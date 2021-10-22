Demonstrate Ranks #20 on San Francisco Business Times' Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area List

Prestigious List Recognizes Top San Francisco Independent Marketing and Communications Agency's Impressive Revenue and Growth

Agency Releases Gen Z Cultural Report to Support Marketers in Understanding the Largest Generation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Demonstrate , a leading full-service marketing and communications agency announced it has been ranked #20 on San Francisco Business Times' " 2021 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area ." The annual list is an exclusive ranking of the region's fastest-growing private companies across tech, finance, marketing and public relations, construction, food and veterinary care to real estate and e-commerce, representing one of the most important segments of the local economy. The winners and rankings were unveiled at a virtual awards gala on October 21, 2021.

Demonstrate Leadership Team (L-R) Joey Hodges, Sean DallasKidd, Tennyson Wilson, Victoria Rainone and Cody Goins (Photo Credit: Scott Iverson for Demonstrate)

"We are honored to be named amongst this stellar group of companies," said Joey Hodges, founder and CEO of Demonstrate. "It has been an unbelievable journey delivering groundbreaking results on behalf of our client partners, and as a result, Demonstrate has had an incredible year. It is both humbling and fulfilling to see the hard work of our team be acknowledged."

Companies on the list are ranked by percent growth in revenue from 2018 to 2020. Those on this year's list logged astounding growth, the the collective of 100 companies achieved $19.2B in total revenue while 25 companies grew by 100% or more and five saw revenue skyrocket 500% or higher. In order to be considered, the companies must also have had at least $200,000 in revenue in fiscal 2018 and must be independent, privately held corporation, proprietorship or partnership (not a subsidiary or a division) and headquartered in counties covered by SF Business Times - San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Marin.

Since inception, Demonstrate has been steadfast in delivering valuable insights and cultural truths to inspire impactful work for the audiences reached through a variety of its client partners. In reflection of this growth and the ever-evolving wants and needs of both established and emerging audiences, the agency applies strategy and creativity to help brands deliver on their purpose and promise. Most recently, in an effort to build thoughtful platforms for an audience many brands are seeking connection with, Demonstrate developed a comprehensive assessment of the largest generation on the planet: Gen Z.

"As communicators inspired by creativity and brand truths, we've always put a heavy weight on how our clients can establish an authentic connection with their audiences," said Sean DallasKidd, partner and CCO of Demonstrate. "We looked to Gen Z as a super creative, savvy, and purpose-focused audience. Gen Z challenges the status quo, and our report offers brands insights and actions to rise to that challenge."

This last year has proven to be monumental for Demonstrate. Preceding the recognition from the San Francisco Business Times' "2021 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area", the agency has received numerous accolades including being awarded "Best of Best" in animation by C2A Creative Communications Awards for its work on Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®, and "Winner of Best Social Media Campaign" for its work on f'real, named #11 on San Francisco Business Times' "Largest Bay Area LGBTQ-Owned Businesses", and most recently named in the inaugural "The PR Net 100" list. The list recognizes talent, innovation and influence in the PR industry, compiled of agencies that have shown agility, resilience and a reimagining of the communications business.

Demonstrate's current roster of client partners spans a variety of verticals including consumer technology, sustainability, wellness and nutrition, food technology, fintech, adult beverage, education technology, nonprofit, and consumer packaged goods, with key new client signings including Adam Hall Group, Bi-Rite, HomeValet, Lagunitas, MyFitnessPal, ReserveBar, Springboard, The Caviar Co., The Goldman Environmental Prize, The Mom Project and Volta Charging. The agency doubled its revenue and staffing in the last year, and earlier this year, Demonstrate announced the rollout of its new website, agency manifesto, in addition to establishing two new satellite offices in Austin, Texas and Miami, Florida.

To learn more about Demonstrate, inquire about business opportunities, or download its Gen Z report, visit www.wearedemonstrate.com .

About Demonstrate

Founded in 2015, Demonstrate is an award-winning, independently owned, boutique full-service marketing and communications agency with headquarters in San Francisco and presence across the U.S. with offices in New York, New York, Miami, Florida, and Austin, Texas. Boasting a team of driven, imaginative, and solutions-oriented innovators, the agency partners with clients to navigate the current cultural landscape and align their initiatives with relevant trends and niche markets. Demonstrate excels at developing and executing insight-based, integrated marketing programs consisting of strategic brand communications planning, public relations, creative strategy and content production, influencer and social campaigns, bespoke experiential brand events and paid media amplification. For more information about the agency, please visit wearedemonstrate.com . Follow Demonstrate on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

