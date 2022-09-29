Demulcent Eye Drops Market to hit USD 3 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Demulcent eye drops industry is set to register 6% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to surge in the prevalence of eye diseases across the globe.

The demulcent eye drops market value is set to surpass USD 3 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Negligence regarding eye care is increasing the prevalence of eye diseases among the population in developing nations, which is boosting demand for demulcent eye drops. Also, the growing efforts and initiatives by both public and commercial groups to raise awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis of eye problems will impel industry share.



Advantageous characteristics of Polymers to boost industry size

Demulcent eye drops market from polymers segment is expected to cross USD 640 million by 2030. To improve the viscosity of eye drop solutions, polymers are added to the formulations. This permits the medicinal liquid to remain on the cornea for a longer period of time, leaving a lasting moisturizing effect. When combined with iodine, the antiseptic characteristic of polymers are enhanced which is likely to augment sales from this segment.

Rising inclination towards prescription eye drops to impel market share

Types of prescription eye drops available are antibiotic, corticosteroid, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-allergy, and glaucoma, among which the anti-allergy eye drops are most prescribed by ophthalmologists. The rising inclination toward seeking professional medical treatment for different eye ailments is supplementing segment expansion.

Spike in hospital admissions to spur product sales through hospital pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies segment is predicted to hold over 25% business share by 2030. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders has spiked the number of hospital admissions for ophthalmic surgery. This will boost the sales of demulcent eye drops over the course of study timeframe, resulting from widespread product acceptance and easy access to drugs at hospital pharmacies.

APAC to emerge as a prominent revenue pocket

Asia Pacific demulcent eye drops market is anticipated to surpass USD 750 million by 2030, owing to increased financial assistance and initiatives by several government and private organizations to create awareness about dry eye disease. Also, the presence of major players in the region, along with efforts by these companies to expand their consumer base are positively swaying the industry dynamics in APAC.

Product innovations to define the competitive landscape

Demulcent eye drops market consists of leading manufacturers including Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Alcon Inc., OASIS Medical, Allergan (AbbVie Inc.), Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Aurolab, Ltd., Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

