U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,543.15
    -6.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,687.26
    +84.18 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,081.48
    -134.22 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.93
    -8.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.63
    +1.13 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    +14.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    +0.28 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0200 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5130
    -0.4750 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,657.34
    -2,139.34 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.77
    -55.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Demonstrate Ranks #20 on San Francisco Business Times' Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area List

·4 min read

Prestigious List Recognizes Top San Francisco Independent Marketing and Communications Agency's Impressive Revenue and Growth

Agency Releases Gen Z Cultural Report to Support Marketers in Understanding the Largest Generation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Demonstrate, a leading full-service marketing and communications agency announced it has been ranked #20 on San Francisco Business Times' "2021 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area." The annual list is an exclusive ranking of the region's fastest-growing private companies across tech, finance, marketing and public relations, construction, food and veterinary care to real estate and e-commerce, representing one of the most important segments of the local economy. The winners and rankings were unveiled at a virtual awards gala on October 21, 2021.

Demonstrate Leadership Team (L-R) Joey Hodges, Sean DallasKidd, Tennyson Wilson, Victoria Rainone and Cody Goins (Photo Credit: Scott Iverson for Demonstrate)
Demonstrate Leadership Team (L-R) Joey Hodges, Sean DallasKidd, Tennyson Wilson, Victoria Rainone and Cody Goins (Photo Credit: Scott Iverson for Demonstrate)

"We are honored to be named amongst this stellar group of companies," said Joey Hodges, founder and CEO of Demonstrate. "It has been an unbelievable journey delivering groundbreaking results on behalf of our client partners, and as a result, Demonstrate has had an incredible year. It is both humbling and fulfilling to see the hard work of our team be acknowledged."

Companies on the list are ranked by percent growth in revenue from 2018 to 2020. Those on this year's list logged astounding growth, the the collective of 100 companies achieved $19.2B in total revenue while 25 companies grew by 100% or more and five saw revenue skyrocket 500% or higher. In order to be considered, the companies must also have had at least $200,000 in revenue in fiscal 2018 and must be independent, privately held corporation, proprietorship or partnership (not a subsidiary or a division) and headquartered in counties covered by SF Business Times - San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Marin.

Since inception, Demonstrate has been steadfast in delivering valuable insights and cultural truths to inspire impactful work for the audiences reached through a variety of its client partners. In reflection of this growth and the ever-evolving wants and needs of both established and emerging audiences, the agency applies strategy and creativity to help brands deliver on their purpose and promise. Most recently, in an effort to build thoughtful platforms for an audience many brands are seeking connection with, Demonstrate developed a comprehensive assessment of the largest generation on the planet: Gen Z.

"As communicators inspired by creativity and brand truths, we've always put a heavy weight on how our clients can establish an authentic connection with their audiences," said Sean DallasKidd, partner and CCO of Demonstrate. "We looked to Gen Z as a super creative, savvy, and purpose-focused audience. Gen Z challenges the status quo, and our report offers brands insights and actions to rise to that challenge."

This last year has proven to be monumental for Demonstrate. Preceding the recognition from the San Francisco Business Times' "2021 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area", the agency has received numerous accolades including being awarded "Best of Best" in animation by C2A Creative Communications Awards for its work on Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®, and "Winner of Best Social Media Campaign" for its work on f'real, named #11 on San Francisco Business Times' "Largest Bay Area LGBTQ-Owned Businesses", and most recently named in the inaugural "The PR Net 100" list. The list recognizes talent, innovation and influence in the PR industry, compiled of agencies that have shown agility, resilience and a reimagining of the communications business.

Demonstrate's current roster of client partners spans a variety of verticals including consumer technology, sustainability, wellness and nutrition, food technology, fintech, adult beverage, education technology, nonprofit, and consumer packaged goods, with key new client signings including Adam Hall Group, Bi-Rite, HomeValet, Lagunitas, MyFitnessPal, ReserveBar, Springboard, The Caviar Co., The Goldman Environmental Prize, The Mom Project and Volta Charging. The agency doubled its revenue and staffing in the last year, and earlier this year, Demonstrate announced the rollout of its new website, agency manifesto, in addition to establishing two new satellite offices in Austin, Texas and Miami, Florida.

To learn more about Demonstrate, inquire about business opportunities, or download its Gen Z report, visit www.wearedemonstrate.com.

About Demonstrate
Founded in 2015, Demonstrate is an award-winning, independently owned, boutique full-service marketing and communications agency with headquarters in San Francisco and presence across the U.S. with offices in New York, New York, Miami, Florida, and Austin, Texas. Boasting a team of driven, imaginative, and solutions-oriented innovators, the agency partners with clients to navigate the current cultural landscape and align their initiatives with relevant trends and niche markets. Demonstrate excels at developing and executing insight-based, integrated marketing programs consisting of strategic brand communications planning, public relations, creative strategy and content production, influencer and social campaigns, bespoke experiential brand events and paid media amplification. For more information about the agency, please visit wearedemonstrate.com. Follow Demonstrate on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Joey Hodges
Demonstrate
321998@email4pr.com
(415) 400-4214

www.wearedemonstrate.com
www.wearedemonstrate.com
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demonstrate-ranks-20-on-san-francisco-business-times-fastest-growing-private-companies-in-the-bay-area-list-301406741.html

SOURCE Demonstrate

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Haemonetics Corp. (HAE)

    Heartland Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “Heartland Value Plus Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The inflating bubble in large growth companies early in the quarter continued to drain oxygen from value stocks, and the portfolio was off modestly and lagged its benchmark, the Russell […]

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Macy’s Online Spinoff Could Hinge on Saks’ Success

    Macy’s possibly spinning off its online business captured investors’ imaginations. The move could be fueled by a rich valuation of Saks Fifth Avenue’s own spin.

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Baker Hughes reports the first weekly decline in U.S. oil-drilling rigs in 7 weeks

    MARKET PULSE Baker Hughes (bkr) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil declined by two to 443 this week. The weekly decline followed six consecutive weeks of increases.

  • There’s one giant thing gig workers can do to save for retirement — but most aren’t

    Securing a decent retirement is getting harder, not easier, and there’s no one fix. Self-employment has plenty of things going for it, but a built-in retirement plan isn’t one of them. Adding to this challenging reality is new data from the Washington-based Pew Charitable Trusts, which says that accessing retirement savings through a spouse or partner’s retirement plan probably isn’t an option for gig workers, either.

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.

  • Haynesville assets hit the block as natural gas prices rally

    Private equity firms are looking to sell companies and land they own in the second-largest U.S. natural gas producing formation, where values have surged along with gas prices worldwide and booming U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). So far this year, the Haynesville formation in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas has had four deals totaling $1.65 billion, according to Andrew Dittmar, director at Enverus. Next month, the Haynesville is expected to produce a record 13.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), about 15% of U.S. shale gas output.

  • Services Are Yet Another Snag for Oil and Gas

    All three major oil field servicers—Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes—have less equipment and fewer employees after years of austerity, prompting them to negotiate price hikes with their customers.

  • Deere gets temporary injunction limiting striking worker picket line -Iowa court

    The union workers' activities were "unwarranted, impermissible and unlawful," Marlita Grave, Chief District Judge of Iowa's Seventh Judicial District wrote in a Wednesday order. While the injunction does not entirely forbid the strike, the judge limited the number of picketers to no more than four at each gate of the facility. When asked for a comment, Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the UAW union that represents the workers, said the union does not discuss ongoing legal matters.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.