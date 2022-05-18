U.S. markets closed

Demotech Faculty Finalized for Its Special Session Recap - Florida Property Insurance

·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first to request a special session to address the litigation crisis affecting Florida's residential property insurance marketplace, has finalized its faculty for its June 2 webinar.  Scheduled from 1100 am to 1230 pm Eastern, the webinar provides experts with a forum to share their initial opinions of the outcome of the Florida legislature's special session, as convened by Governor Ron DeSantis from May 23 through May 27.

Demotech, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Demotech, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Demotech, Inc.)

Confirmed faculty are:

  • Senator Jeff Brandes, District (24), St. Petersburg, FL

  • Fred E. Karlinsky, Shareholder & Co-Chair Insurance Practice, Greenberg Traurig

  • Paul Handerhan, President, Federal Association for Insurance Reform

  • Robert Ritchie, President & CEO, American Integrity Insurance Company

  • Mahsa Saeidi, Investigative Reporter, WFLA, Tampa

  • Edouard von Herberstein, Partner, Hudson Structured Capital Management

  • Adam Schwebach, Executive Vice President and Branch Manager, Tampa, Gallagher Re

  • Wesley Todd, Founder & CEO, CaseGlide

  • Joseph Petrelli, President, Demotech

  • Barry Koestler, CFA, Chief Ratings Officer, Demotech

  • Bob Warren, CPA (Inactive), CPCU, Client Services Manager, Demotech

  • W. Burke Coleman, Esquire, Chief Regulatory and Compliance Counsel, Demotech.

Invited:           Kevin McCarty, Founder and Principal Consultant, Celtic Global Consulting.  In 2003, Kevin was Florida's initial appointed Insurance Commissioner.  Kevin oversaw the industry that responded to dozens of natural events including hailstorms.  In 2016, Kevin formed Celtic Global to provide financial analysis, regulatory assessment, and advocacy on insurance issues.

The link to registration is https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1465647223656015119.  Questions on registration should be referred to Paul Osborne at POsborne@demotech.com.

About Demotech, Inc.
Since 1985, Demotech has served the industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters.  Demotech, Inc. was the first to review independent, regional and specialty insurers, 1989.  We were the first to call for a special legislative session to address the dysfunction underlying Florida's current property insurance marketplace.  Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size.  Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demotech-faculty-finalized-for-its-special-session-recap---florida-property-insurance-301550666.html

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

