Demulcent Eye Drops Market to hit USD 3 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·3 min read
Demulcent eye drops industry is set to register 6% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to surge in the prevalence of eye diseases across the globe.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The demulcent eye drops market value is set to surpass USD 3 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Negligence regarding eye care is increasing the prevalence of eye diseases among the population in developing nations, which is boosting demand for demulcent eye drops. Also, the growing efforts and initiatives by both public and commercial groups to raise awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis of eye problems will impel industry share.


Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5351


Advantageous characteristics of Polymers to boost industry size

Demulcent eye drops market from polymers segment is expected to cross USD 640 million by 2030. To improve the viscosity of eye drop solutions, polymers are added to the formulations. This permits the medicinal liquid to remain on the cornea for a longer period of time, leaving a lasting moisturizing effect. When combined with iodine, the antiseptic characteristic of polymers are enhanced which is likely to augment sales from this segment.

Rising inclination towards prescription eye drops to impel market share

Types of prescription eye drops available are antibiotic, corticosteroid, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-allergy, and glaucoma, among which the anti-allergy eye drops are most prescribed by ophthalmologists. The rising inclination toward seeking professional medical treatment for different eye ailments is supplementing segment expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 223 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, “Demulcent Eye Drops Market Analysis By Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Type (Cellulose Derivatives, Dextran 70, Polyols, Polymers), Drug formulation (Preservative Based, Non-Preservative Based), Medication Type (OTC, Prescription), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/demulcent-eye-drops-market

Spike in hospital admissions to spur product sales through hospital pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies segment is predicted to hold over 25% business share by 2030. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders has spiked the number of hospital admissions for ophthalmic surgery. This will boost the sales of demulcent eye drops over the course of study timeframe, resulting from widespread product acceptance and easy access to drugs at hospital pharmacies.

APAC to emerge as a prominent revenue pocket

Asia Pacific demulcent eye drops market is anticipated to surpass USD 750 million by 2030, owing to increased financial assistance and initiatives by several government and private organizations to create awareness about dry eye disease. Also, the presence of major players in the region, along with efforts by these companies to expand their consumer base are positively swaying the industry dynamics in APAC.

Product innovations to define the competitive landscape

Demulcent eye drops market consists of leading manufacturers including Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Alcon Inc., OASIS Medical, Allergan (AbbVie Inc.), Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Aurolab, Ltd., Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5351

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/


