U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.89
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.80
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.15 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0410
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7130
    -0.8600 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,601.39
    +63.67 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.96
    +4.38 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Demulsifier Market Garnered around USD 2.99 Billion and growing at a CAGR of 4% by Latest Trends and Forecast 2029

Exactitude Consultancy
·9 min read

Demulsifier Market by Type (Oil Soluble, Water- Soluble), Application (Crude Oil Production, Petro Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing Process, Oil-based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment Process), Region Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Demulsifier Market.

Demulsifier Market is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching US$ 2.99 billion by 2029, up from US$ 2.28 billion in 2021.

Market Overview

A demulsifier, also known as an emulsion breaker, is a chemical that separates emulsions like water in oil. Demulsifiers are substances that aid in the separation of crude oil and petroleum from water. They are compounds that are dispersed in small quantities into the emulsion during demulsifier injection.

The global demulsifier market is expanding at a steady pace as crude oil production rises around the world. Rising demand is driving crude oil production around the world, which in turn is driving demulsifier market growth. Increasing oil and gas mining activities with the shale gas revolution, as well as growing demulsifier application in lubricant manufacturing, are also driving global market growth.

Drilling technology, dynamic positioning equipment, and floating production and drilling units have made previously unattainable prospects feasible. This advancement is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the demulsifiers market.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on the use of green demulsifiers, which are made with environmentally friendly chemicals, is expected to provide significant opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

“Increasing Global Lubricant Exports to Support Demulsifier Market Growth”

Live Get a Free Sample Report of Demulsifier Market -> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11705/demulsifier-market/#request-a-sample

Growth Drivers

  • Increasing Global Lubricant Exports to Support Market Growth

Demulsifiers are commonly used in the manufacture of lubricants. The lubricants industry has recently seen a significant increase in exports. Similarly, rising automobile production and sales have resulted in increased lubricant consumption, which is expected to drive demand for demulsifiers over the forecast period.

  • Rising Crude Oil Consumption Around the World

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), total global petroleum consumption in 2019 was approximately 100.37 million barrels per day (b/d). In 2021, the United States' petroleum consumption will be 19.78 million b/d, including about a million b/d of biofuels.

  • Increasing oil production from mature and aging oil fields

Increasing Oil Production from Aging and Mature Oil Fields- According to a survey, mature oil and gas fields accounted for approximately 75% of global production in 2018.

  • Exploration and Discovery of New Oil and Gas Fields

  • Rising Research and Development Expenditures Around the World

Restraints

Outbreak of Coronavirus had a negative impact on market

The toxic effects of chemicals used in demulsifiers on the environment, as well as the government enforcing stringent regulations, would dampen demand for demuslifiers during the forecasted period. Furthermore, a recent outbreak of coronavirus disrupted the oil reserves exploration project, and the supply of new machinery and equipment was also halted, further reducing overall demand for demulsifier.

The high cost of raw materials and the effect on supply-demand in the manufacturing sector impede market growth. However, oil soluble demulsifiers are hazardous to handle, and the chemicals used are inexpensive, which may limit the target market's growth.

Challenges

The market is being challenged by a lack of raw materials for the production of the demulsifier. The high cost of research and development creates additional challenges for market growth. Geographical issues in countries and environmental regulation with high awareness in many industries for demulsifier declination and stern global trade restrictions are impeding market growth. Other challenges are

  • Production disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Strict Environmental Restrictions on Chemical Demulsifier Use

  • International Trade Rules for Demulsifiers

Opportunities

Growing Prospects in the Green Demulsifier Market

Rapid industrialization in several regions and expanding power plant industries to meet the world's energy requirements are expected to create many new opportunities for the Demulsifier Market. The depletion of crude oil reserves has caused companies to forecast market growth opportunities. The market is expected to benefit from increased demand for green emulsifiers, which are made from environmentally friendly chemicals.

Get full Report of Demulsifier Market-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11705/demulsifier-market/

Segmentation Analysis

Based On Product Types

Oil-Soluble Dominates the Market

  • Water

  • Oil Soluble

In 2021, oil-soluble demulsifiers generated a higher revenue of $2,014.2 million. This is due to the additional benefits they have over water-soluble demulsifiers, such as superior performance at lower treating temperatures, improved fuel burning characteristics, and the fact that they require lower dosages than other products. They are widely used in the crude oil industry to separate water from oil due to these factors. The importance of oil soluble demulsifiers in emulsion breaking is growing.

In contrast, the water-soluble category is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This could be due to the fact that they are less expensive, making them a much more cost-effective choice in the industry, though water-soluble demulsifiers are less effective than oil-soluble.

Based On Applications

The largest market share is held by the crude oil processing in application.

  • Crude Oil Production

  • Petro Refineries

  • Sludge Oil Treatment

  • Lubricant Manufacturing

  • Oil-based Power Plant

  • Others

  • Dyes & Pigments

  • Cotton Seed Oil

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Pesticides

In 2021, the crude oil processing category had the highest revenue share, estimated to be around 37%. This is due to increased onshore and offshore oil exploration and refining activities, an increase in the number of mature oilfields, and rapid growth in shale oil and gas extraction.

