U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,818.80
    -35.63 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,981.33
    -192.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.73
    -107.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.18
    -3.83 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    -8.45 (-8.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.00
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.26 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8170
    -0.6030 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,478.08
    -926.37 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.21
    -11.17 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Demotech Assigns a Financial Stability Rating® to Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc.

·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty insurers, has assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, to Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. This level of FSR is assigned to insurers who possess exceptional financial stability, readily available and liquid invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves, and realistic pricing.

Demotech, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Demotech, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Demotech, Inc.)
Demotech, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Demotech, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Demotech, Inc.)

Demotech's President and co-founder, Joseph Petrelli, stated "It is Demotech's pleasure to include Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. on the growing list of Demotech rated carriers. In an industry that seems to believe that one size fits all, Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. continues to pride itself on developing solutions for auto owners, employers, and operators who need to insure their vehicles and drivers. With supply chain issues and logistics increasingly important to all stakeholders, their focus on finding a solution to provide commercial automobile insurance sets them apart."

About Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc.

Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. (PPCI) is an admitted carrier for commercial auto insurance that develops solutions for auto owners, employers, and operators who need to insure their vehicles and drivers. PPCI provides coverage for commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses, limos, taxis, towing, waste hauling, paratransit, and more. They write commercial auto on an admitted basis in FL, IL, KS, KY, MA, NC, NJ, NM, NV, and SC. Visit https://ppci.primeis.com to learn how Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. can assist your efforts.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information on how we can assist you.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demotech-assigns-a-financial-stability-rating-to-prime-property--casualty-insurance-inc-301585202.html

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices fall as IEA warns energy crisis may worsen

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the energy markets as oil prices decline.

  • Here is how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Stocks lower ahead of CPI data, U.S. dollar reaches 20-year high on parity with euro

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre examines the market action heading into today's close, in addition to the U.S. dollar and euro, volatility, sector leaders, and ServiceNow in the software space.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • These Two REITs Could Be Sleeping Giants

    The first time I heard the expression “sleeping giant” was when I ran across the supposed quote from Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who wrote in his journal about the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” That sleeping giant, of course, was the United States of America. After the attack, America woke up to its place in history and the world, and the Greatest Generation used its latent strength to defeat the

  • GameStop launches NFT marketplace, Three Arrows creditors granted court hearing

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to break down GameStop's new NFT marketplace and the emergency meeting courts granted to Three Arrows creditors.

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowPeloton to Stop In-House Bike Production as Part of TurnaroundChairman Bob Martin is taking over

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Elon Musk Turns Twitter into a Laughing Stock

    Tesla's CEO is trying to abandon his $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter, leaving the platform in limbo.

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • 401(k) Inheritance Tax Rules: Estate Planning

    Inheriting a retirement account can create tax headaches. Learn how 401(k) inheritance rules work and how they affect your financial plan.

  • Fed: The market 'is already comfortable' with another 75 point rate hike, strategist says

    Shawn Snyder, Citi U.S. Wealth Management, Head of Investment Strategy, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about upcoming CPI data, inflation, recession indicators like the labor market, GDP outlook, and the Fed's rate hikes.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.