Demolition underway for two downtown buildings. What will take their place?

1300 Woodland Ave., the former Care Inn and InnTowner Apartments, has been reduced to rubble. The Woodland Center is visible in the rear.

Two neighboring downtown buildings will soon be gone as UnityPoint Health Center prepares to clear the properties for redevelopment.

Demolition of the former Care Inn, 1300 Woodland Ave., began earlier this month. The process of clearing the site will continue through the end of the year, according to UnityPoint spokesperson Mark Tauscheck. Site prep is underway at the Woodland Center, 1313 High St., which faces the Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Insurance building.

Tauscheck said the health care provider has "no concrete plans" for how the space will be used going forward.

"The demolition is part of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines’ commitment to providing the best possible health care services to our community, and that includes preparing our campus for future growth, being a good neighbor and keeping our environment beautiful and safe," he said.

1313 High St., known as the Woodland Center, has been vacant since 2012. UnityPoint Health previously used the building to house several hospital departments, including human resources, advocacy and outreach, IT and telecommunications.

Both reinforced concrete buildings were constructed in 1970. The Polk County assessor values the Woodland Center at $5 million and the 83-unit Inntowner at $7 million. The land is worth more than $1 million combined.

The properties are both officially owned by the Iowa Methodist Medical Center. UnityPoint Health formed in 1993 when Iowa Methodist Hospital and Iowa Lutheran Hospital merged to form Iowa Health System, renamed UnityPoint in 2013.

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at ALathers@registermedia.com and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

