities without relying on government assistance. Others caution it could strain businesses.

“We are particularly concerned about the impact this bill would have on small businesses,” Ethan Betterton, public policy manager for the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, told a House subcommittee last month. “Over 95% of the businesses in Virginia are small businesses and labor costs are the biggest component of their expenses.”

Federal law requires minimum wage to be at least $7.25. But the majority of states and Washington D.C. have set minimum wage above the federal requirement.

In 2020, Virginia passed legislation that boosted minimum wage in increments from $7.25 up to $12 in 2023. It laid out a plan calling for further increases into 2026 — but only if lawmakers approved additional legislation.

Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, considers it a matter of human dignity.

“People should be able to make a decent living,” said Ward, who introduced this year’s bill in the House.

Some think of a teenager when they envision a minimum wage worker, she said, but lower-income workers come from varied backgrounds.

“There are people who have worked all their lives and retired and Social Security just doesn’t pay enough and they find themselves in a position where once again they need to work,” she told The Virginian-Pilot. “You’ll see them at the drugstore, at the convenience store … Those are the people that we need to take into consideration.”

Ward’s bill, and its identical counterpart in the Senate carried by Portsmouth Democrat Louise Lucas, are both progressing in the General Assembly. But neither measure has garnered Republican support.

Democrats hold slim majorities in both chambers, meaning Republican backing isn’t needed to get the bill through the legislature. But Democrats wouldn’t have the votes to override a veto from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who said last month he believes the measure is unnecessary.

“If you go around and see what people are paying around the commonwealth of Virginia, there are very rare circumstances where people are paying minimum wage,” Youngkin told a gaggle of reporters. “So the market is working (as is). Virginians are earning lots of money.”

To attract workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, many Hampton Roads businesses reportedly offered hiring bonuses and some said they increased wages up to $15 an hour to stay competitive. Some large employers have already raised their lowest wages to above $15 an hour. Amazon, which employs hundreds of workers in Hampton Roads and will add 2,000 more when its two Virginia Beach facilities open, began paying workers at least $15 an hour in 2018, according to its website. In 2021, the company hiked average starting pay to $18 an hour.

Although the governor isn’t backing the bill, Lucas warned last week on social media that Democrats would quickly change their “cooperative tone” this session if the minimum wage legislation sees his veto pen.

Lucas’s threat could hold sway. She heads the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, a powerful panel that spearheads state budget negotiations.

Christopher Colburn, associate professor of economics at Old Dominion University, said it’s nothing new for Republicans and Democrats to clash over minimum wage.

“Traditionally, the Republicans tend to be more concerned about the business end of things or the fact that jobs could be lost versus worker rights and the more progressive agenda supported by the Democrats,” he said.

Colburn said many workers would benefit from a minimum wage hike. But he cautioned it could also have unintended consequences.

Maryland and Washington, D.C., have higher minimum wages, but North Carolina’s remains at $7.25. Colburn said an entrepreneur planning to start a business along Virginia’s southern border might subsequently decide to build over the state line because of the opportunity for cheaper labor.

Bumping the minimum wage to $15 could additionally push some single parents just over the line for eligibility to receive Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, Colburn explained.

“I would say the main thing to consider is that interaction with (benefit) programs,” he said.

At the behest of the statehouse, three state agencies — Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development — issued a joint report on minimum wage in December.

The accommodation and food services, retail trade and health care, and social assistance industries are most reliant on minimum wage labor, according to the report. It states that minimum wage workers are more likely to be women or part of a racial minority than the overall labor workforce. They also tend to be younger and less educated.

The report found more time was needed to accurately understand the impacts of the last minimum wage increases in Virginia.

“The effects from changes in the minimum wage take time to move through labor markets, so the few years since the implemented increases may not be sufficient to fully capture resulting impacts on commonly referenced measures,” it states. “Furthermore, economic data and labor market information have numerous, very large outliers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers in a statistical area that includes Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Newport News had an average hourly wage of $25.08 in May 2020. That had increased to $27.12 as of May 2022.

Ben Zipperer, senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute, said minimum wage is one of the most well-researched topics among economic experts nationwide. Most extensive studies find little downside.

“The scare stories don’t really play out in the bulk of careful research on minimum wage,” he said. “You can find studies that say there is a negative effect, but three quarters of studies find little to no employment effect.”

Zipperer said it can also have unexpected benefits.

When minimum wage goes up, businesses experience less turnover because employees aren’t constantly looking for better opportunities, he said. This can save time and money because businesses don’t have to hire and train as many new employees.

“Basically, you end up with employees who have longer tenure and who are more experienced and do better at their job,” he said.

The United States used to have stronger minimum wage policies, he added.

Zipperer said the federal minimum wage in the late 1960s was — when adjusted for inflation — equivalent to about $11.50 today. But unions started getting “crushed” by employers in the 1970s and labor policies were weakened.

“As a result, minimum wages weren’t updated as frequently,” he said. “It was kind of open season on workers.”