However, the petroleum refining segment is expected to grow rapidly and generate significant revenue in the global market during the forecast period. Increased consumption in industries and households has resulted in an increase in the petroleum refining process to meet daily market demands.

Demulsifiers are used in lubricants to prevent corrosion and damage caused by impurities in the fuel. The increasing use of these chemicals in the production of lubricants will aid growth.

Demulsifiers are used in a variety of industries, including dyes and pigments, cottonseed oil, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals. Demulsifiers are primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry to separate water and other solvents such as ethanol and methanol from petroleum. This is an important resource for testing and producing cosmetics and drugs.

Based On Chemical Type

  • Surfactants

  • Ethylene Oxide

  • Polyamines

  • Polyols

  • Epoxy Resins

  • Others

Based on Formulation

  • Types of Surfactants

  • Demulsifier Formulations

Regional Insights

The Middle East will experience exponential growth in the global market.

The Middle East is expected to have the largest share of the global demulsifier market and to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand from oil production units, as well as the presence of large oil-producing companies in countries such as Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, are propelling the market in this region forward.

The APAC market is expected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of more than 3.7% during the projection period. The Asia-Pacific region is on the rise, with more industries being established in the region than ever before. Major oil industries are being established in the region, which will require demulsifier as a raw material for production or manufacturing work. This has resulted in increased demand for demulsifiers on a daily basis, which has a positive impact on the market and brought in a good deal of fortune.

Europe is expected to grow significantly due to the presence of many manufacturers, including Baker Hughes Incorporated, Croda International, Ecolab Inc., Clariant, Schlumberger Limited, BASF SE, Clariant, and others. Furthermore, the high demand from lubricant manufacturing companies will boost market growth.

The North America region, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a faster rate and to provide new growth opportunities for the demulsifier market. Growing oil and gas exploration activities, as well as the recent discovery of shale gas reserves in the United States, are some of the factors driving market growth in this region.

During the forecast period, the U.S. market is expected to remain a primary growth generator, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6%. Furthermore, the demulsifiers market size for lubricant manufacturers under the application category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in North America.

Get Discount on Demulsifier Market Report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11705/demulsifier-market/#inquire-for-discount

Top Featured Companies Dominating the Global Demulsifier Market

The leading players operating in the market are focusing on product enhancement and facilitate other effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Because of the short residence time, the demulsification process can be very time-sensitive. In line with this, major market players keep a steady stock of a wide range of demulsifiers made from various chemicals in order to provide a tailored customer-driven high-performance solution. The key players operating the global demulsifier market includes Baker Hughes Incorporated (US), Clariant (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Croda International (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Nova Star LP (US), SI Group (US), Impact Chemicals Technologies (US), Innospec Inc. (US), Dorf Ketal (India), Huntsman Corporation (US), Chemiphase Ltd. (UK), Direct-N Pakt Inc. (US), MCC Chemicals Inc.(US), Rimpro India (India), Oil Technics Holdings (UK), Egyptian Mud Engineering, Chemicals Company (Egypt), Roemex Limited (India), Reda Oilfield (UK), Aurorachem (China)

  • For the year 2022, The Dow Chemical Company has planned new demulsifiers that help the demulsification process to reduce more water droplets or particles; Dow Chemical Company’s demulsifiers hold around 11% share in the North American market.

  • December 1, 2021: - At the 2021 SPE Global Conference held in Texas, Clariant Ltd. announced plans to exhibit hi-tech oilfield chemistry products including corrosion inhibition, anti-agglomerates, and demulsifier formulations, among others.

  • September 2021: A research team from the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has come up with a novel magnetic demulsifier containing desert beetle-based microstructures. This demulsifier has the impressive capability of facilitating high-efficiency oil-in-water emulsion separation while consuming extremely low recovery energy.

  • In 2021, Stephan Oilfield Solutions provides demulsifier intermediates to upstream & downstream challenges. The company has acquired a line of KMCO’s demulsifier intermediates that will help service companies deliver consistent field performance with their formulated products.

FAQS

  1. What is the current valuation of the global demulsifiers market?

  2. What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Demulsifiers Market?

  3. Which is the largest application area in the demulsifier market?

  4. Which region has highest growth rate in Demulsifier Market?

  5. What are the challenges affecting the demulsifier market growth?

  6. Who are the major players dominating the demulsifier market?

  7. What the opportunities for demulsifier market during forecasted period?

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Keep Rallying. A Big Risk Is Being Ignored.

    China just notched the most daily Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. Investors hoping for a market turnaround should think twice.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

    The legendary investor continues to believe that the Dearborn automaker will be one of the winners in the auto market.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • UBS Analyst: This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip

    Even though mid-term election results and encouraging inflation news have pushed U.S. stocks to their highest levels since August, a prominent UBS analyst says a recession is due and the global economy will continue to decline and that markets will … Continue reading → The post UBS Analyst Says This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year

    In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair. Yet in 2017, Berkshire Hathaway

  • Insiders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$4.1m worth of stock at a high price

    Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m...

  • Coinbase Debt Was ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Crypto Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wake of the spectacular meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, many investors are looking for early warning signs that may have foretold the contagion that was about to unfold. One possibility? Coinbase Global Inc.’s junk bonds.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s C

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]