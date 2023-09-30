As demolition of Westland Mall reaches halfway point, no plans yet for future of site.

Crews on Wednesday work on demolition of Westland Mall, which is about half finished. Plaza Properties, which owns the site along West Broad Street near Interstate 270 through a limited liability corporation, has no specific plans for redevelopment yet. Loewendick Demolition, of Grove City, is doing the demo work.

The demolition of Westland Mall is about halfway done, but what the future holds for the site has yet to take shape.

"We don’t have specific plans for the site," said Alex Ruben, manager of Columbus-based Plaza Properties, which controls the site under a limited liability company.

"We're just focusing on getting a blank campus."

Ruben said plans still call for all the buildings on the 88-acre mall site along West Broad Street near Interstate 270 in Franklin Township to come down — including the former Sears store, which hosts monthly gun shows. The last gun show there will be Dec. 30-31, said Lisa Spence, office manager for Pembroke, Virginia-based C&E Gun Shows.

Spence said the gun shows may move to the Ohio Expo Center.

Ruben said the Sears building is "definitely" coming down.

If for some reason company officials decide to keep a building, Plaza Properties would forfeit some state grant money for the mall's demolition that the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization awarded in January, Ruben said. The Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation — the Franklin County land bank — applied for the money on behalf of the mall.

Ruben said the terms of the state grant call for his company to pay 25% of the total demo costs of $9.6 million, so the state is paying $7.2 million and his company is paying $2.4 million.

According to the grant terms, the demolition work has to be done by June 2024. Ruben said it will be finished before that.

Jim Schimmer, director of the Franklin County Department of Economic Development and Planning, said he has talked with Ruben in the past few months.

"We’ve had a good conversation about all of the aspects about future possibilities. I don’t think there is a master plan at this point," Schimmer said.

Curtiss Williams, president and CEO of the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation, said Plaza Properties officials are still trying to decide what redevelopment plans are for the site.

